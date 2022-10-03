ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardwick, MA

Hunter fined for baiting after reporting stolen tree stand

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DScGb_0iKIU95900

HARDWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – A hunter has been fined and will lose his hunting license after an investigation found he was illegally baiting.

Massachusetts Environmental Police received two reports in the same area of Hardwick where in one incident a tree stand was stolen and in the other, several trail cameras were stolen from private property. An investigation revealed both reports were tied together.

Hunter charged after admitting to baiting bears in Massachusetts

Environmental police discovered the tree stand was legally removed because it was placed on private property, the same area the cameras were stolen. Several trees in the area have also been cut to create a shooting lane from the tree stand to the baited area. Officers recovered the stolen cameras and found evidence of the person that reported the stolen tree stand was carrying pumpkin seeds to the area.

The person was interviewed by environmental police and admitted to taking the cameras, cutting trees to create a shooting lane, and placing pumpkin seeds in a baited area below.

The hunter was found guilty of hunting over a baited area and received a fine. The hunter will also be losing their hunting license.

Illegal hunting methods:

  • It is illegal to use dogs during bear hunting
  • Using bait for bear hunting is illegal, including use of lure, scents or any substance that may attract a bear.
  • Wanton waste: It is unlawful to intentionally leave a wounded or dead animal in the field or forest without making a reasonable effort to retrieve and use it. However, this does not apply to animals unfit for consumption use (animals that parts are damaged, destroyed, decayed, rotting, diseased, or infected.)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Police: 70-year-old Windsor Locks woman attacked by stranger while exercising

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A 70-year-old Windsor Locks woman was sent to the hospital Thursday after being ambushed during her workout, according to police. The woman was “exercise walk-jogging” at about 10 a.m. on Old County Road when a stranger ran up behind her and punched her in the head, according to Windsor Locks […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hardwick, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Bait#Bear Hunting#Linus Outdoor#Hunting License
franklincountynow.com

Montague Selectboard Votes To Euthanize Dog Following Attacks

(Montague, MA) The Montague Selectboard met on Tuesday and voted to euthanize a dog following two separate attacks on residents. There were incidents in December 2021 and September 2022 where the dog bit two people, along with other reports from residents of the pitfall mix Titan exhibiting aggressive behavior. The...
MONTAGUE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

New Hampshire Fugitive Wanted For Bank Robbery Snagged In Ayer

A man wanted for a bank robbery in New Hampshire who was arrested in Massachusetts will now be charged as a fugitive, authorities said. Garrett Ojala, formerly Caza Manor, was wanted for probation stemming from a bank robbery in New Hampshire, Ayer Police said on Facebook. Investigators determined that Ojala...
AYER, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Arrest 2 In Connection With $6,800 in Thefts at 3 Retailers

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested two individuals on September 29, in connection with thefts from three retailers, that totalled $6,800. Police arrested at 9:13 p.m. Glenn Carbonneau, 49, f 1200 Washington Street in Boston. He was charged with larceny under $1,200, larceny over $1,200, larceny over $1,200, resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and on a warrant.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
WNAW 94.7

It’s Illegal in MA to do This to Your Pet…5 Years in Prison, $2,500 Fine

Throughout the years that I have been working in radio here in Berkshire County, I would have guests on the air from various animal shelters. I was informed about which animals are looking for new homes as they were up for adoption. People's lives change, they have to move to areas that may not allow pets or they have family members that are allergic, whatever the reason, there would be a steady flow of furry friends that were ready to go home. I heard plenty of happy-ending stories over the years for these Berkshire County animals and was glad to hear that people were giving them warm, loving homes.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WWLP

WWLP

32K+
Followers
25K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy