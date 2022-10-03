Primera PD searches for man who stole catalytic converter

PRIMERA, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The Primera Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect who was caught on camera stealing a catalytic converter.

Manuel Trevino, Primera Chief of Police, said the incident occurred at Pete’s Electric, located at 18627 Primera Road.

At about 3 a.m. Sept. 26, security footage at the location captured a man taking a catalytic converter from a parked work truck.

Primera police said they have no leads on the case.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to contact the Primera Police Crime Stoppers at (956) 536-0776.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.