kmvt
Structure fire in Jerome County is a total loss
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A structure is a total loss after an afternoon fire in Jerome County, on Wednesday. The call came in just before 2 p.m. at 75 North, 200 West, near Interstate 84. Jerome City and Jerome Rural Fire Departments responded to the incident. A large plume...
ksl.com
'Nothing short of a miracle': Critically injured Idaho trooper released from hospital
IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho State Police trooper critically injured in the line of duty while responding to a vehicle fire has been released from the hospital. Sgt. Mike Wendler, a Marine Corps veteran and a 16-plus-year member of the Idaho State police, was hurt on Sept. 8. He responded to a vehicle fire at 8:30 a.m. on Interstate 84 in Jerome County and was hit by a car while directing traffic.
610KONA
Idaho Base Jumper Scary Crash Ordeal as Chute Gets Wrapped [VIDEO]
Exclusive Video Shows Idaho Base Jumper Crash And Rescue. A Twin Falls Idaho base jumper got into a bit of a jam as their jump went off-course, resulting in a crash along some jagged rocky cliffs that concluded with a harrowing rescue. My wife and I were passing through Twin...
Truck Overturns South of Hansen
HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX)-Emergency crews are on the scene of a semi-truck that overturned south of Hansen. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the crash is at 3375 N and Rock Creek Road were a semi has overturned onto the driver's side. Drivers are asked to slow down and watch for emergency vehicles; the roadway remains open. It appears Air St. Luke's is at the scene of the crash. More information to come...
Shoshone Woman Killed in Crash on U.S. 93
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed and four others were hospitalized Sunday morning in a crash on U.S. Highway 93 in Jerome County. According to Idaho State Police, a 68-year-old Shoshone woman driving a Volkswagen Beetle pulled off E 200 N onto U.S. 93 and was struck by a Toyota Camry headed south at around 9:33 a.m. ISP said the woman had been wearing a seat belt, but died at the scene. Two adults in their mid-30s and two juveniles, all from Kimberly, in the Toyota were taken to an area hospital. The crash blocked the highway for about two hours while crews cleared the scene.
kmvt
BASE Jumper rescued after being stuck on canyon wall Wednesday evening
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A BASE Jumper is counting his blessings, after an incident that required a canyon rescue on Wednesday evening. The Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, Twin Falls Sheriff Search and Rescue and Magic Valley SORT Team all responded to the north side of the Snake River Canyon before 5:30 Wednesday evening.
BASE Jumper Stuck on Canyon Wall North of Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Rescue crews are working to free a BASE jumper that became stuck on the canyon wall on the north side of the Snake River Canyon. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, multiple crews are working to pull the stranded jumper from a ledge on the northeast side of the Perrine Bridge. The person can be seen dangling from the canyon side. The Magic Valley Paramedics Special Operations Rescue Team is working with Twin Falls Search and Rescue and Jerome County Sheriff's Office. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asked the public to stay away from the edge while crews work on the rescue. The Perrine Bridge is a popular place for BASE jumpers (buildings, antennas, spans or bridges, and earth) to jump from with a parachute.
Little Talked About Idaho Traffic Law Farmers Need to Know
As the fall harvest is underway in Idaho, drivers need to be aware of the increased risk of encountering farm equipment on county roads. Here are some tips to avoid an accident when sharing the road with tractors and other farm implements, as well as a little talked about statute that farmers should be aware of when driving on two-lane highways.
kmvt
Semi-truck flips in Twin Falls County, sending one to the hospital
HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A driver is lucky to be alive after his truck flipped over Tuesday morning in Twin Falls County. A little before 10 a.m., emergency crew responded to the call of a single vehicle incident involving a truck that flipped in the area 3375 North and 3800 East in Twin Falls County, just south of the City of Hansen.
