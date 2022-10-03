Primera PD searches for man who stole catalytic converter
PRIMERA, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The Primera Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect who was caught on camera stealing a catalytic converter.
Manuel Trevino, Primera Chief of Police, said the incident occurred at Pete’s Electric, located at 18627 Primera Road.DPS: Weslaco boxer arrested for DWI
At about 3 a.m. Sept. 26, security footage at the location captured a man taking a catalytic converter from a parked work truck.
Primera police said they have no leads on the case.Three arrested after stabbing of Brownsville bar owner
Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to contact the Primera Police Crime Stoppers at (956) 536-0776.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.
Comments / 0