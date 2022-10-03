Read full article on original website
Cracked Heels Could Be A Sign Of Something More
Having a pair of dry, cracked heels can be particularly painful. Often it's not due to anything serious, but this is how to know if it's something more.
Is It Safe To Take Prednisone If You Have High Blood Pressure?
If you're diagnosed with high blood pressure, also known as hypertension, one thing your doctor may do is prescribe medication to keep the symptoms under control (via WebMD). The intent is to bring down your blood pressure efficiently and with the least amount of side effects. As the patient, you should ask your doctor as many questions as possible about what he or she is prescribing and what the side effects might be.
What To Expect If You Stop Taking Prednisone Too Quickly
Unlike other medications, prednisone isn't one of those medications you can instantly stop taking. Instead, you need to be well informed of what to expect.
This Is How Long It Takes For Chemo To Start Working
If you are about to undergo cancer treatment, you might wonder how long it takes for chemotherapy to start working. Here is what you should know.
Conditions That Look Like Depression But Aren't
There are lots of conditions that mimic depression. So, before you self-diagnose, you'll want to read this. And also talk with your doctor.
Is It Safe To Take Blood Pressure Medications During Pregnancy?
High blood pressure (also known as hypertension) is a condition when you have higher-than-normal blood pressure readings. You might have high blood pressure if your readings are consistently around 120-129 systolic with less than 80 mm Hg diastolic, according to the American Heart Association (AHA). Generally speaking, this serious condition affects about half of American adults, but many are unaware they have it, per AHA.
What To Know About Cervical Vertigo
Have you ever felt dizzy, imbalanced, and sick to your stomach for no apparent reason? If you did, you might have experienced cervical vertigo. According to the Cleveland Clinic, cervical vertigo (aka cervicogenic dizziness) can be caused by inflammation or neck and head injuries. Neck pain, dizziness, nausea, visual issues, trouble walking, and a lack of coordination mark cervical vertigo. Unlike regular vertigo, cervical vertigo usually doesn't cause a spinning sensation. Instead, WebMD says cervical vertigo can make you feel light-headed, heavy-headed, faint, or unsteady.
Why Does Having A Fever Make You Cold?
Having a fever can often be miserable, accompanied by aches and even chills. Learn why having a fever can make you feel cold.
The Holistic Way To Manage High Cholesterol
Heart disease is the number one killer of people in the United States, and high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and smoking increase your heart disease risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The American Heart Association suggests taking a good look at your cholesterol numbers to see if you're at risk. Your LDL is the "bad" cholesterol, which you should work to reduce, and your HDL helps clear cholesterol from your arteries.
What You Should Know About Ear Infections In Adults
The ear is made up of three main parts — the inner, middle, and outer ear (via Johns Hopkins Medicine). Each part plays a major role in hearing, but ear infections can sometimes occur, causing certain parts to malfunction. Although children are the most vulnerable to ear infections, adults can also develop them. When adults get ear infections, it might indicate more serious problems or underlying conditions, according to Healthline. Therefore, it's crucial to know the various causes and symptoms to ensure you receive the right treatment.
Can Ice Help Treat Acne?
While it's always a good idea to consult with an expert when it comes to treatment for the skin, experts weigh in on whether or not ice may be able to help.
Everything You Need To Know About Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder
Obsessive-compulsive disorder affects about 1% of Americans, and can be a debilitating mental health condition. Here's everything you need to know about OCD.
Scientists May Have Found Clues About How COVID Leads To Long-Term Heart Complications
Many people who have gotten COVID complain of lingering health effects. Learn about a study examining how the virus can lead to long-term heart complications.
Can A Gua Sha Help With TMJ Symptoms?
If you're experiencing the excruciating agony that can come with TMJ pain and feel like you've exhausted most options, gua sha may be the answer for you.
What Is The Difference Between Narcolepsy And Sleep Apnea?
Most people would agree that nothing beats a good night's sleep. However, if you suffer from a sleep disorder, your nights may be far from pleasant. There are a wide range of sleep disorders, from restless legs syndrome to insomnia, all of which can impact your ability to get proper rest (via the Mayo Clinic).
Study Shows HIIT Exercise And Intermittent Fasting May Benefit Women Who Want To Reduce Fat
Intermittent fasting can help you burn fat by restricting the number of hours you eat daily (via Johns Hopkins Medicine). High-intensity interval training (HIIT) can help you lose fat, lower blood sugar, and improve your aerobic capacity through its quick bursts of intense exercise (via Healthline). What if both these methods were combined in a weight-loss program? A recent study in Cell Metabolism looked at just that.
Why Experts Say Teen Vaping Is A Growing Public Health Risk
Although smoking, vaping, chewing tobacco, and other tobacco products are restricted to adults 18 and older in the U.S., 1 in 7 teens say they currently vape.
The Number Of Steps Most People Really Get In A Day Revealed – Exclusive Survey
How many steps do you take in a day? Health Digest's exclusive survey is now shedding light on how many of us meet that 10,000-step goal.
Why Some People Should Rethink Their Morning Cup Of Coffee
While coffee is beloved by folks across the world, for certain people, drinking it in the morning could be a seriously bad idea. Here are some reasons why.
What's The Difference Between Retinol And Tretinoin?
Being the largest human organ, the skin protects the body against pathogens, regulates temperature, and regulates humidity, according to the Cleveland Clinic. However, the skin goes through a lot every day and is exposed to external elements, leaving it susceptible to various conditions. Therefore, the right skin care is all the more important, and this is when vitamin A comes in. It's an essential nutrient that contributes to the immune system and eyesight (via Cleveland Clinic).
