RICHFIELD — An investigation into an apparent cow mutilation north of Richfield is underway, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. According to a post on the sheriff’s Facebook page, a property owner reported that one of their cows has been killed and “had unmentionable things done to it.” “We recently received a disturbing report of animal mutilation occurring in the area north of Richfield,” the post said. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with information to contact their office at 208-886-2250. They also urge anyone in the area to take extra precautions, and strongly recommend investing in remote cameras and other security measures. Richfield is a small town of about 480 people located in Lincoln County, which is north of Twin Falls.

RICHFIELD, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO