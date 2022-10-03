ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is It Safe To Take Prednisone If You Have High Blood Pressure?

If you're diagnosed with high blood pressure, also known as hypertension, one thing your doctor may do is prescribe medication to keep the symptoms under control (via WebMD). The intent is to bring down your blood pressure efficiently and with the least amount of side effects. As the patient, you should ask your doctor as many questions as possible about what he or she is prescribing and what the side effects might be.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
Health Digest

Is It Safe To Take Blood Pressure Medications During Pregnancy?

High blood pressure (also known as hypertension) is a condition when you have higher-than-normal blood pressure readings. You might have high blood pressure if your readings are consistently around 120-129 systolic with less than 80 mm Hg diastolic, according to the American Heart Association (AHA). Generally speaking, this serious condition affects about half of American adults, but many are unaware they have it, per AHA.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Health Digest

What To Know About Cervical Vertigo

Have you ever felt dizzy, imbalanced, and sick to your stomach for no apparent reason? If you did, you might have experienced cervical vertigo. According to the Cleveland Clinic, cervical vertigo (aka cervicogenic dizziness) can be caused by inflammation or neck and head injuries. Neck pain, dizziness, nausea, visual issues, trouble walking, and a lack of coordination mark cervical vertigo. Unlike regular vertigo, cervical vertigo usually doesn't cause a spinning sensation. Instead, WebMD says cervical vertigo can make you feel light-headed, heavy-headed, faint, or unsteady.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Health Digest

The Holistic Way To Manage High Cholesterol

Heart disease is the number one killer of people in the United States, and high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and smoking increase your heart disease risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The American Heart Association suggests taking a good look at your cholesterol numbers to see if you're at risk. Your LDL is the "bad" cholesterol, which you should work to reduce, and your HDL helps clear cholesterol from your arteries.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Health Digest

What You Should Know About Ear Infections In Adults

The ear is made up of three main parts — the inner, middle, and outer ear (via Johns Hopkins Medicine). Each part plays a major role in hearing, but ear infections can sometimes occur, causing certain parts to malfunction. Although children are the most vulnerable to ear infections, adults can also develop them. When adults get ear infections, it might indicate more serious problems or underlying conditions, according to Healthline. Therefore, it's crucial to know the various causes and symptoms to ensure you receive the right treatment.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Health Digest

Can Ice Help Treat Acne?

While it's always a good idea to consult with an expert when it comes to treatment for the skin, experts weigh in on whether or not ice may be able to help.
SKIN CARE
Health Digest

What Is The Difference Between Narcolepsy And Sleep Apnea?

Most people would agree that nothing beats a good night's sleep. However, if you suffer from a sleep disorder, your nights may be far from pleasant. There are a wide range of sleep disorders, from restless legs syndrome to insomnia, all of which can impact your ability to get proper rest (via the Mayo Clinic).
HEALTH
Health Digest

Study Shows HIIT Exercise And Intermittent Fasting May Benefit Women Who Want To Reduce Fat

Intermittent fasting can help you burn fat by restricting the number of hours you eat daily (via Johns Hopkins Medicine). High-intensity interval training (HIIT) can help you lose fat, lower blood sugar, and improve your aerobic capacity through its quick bursts of intense exercise (via Healthline). What if both these methods were combined in a weight-loss program? A recent study in Cell Metabolism looked at just that.
WORKOUTS
Health Digest

What's The Difference Between Retinol And Tretinoin?

Being the largest human organ, the skin protects the body against pathogens, regulates temperature, and regulates humidity, according to the Cleveland Clinic. However, the skin goes through a lot every day and is exposed to external elements, leaving it susceptible to various conditions. Therefore, the right skin care is all the more important, and this is when vitamin A comes in. It's an essential nutrient that contributes to the immune system and eyesight (via Cleveland Clinic).
SKIN CARE
