Pikeville, KY

wymt.com

Fire at a school home in Jackson left family with nothing

Jackson, Ky. (WYMT) - Earlier this week a home on the Mount Carmel School campus went up into flames. The maintenance man at the school and his family were living in the house. Headmaster, Brian Rauschenberger said it didn’t take the house long to go from smoke to flames.
JACKSON, KY
wymt.com

Whitesburg VFW raises money for KSP Troopers affected by floods

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitesburg VFW Post 5829 gave checks on Thursday to first responders affected by the floods. Whitesburg VFW Commander Jay Perkins said several troopers from KSP Post 13 in Hazard lost everything to the flood. “One of our troopers out of the Hazard post, he lost...
WHITESBURG, KY
wymt.com

KSP Post 13 hosts ‘Coffee with a Trooper’

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard hosted “Coffee with a Trooper” Friday morning at Hazard Coffee Company. Trooper Matt Gayheart said the event came from the nationwide event “Coffee with a Cop.”. He said this gave officers the chance to talk with...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

‘The only consecutive festival’: 41st Jenny Wiley Festival fills weekend with fall fun

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Star City if falling into the new season with a little tradition, celebrating the 41st Annual Jenny Wiley Festival this weekend. The festival, which organizers celebrate proudly as “the only consecutive festival”- after adjusting and continuing through the early years of the pandemic- has been packed with familiar sights, smells, and sounds. But the event is growing, adding new booths and options this year.
PRESTONSBURG, KY
wymt.com

Mold found in Mingo County school

KERMIT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kermit PK-8 in Mingo County closed on Thursday and students took part in remote learning as the district works to find out if mold is a major problem. However, even though school was shut down, a group of parents spent the day protesting out front, saying that mold in the school is making their kids sick and holding signs like, “Mold, mold go away! Come back another day!”
MINGO COUNTY, WV
wymt.com

Letcher County VFW - 11:00 p.m.

Flood Distribution Center Closing - 6:00 p.m. Flood Distribution Center Closing - 4:00 p.m. Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. Few adoptions, no fosters, full rescues: Ky. animal shelters struggle to find space amid ‘perfect storm’...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Rheumatology with Pikeville Medical Center

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When you have issues with your bones or your joints, finding the right care for you can be tough. Dr. Travis Sizemore, Rheumatologist with Pikeville Medical Center, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about some of the different things they can treat. This segment...
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

‘She was a legend’: Loretta Lynn honored in hometown

VAN LEAR, Ky. (WYMT) - From Coal Miner’s Daughter to country music darling, Loretta Lynn made a name for herself in the entertainment world and beyond. “She spoke out for the women and I know there’s a lot of women that- their lives were directed because of some of the songs Loretta sang about,” said Loretta’s niece Hermalee Hale.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. organization begins building homes for flood survivors

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Homes Inc. is beginning to build homes for flood survivors. ”We’ll be framing this house, probably at the beginning of next week,” said Homes Inc. Executive Director Seth Long. “Getting it under roof, doors windows, sided, you know, just trying to get it done as quickly as we can.”
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

1 dead in Floyd County, Kentucky crash

LANGLEY, KY (WOWK) – One person has died after a single vehicle crash in Floyd County. According to Kentucky State Police, the crash happened around 4:41 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 on Route 680 in Langley. Troopers say the vehicle exited the roadway, striking a guardrail. KSP says the driver, identified as Jason Bailey, 45, of […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Artists Collaborative Theatre breaks into spooky space for ‘The Thin Place’

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Artists Collaborative Theatre is opening its Halloween production next weekend, taking the stage in two different locations for a paranormal play. “The Thin Place,” a story about life, death and the boundaries between, is like a séance on stage, bringing an intimate performance to mark the Halloween season. And it was a show directors say they had to bring to the mountains.
PRESTONSBURG, KY
wymt.com

ARH Mountain Student Achiever Abby Potter

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Abby Potter is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Abby graduated from the June Buchanan School with a 3.83 GPA. She was the stage manager for the June Buchanan Theatre Department, a member of the girls basketball and volleyball teams, and member of the National Honors Society and is a two-time recipient of the Footlights Award at June Buchanan.
PIPPA PASSES, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Floyd man killed in crash

LANGLEY, Ky. — A Floyd County man is dead, following a single-vehicle crash on Sunday. Jason Bailey, 45, of Langley, was driving along Route 680 Sunday afternoon, when his pickup truck left the road and struck a guardrail. Bailey was injured in the crash and taken to a nearby...
LANGLEY, KY
wymt.com

EKY WWII veteran turns 106

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Paul E. Patton Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center in Hazard has celebrated its fair share of milestones with the veterans residing there. But this week, those at the center celebrated something they never have before. World War II veteran and Clay County native Oakley Hacker turned...
HAZARD, KY

