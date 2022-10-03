ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOX 14

1 person hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One man was taken to the hospital in critical condition following an officer-involved shooting in central El Paso, according to the El Paso Police Department. The shooting happened near Montana Avenue and Laurel Street around 12 a.m. on Friday. El Paso police say around...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Man shot by El Paso Police after throwing rocks at officers

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police officers were forced to fire their weapon at a man Friday morning after police say he was throwing objects like rocks at officers. It happened on the intersection of Montana and Cotton in central El Paso. Police said around midnight officers were called...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Police say speed contributed to serious collision north of El Paso Airport

EL PASO, Texas -- A 19-year-old who lost control of his vehicle veered into a trailer traveling in the opposite lanes of traffic, according to El Paso police. Investigators say 19-year-old Eddie Duran of Central El Paso drove eastbound on Walter Jones in the right lane on Tuesday around 6:06 p.m. Investigators say Duran was speeding, lost control of his car, veered to the right, struck a curb then crossed into the westbound lanes of Walter Jones before colliding with a trailer.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD investigating suspicious package in east side El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police department found a ‘suspicious item’ at the 11000 block of Montana Ave. The area is being blocked off. No additional information was provided. This is an ongoing situation and will be updated as soon as information comes into our newsroom. For local and breaking news, sports, weather […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
KTSM

Victim of serious crash involving semi truck identified by EPPD

UPDATE: The victim of a traffic incident that involved a semitruck on Tuesday night has been identified by El Paso Police department. According by a preliminary investigation by Special Traffic Investigations, a 2015 Kia Cadenza driven by 19-year-old Eddie Duran was traveling east bound on Walter Jones in the right lane at a high speed. […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Police respond to robbery, shooting at Family Dollar in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police responded to a robbery at a Family Dollar in the Lower Valley Thursday night. Police said someone shot up in the air at the store located at 6501 Alamedaand got away with money. No injuries were reported. An investigation is underway,...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD responds to robbery in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Units are currently responding to the 6500 block of Alameda concerning a robbery. The investigation is ongoing, and the story will be updated as we receive more information. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Trevino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Harley#Sti
KFOX 14

Purple Heart 375 widening project will add additional lanes in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Texas Department of Transportation started a new project in far east El Paso, the Purple Heart 375 Widening project. Construction started in early September and TxDOT Spokesperson Lauren Macias-Cervantes said crews have been clearing land on the highway to make way for widened lanes between Spur 601 and Montana.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Teen injured after crash involving semi-truck at Walter Jones & Global Reach

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A teen was injured after a crash involving a semitruck at Walter Jones and Global Reach Tuesday evening. The incident happened around 6 p.m. The investigation revealed that a Tan Kia Cardenza driven by 19-year-old Eddie Duran was driving eastbound on Walter Jones in the right lane at a high rate of speed, according to police.
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

Several people injured after New Mexico school bus rollover

BENT, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say several people have been injured after a rollover involving a school bus in southern New Mexico. Roswell Independent School District officials say students from Mountain View Middle School were headed on a trip to Las Cruces on Wednesday morning when the bus left the road and went into a ditch. They say several people were taken to area hospitals for treatment of minor injuries but it's unclear if they were children or adults. New Mexico State Police say it’s not immediately known how many students were on the bus, how many were injured or how the rollover occurred about 4 miles (6 kilometers) east of Bent.
ROSWELL, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
truecrimedaily

New Mexico man convicted of killing 2-year-old after fleeing to Mexico

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (TCD) -- A 37-year-old man has been convicted in the death of a 2-year-old boy after fleeing to Mexico and being apprehended near the U.S.-Mexico border. Ricardo Soto inflicted physical injuries upon the toddler, Jeremiah Nevarez, the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office announced in a news release. On June 7, 2018, Nevarez was found unresponsive and was transported to Children’s Hospital at University Hospital in El Paso, Texas, to treat a skull fracture on the left side of his head, the Alamogordo Daily News reports. Upon the toddler’s arrival, he had minimal brain activity. The toddler eventually succumbed to his injuries.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy