Hunter fined for baiting after reporting stolen tree stand

HARDWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – A hunter has been fined and will lose his hunting license after an investigation found he was illegally baiting.

Massachusetts Environmental Police received two reports in the same area of Hardwick where in one incident a tree stand was stolen and in the other, several trail cameras were stolen from private property. An investigation revealed both reports were tied together.

Environmental police discovered the tree stand was legally removed because it was placed on private property, the same area the cameras were stolen. Several trees in the area have also been cut to create a shooting lane from the tree stand to the baited area. Officers recovered the stolen cameras and found evidence of the person that reported the stolen tree stand was carrying pumpkin seeds to the area.

The person was interviewed by environmental police and admitted to taking the cameras, cutting trees to create a shooting lane, and placing pumpkin seeds in a baited area below.

The hunter was found guilty of hunting over a baited area and received a fine. The hunter will also be losing their hunting license.

Illegal hunting methods:

It is illegal to use dogs during bear hunting

Using bait for bear hunting is illegal, including use of lure, scents or any substance that may attract a bear.

Wanton waste: It is unlawful to intentionally leave a wounded or dead animal in the field or forest without making a reasonable effort to retrieve and use it. However, this does not apply to animals unfit for consumption use (animals that parts are damaged, destroyed, decayed, rotting, diseased, or infected.)

