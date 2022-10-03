Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Soccer Falls on the Road at No. 4 Bama
In a top-25 matchup, No. 20 Ole Miss was unable to withstand a tough test at No. 4 Alabama, falling 4-1 to the Crimson Tide. The Rebels took the lead early but allowed four unanswered goals. In an action-packed first half, the Ole Miss (9-2-2) offense started on the attack...
hottytoddy.com
Davion’s Den
After five weeks of the college football season, the Rebels remain undefeated! They played their hardest matchup of the season last Saturday, and boy were they ready. Before losing to Ole Miss, Kentucky was a Top 10 team nationally. That didn’t intimidate those determined Rebels, however, as they were able to come out with the 22-19 victory. It was a nail-biter throughout the entire contest, but with that win Ole Miss jumped to No. 9 going into week six.
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss’ Tavius Robinson on Defeating Kentucky
Senior defensive end Tavius Robinson met with the media after practice on Tuesday as No. 9 Ole Miss prepares to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday. The Rebels defense secured the 22-19 victory over the then-No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats this past weekend to remain undefeated at 5-0 and 1-0 in the SEC.
Look: Les Miles Pitched As Candidate For Prominent Job
Les Miles coaching star has fallen a bit since leaving the bayou. But one caller on Wednesday's "Paul Finebaum Show" believes that the Mad Hatter would be a hand-in-glove fit for the Auburn Tigers. It's no secret that the Bryan Harsin era will be coming to an end shortly. So...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn freshman to miss 3-4 weeks after knee surgery; Bruce Pearl also has procedure
Give Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl credit, he’s all-in with his team whether that means taking a trip to Israel to play in exhibition games or getting knee surgery with your freshman guard. Pearl and guard Chance Westry both had arthroscopic knee surgery Thursday. Coach Pearl was able to...
dawgpost.com
Auburn Offensive Lineman: "We Could Demolish (UGA)"
ATHENS - Kirby Smart‘s No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs will hear what Auburn center Brandon Council had to say loud and clear. “They got some interior stunts that kind of hinders the run game, but we’re going to start off fast. If you start off fast, run the ball on them and keep them out of their third-down packages, really, we could demolish them - I believe personally - up front,” Council told reporters in Auburn Wednesday.
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Athletics Launches Partnership with Altius Sports Partners
With the everchanging landscape throughout college athletics and name, image and likeness (NIL), Ole Miss Athletics has teamed up with Altius Sports Partners (ASP) to further enhance the school’s NIL programming. ASP will provide Ole Miss with innovative and strategic guidance on policy and initiatives as well as educational support to empower Rebel athletes into the future.
hottytoddy.com
Rebel Basketball Programs Return for Square Jam October 14
As the start of college basketball draws near, the Ole Miss men’s and women’s basketball teams will partner with the City of Oxford to host the eighth Square Jam presented by Oxford Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine on Friday, Oct. 14. The action is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. CT from the historic Oxford Square.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSFA
Longtime WVAS-FM broadcaster killed in Macon County crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Longtime WVAS 90.7 FM broadcaster Melvin “Mel” Marshall has died after a single-vehicle crash in Macon County. Officials said the crash happened Thursday on County Road 13, shortly after Marshall finished his early morning show on the Alabama State University radio station. Marshall is...
WSFA
‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
hottytoddy.com
Eighth Buddy Walk to be Held this Month
Sponsored by 21 United of Mississippi, the annual Buddy Walk in Oxford attracts participation from residents throughout Lafayette and surrounding counties as well as from outside the state of Mississippi. The year’s event will take place on Oct. 23 at the Old Armory Pavilion. “Our community has always enjoyed...
WestRock, unions preparing for possible strike at Alabama paper mill
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A potential work stoppage is looming this week at one of the largest employers in Russell County, Alabama. Talks between WestRock and its three unions have stalled. And the current agreement expires this week. The agreement between WestRock and its unions expired 11 months ago. Extensions have been issued. Contract talks […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hottytoddy.com
Progress mounts on Asylum Hill
In a milestone for the years-long Asylum Hill Project, a team of archaeologists should begin exhuming human remains this month on the campus of the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Clearing the way for this next step of the undertaking was last month’s removal of trees on a section of...
Wetumpka Herald
SHERIFF'S SALE
PUBLIC NOTICE THE STATE OF ALABAMA ELMORE COUNTY NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE By virtue of Final Assessments entered by the Alabama Department of Revenue on or about June 17, 2022, for a total of $28,041.21 plus interest at the rate of $3.08 per day in which the Alabama Department of Revenue is the plaintiff and Barry O. Webster aka Barry Webster is the Defendant, I, Bill Franklin as Sheriff of Elmore County, Alabama will sell at public auction for cash between the legal hours of sale, on Monday the 24th day of October, 2022, at approximately 1 pm , in front of the Elmore County Judicial Complex located at 8935 U. S. Highway 231, North, whatever equity the Defendant(s) may possess in and to the following described realty, to wit: Lots "A" and "H" of Holton Gardens, according to plat of same as recorded in Plat Book 4, Page 73, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Elmore County, Alabama. Also, an easement of ingress and egress to the waterfront over and across a certain 20 - foot passageway shown on the above referenced plat. Being that same certain real property as described in RLPY Book 2011 at page 34343 in the office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama. Subject to any and all restrictions, encumbrances, mortgages, reservations, rights of way, covenants, easements, setback lines, mineral and mining rights of record which affect the subject property. The Draftsman of this document acts as scrivener only. No title search has been made nor title opinion rendered, nor may such be expected or demanded. Said property will be sold "as is" and subject to all matters of record and all matters which would be revealed by a visible inspection of the premises. Title searches and verifications of any kind, including legal descriptions, are at all times the sole and exclusive responsibility of the Purchaser. /s/Bill Franklin, Sheriff Elmore County, Alabama Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 5, 12 and 19, 2022 SHERIFF'S SALE.
opelikaobserver.com
Communities Mourn Opelika Icon
OPELIKA — It is hard to find the words to express the grief that the Opelika and Auburn communities share after the news of the death of Opelika icon, Lorna Roberts. Roberts died at her home on Friday, Sept. 30. Born to Loren and Elouise Sutton on March 28,...
hottytoddy.com
Plans for New Basketball Court on S. 18th St. Ext. Moving Forward
The city of Oxford is moving forward with building a basketball court on South 18th Extended. On Tuesday, the Oxford Board of Aldermen approved allowing city staff to advertise for bids for the new court. The advertisement would occur on Oct. 9 and Oct. 19 and bids would be opened...
hottytoddy.com
‘Another Side of Tennessee Williams’ Shows William’s Lighter Side
Theatre Oxford will kick off the 2022-2023 season with an evening of four short plays celebrating one of Mississippi’s own, Tennessee Williams. Williams is considered one of the foremost playwrights of 20th-century American drama, having written such classics as “The Glass Menagerie” and “A Streetcar Named Desire.
alreporter.com
Opinion | Voters must now turn to Gov. Ivey on gaming leadership
Meaningful progress in Alabama never happens unless the governor is behind it. Unfortunately, many bad things happen without the governor’s input. This past week, the Alabama Supreme Court issued an opinion that may be a near deathblow to any chance of allowing the state’s citizens an opportunity to vote on a lottery and gaming constitutional amendment.
hottytoddy.com
Huddle House to Hold Hiring Day
Huddle House is hosting its Autumn Hiring Day on Tuesday, Oct. 11, to grow its team in Oxford. Huddle House is hiring for all positions. Those attending the event should bring a copy of their CV (or resume). Huddle House has been a leading family restaurant since 1964. In Oxford,...
JOBS・
thecitymenus.com
LaGrange Mayor Jim Thornton to Resign, To Take GMA Position
LaGrange Mayor Jim Thornton will assume the role of Director of Governmental Relations for the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) on November 28, 2022. In this full-time position, Thornton will lead the legislative advocacy team for GMA and will represent the interests of its member cities. He will resign as mayor effective on November 23.
Comments / 0