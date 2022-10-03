KERMIT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kermit PK-8 in Mingo County closed on Thursday and students took part in remote learning as the district works to find out if mold is a major problem. However, even though school was shut down, a group of parents spent the day protesting out front, saying that mold in the school is making their kids sick and holding signs like, “Mold, mold go away! Come back another day!”

