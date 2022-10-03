Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Democratic City in Texas is Out-Bussing Abbott and the Rest of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
A Texas Mayor is Taking a Risk Funding the Migrants Entering its CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Related
KFOX 14
1 person hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One man was taken to the hospital in critical condition following an officer-involved shooting in central El Paso, according to the El Paso Police Department. The shooting happened near Montana Avenue and Laurel Street around 12 a.m. on Friday. El Paso police say around...
KVIA
Man shot by El Paso Police after throwing rocks at officers
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police officers were forced to fire their weapon at a man Friday morning after police say he was throwing objects like rocks at officers. It happened on the intersection of Montana and Cotton in central El Paso. Police said around midnight officers were called...
KVIA
Police say speed contributed to serious collision north of El Paso Airport
EL PASO, Texas -- A 19-year-old who lost control of his vehicle veered into a trailer traveling in the opposite lanes of traffic, according to El Paso police. Investigators say 19-year-old Eddie Duran of Central El Paso drove eastbound on Walter Jones in the right lane on Tuesday around 6:06 p.m. Investigators say Duran was speeding, lost control of his car, veered to the right, struck a curb then crossed into the westbound lanes of Walter Jones before colliding with a trailer.
EPPD investigating suspicious package in east side El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police department found a ‘suspicious item’ at the 11000 block of Montana Ave. The area is being blocked off. No additional information was provided. This is an ongoing situation and will be updated as soon as information comes into our newsroom. For local and breaking news, sports, weather […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
19-Year-Old Eddie Duran Injured After A Single-Vehicle Crash In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
Police reported a single-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck on Tuesday evening. The crash happened at Walter Jones and Global Reach around 6 p.m. A preliminary investigation reveals Eddie Duran, 19, was driving a [..]
Victim of serious crash involving semi truck identified by EPPD
UPDATE: The victim of a traffic incident that involved a semitruck on Tuesday night has been identified by El Paso Police department. According by a preliminary investigation by Special Traffic Investigations, a 2015 Kia Cadenza driven by 19-year-old Eddie Duran was traveling east bound on Walter Jones in the right lane at a high speed. […]
KFOX 14
Police respond to robbery, shooting at Family Dollar in Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police responded to a robbery at a Family Dollar in the Lower Valley Thursday night. Police said someone shot up in the air at the store located at 6501 Alamedaand got away with money. No injuries were reported. An investigation is underway,...
EPPD responds to robbery in Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Units are currently responding to the 6500 block of Alameda concerning a robbery. The investigation is ongoing, and the story will be updated as we receive more information. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or […]
RELATED PEOPLE
KFOX 14
'I'm dying': Woman shot by twin brothers in Hudspeth County records audio
HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The migrant woman who was shot by the twin brothers in Hudspeth County recorded herself after she got shot. The migrant shot and killed was identified as Jesús Sepúlveda Martinez and the woman migrant shot and injured was identified as Berenice Casias Carrillo.
KVIA
Police: Suspicious item, area along Montana blocked off in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- What's only being described as a "suspicious item" has been found along the 11000 block of Montana, according to El Paso Police. The area is being blocked off. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.
KFOX 14
Several drivers say their tires popped while driving on Doniphan in Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several drivers said their cars were damaged Thursday night after they drove over what appeared to be rebar sticking out of the road in the Upper Valley Thursday. Drivers reported that their tires popped while driving east on Doniphan near Redd Road around 9...
KFOX 14
Sister of migrant man shot, killed in Hudspeth County says he wanted better future
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — KFOX14 spoke with the sister of the migrant who was shot and killed in Hudspeth County last week. The migrant shot and killed was identified as Jesús Sepúlveda Martinez and the woman migrant shot and injured was identified as Berenice Casias Carrillo.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFOX 14
Purple Heart 375 widening project will add additional lanes in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Texas Department of Transportation started a new project in far east El Paso, the Purple Heart 375 Widening project. Construction started in early September and TxDOT Spokesperson Lauren Macias-Cervantes said crews have been clearing land on the highway to make way for widened lanes between Spur 601 and Montana.
KFOX 14
Teen injured after crash involving semi-truck at Walter Jones & Global Reach
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A teen was injured after a crash involving a semitruck at Walter Jones and Global Reach Tuesday evening. The incident happened around 6 p.m. The investigation revealed that a Tan Kia Cardenza driven by 19-year-old Eddie Duran was driving eastbound on Walter Jones in the right lane at a high rate of speed, according to police.
krwg.org
Several people injured after New Mexico school bus rollover
BENT, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say several people have been injured after a rollover involving a school bus in southern New Mexico. Roswell Independent School District officials say students from Mountain View Middle School were headed on a trip to Las Cruces on Wednesday morning when the bus left the road and went into a ditch. They say several people were taken to area hospitals for treatment of minor injuries but it's unclear if they were children or adults. New Mexico State Police say it’s not immediately known how many students were on the bus, how many were injured or how the rollover occurred about 4 miles (6 kilometers) east of Bent.
School bus crash with injuries in New Mexico, police said
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash involving a school bus carrying eighth-grade students from a Roswell middle school to Las Cruces. Officials say the crash happened in southern New Mexico on US 70, west of Mescalaro. NMSP says there are injuries involved with the crash. A Facebook post […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFOX 14
15-year-old American teen accused of smuggling meth at Paso Del Norte bridge
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An American teen was arrested and accused of smuggling drugs at the downtown bridge in El Paso. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte bridge said they intercepted a methamphetamine smuggling attempt by a 15-year-old U.S. citizen. The incident...
KSAT 12
A Mexican farmworker crossed the border dreaming of building his family a home. Days later, he was fatally shot in West Texas.
EL PASO — On Sept. 14, after a day of picking melons in a small ranching town in Durango, Mexico, with his father, Jesús Iván Sepúlveda Martínez packed a small duffel bag with some clothes and a blanket. Sepúlveda Martínez approached his common-law wife and their 6-month-old daughter and told them goodbye.
KFOX 14
Person taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash involving semi-truck
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after in a crash involving a semi-truck occurred Tuesday night, according to the El Paso Police Department. Special Traffic Investigators are responding to the crash that took place on Global Reach Drive near Walter...
New Mexico man convicted of killing 2-year-old after fleeing to Mexico
ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (TCD) -- A 37-year-old man has been convicted in the death of a 2-year-old boy after fleeing to Mexico and being apprehended near the U.S.-Mexico border. Ricardo Soto inflicted physical injuries upon the toddler, Jeremiah Nevarez, the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office announced in a news release. On June 7, 2018, Nevarez was found unresponsive and was transported to Children’s Hospital at University Hospital in El Paso, Texas, to treat a skull fracture on the left side of his head, the Alamogordo Daily News reports. Upon the toddler’s arrival, he had minimal brain activity. The toddler eventually succumbed to his injuries.
Comments / 0