Authorities investigating 'disturbing' cow mutilation near small Idaho town
RICHFIELD — An investigation into an apparent cow mutilation north of Richfield is underway, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. According to a post on the sheriff’s Facebook page, a property owner reported that one of their cows has been killed and “had unmentionable things done to it.” “We recently received a disturbing report of animal mutilation occurring in the area north of Richfield,” the post said. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with information to contact their office at 208-886-2250. They also urge anyone in the area to take extra precautions, and strongly recommend investing in remote cameras and other security measures. Richfield is a small town of about 480 people located in Lincoln County, which is north of Twin Falls.
Three Injured in Head-on Crash Sunday in Jerome
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-One person had to be flown by helicopter to a hospital Sunday evening while two others were taken by ambulance after a head-on crash in Jerome. Emergency crews responded at around 8:23 p.m. on State Highway 25 for a Toyota Corolla and Buick Regal that hit head-on, according to Idaho State Police. A 48-year-old woman from Twin Falls in the Corolla had to be flown by helicopter to the hospital. A 32-year-old woman driver of the Buick and her 69-year-old passenger were taken by ambulance to the hospital. The crash blocked the highway for more than an hour. Jerome Police, Jerome County Sheriff's Office, and Idaho Transportation Department crews assisted with the crash.
kmvt
Lincoln County Sherriff’s Office arrest man for enticing a child in quick-moving undercover operation
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of enticing a child through the use of a telecommunication device. Officers made the arrest on the morning of September 28th. The Sheriff’s Department posted about the incident late Tuesday night on social media....
SUPERMAN: Trooper returns home after being critically injured when struck by car on I-84
Idaho State Police Sgt. Mike Wendler’s shirt declared him to be a “warrior” upon his release from a local hospital after being critically injured when struck by a car on Interstate 84 last month. The shirt could have also said “Superman” considering the life-threatening nature of his injuries and the fact that he’s making an amazing recovery. Wendler walked out of Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls on...
Three Celebs You Didn’t Know You Knew Were From Twin Falls
I've often said that Idaho and specifically the Twin Falls area is rich with some talented people, many of who have gone on to successful careers in music and entertainment. Here's a list of three celebs who grew up in the Twin Falls area that you might not have known about. Test your Southern Idaho knowledge and let us know if you are familiar with any of these talented entertainers.
kmvt
Youth Assessment Centers coming to Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new tool to help divert youth away from juvenile detention and probation is coming to Idaho, thanks to funding from the State of Idaho. The state allocated 6.5 million dollars to help make this a reality, and through a grant funding process, different districts were able to apply to form assessment centers in their area.
kmvt
Kimberly’s offense has no trouble with Wood River, prep sports scores
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Kimberly football team moved to 6-1 on the season with a comfortable win over Wood River Thursday night. Kimberly is now 2-0 in Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference play (SCIC). They will play at Buhl next Friday. The Indians are also 2-0 in SCIC play.
Idaho State Journal
Idaho's iconic Trailing of the Sheep Festival returns this week
KETCHUM — Sheep have been trailing through the Wood River Valley of Idaho for well over a century and are an integral part of Idaho’s heritage. The iconic Trailing of the Sheep Festival, which will take place Wednesday through Sunday this week, celebrates the sheep, herders, history and food of this unique cultural tradition, with the event recognized as one of the “Top Ten Fall Festivals in the World” by msn.com.
kmvt
Behind the Business: Infused Health
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Being from the area, Mark Noorlander, Marie Garcia, and Teri Jones love it here. That made them want to combine their skills. “I just feel like I owe this community a service, Garcia said. “With my medical degree, I really wanted to be able to give back to the community.”
kmvt
Twin Falls annual Oktoberfest to be held this weekend
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Downtown Twin Falls will be transformed to a fall lover’s paradise for the annual Oktoberfest Festival Friday and Saturday. The annual event brings people from all over the Magic Valley to downtown Twin Falls, where people are able to enjoy food, beer, shopping, and games all the way down Main Ave.
kmvt
Jerome boys soccer moves to Great Basin tournament semifinals
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Great Basin Conference boys and girls soccer tournaments got underway Thursday. The champion and the consolation bracket winner move on to the state tournament. BOYS SOCCER. No. 4 Jerome 2, No. 5 Burley 0. Jerome will play Canyon Ridge Saturday in a tournament semifinal.
