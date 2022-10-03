ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These Apps ASAP–They Take Up So Much Storage!

There’s no way around it: some apps are consuming more storage than others on your iPhone. When this happens you are more likely to get a “full storage” alert on your phone sooner, which means the race begins to find ways to free up storage so that you can take more photos or videos or download more content. Instead of waiting until you receive that annoying pop-up, you can limit the number of apps on your phone that take up the most storage. The good news is that Apple experts are already well acquainted with the biggest app offenders when it comes to storage — and these three apps or app types are often most cited.
Android Police

How to retrieve deleted text messages on Android

Although most users and businesses have moved to instant messaging apps like WhatsApp or Messenger, many still prefer normal text messages to receive real-time alerts and stay in touch. Whether you use a Google Pixel phone or a top Samsung Galaxy phone, retrieving an accidentally deleted message isn't straightforward. While...
BGR.com

Android vs. iPhone: Android fans reveal why they’ll never switch

For as long as there are only two major mobile operating systems to choose from, users will have strong opinions about them. Every few months, we like to check in on the war between iPhone and Android fans. Each OS has features and functionality that the other can’t match. As such, some will always prefer one over the other.
Digital Trends

How to quickly share Wi-Fi settings in Android

What network is it? What's the password? How do you spell that? If you're anything like us, you've heard those questions from guests to your home or work many, many times. You probably have the answers memorized, or maybe you have them written on a card for this precise situation.
makeuseof.com

How to See Wi-Fi Passwords on an iPhone

Do you want to find the password to a Wi-Fi network on your iPhone so that you can share it with someone else? That's pretty straightforward in iOS 16 and later, but not so much in older system software versions. However, it's worth noting that you can only see the...
BGR.com

8 hidden iOS 16 features you need to check out ASAP

IPhone owners have now had over a week to explore iOS 16 and all the new features that it brings to the table. iOS 16 might not be a total redesign, but Apple did pack the update with significant changes. Apple highlighted many of those changes at WWDC 2022 and on its site, but you might have missed a few. If you are looking for some of the best hidden features in iOS 16, we put together a list below that you might want to check out.
BGR.com

How old is my phone?

While it’s easy to find out when your phone launched, finding out the exact manufacturing date may be more of a challenge. Every manufacturer has different ways of marking manufacturing dates on their devices. The production year of your phone might be a year or more after the model was launched.
9to5Mac

iOS 16.1 beta 4 removes ‘Adaptive Transparency’ toggle for older AirPods Pro and Max

With the release of iOS 16.1 beta 3 last week, owners of the first-generation AirPods Pro and AirPods Max noticed that the update enabled the “Adaptive Transparency” option for these earphones. While it was unclear whether the feature was actually coming to older AirPods or not, Apple has now removed the option with iOS 16.1 beta 4, confirming that it was just a bug.
The Verge

You shouldn’t need multiple apps to control a smartwatch

It’s an unfortunate truth that getting a smartwatch usually means needing multiple apps to control one device. And it looks like the Pixel Watch won’t be an exception. As spotted by Android Police, you can already find the Pixel Watch as an available device in the Fitbit app’s menus. Selecting the Pixel Watch then prompts users to download the Google Pixel Watch app from the Play Store.
Business Insider

How to turn off active status on Facebook to appear offline

You can turn active status on or off on the Facebook website, mobile app, and Messenger mobile app. When your active status is turned off, you will appear offline even when you're online. You can also choose to appear offline only for certain people that you select. Facebook may be...
Consumer Reports.org

Best Smart Garage Door Opener Controllers

Do you ever drive away from home only to ask yourself, “Did I close the garage door?” I’ve done it more than I care to admit. But there’s a simple and affordable device that can solve that issue for you, and for the most part, it will work with just about any garage door opener.
Android Police

How to change app icons on Android

Customization is a key strength of Android. You can customize the best Android smartphones as you like, including using a custom launcher, changing the system font, and trying different system themes. That's not it, though. You can even change app icons on your device as per your liking. Wondering how? Read the guide below to find out.
itechpost.com

Google Assistant Driving Mode is No Longer Integrated with Maps

Assistant Driving lost its integration of Google Maps, and will no longer replace Android Auto as well. According to 9to5 Google, Driving Mode will no longer serve as Android Auto's alternative and will instead be a shortcut to Google Maps with larger media controls. What Is Android Auto. Android Auto...
knowtechie.com

Google rolls out iOS 16 lock screen widgets to iPhone users

Almost a month after their announcement, Google’s lock screen widgets for iOS 16 are rolling out. You can pin Gmail, Drive, and other Google apps on the iPhone’s lock screen. Apple added support for lock screen widgets with iOS 16. Previously, the iPhone maker limited widgets to Apple’s...
