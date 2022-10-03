Read full article on original website
PWMania
Update on Charlotte Flair’s Absence From WWE Television
Since Ronda Rousey defeated Charlotte Flair at the 2022 WWE WrestleMania Backash PLE in May, Charlotte Flair has not competed in any wrestling matches. Andrade brought up Charlotte’s absence from WWE while speaking during an interview that was broadcast on the Más Lucha channel on YouTube. Andrade also discussed his relationship with Triple H.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight’s Season Premiere (10/7/22)
The WWE SmackDown on FOX season premiere will air live tonight from Worcester, Massachusetts’ DCU Center. The main event of tonight’s show will be an in-ring face-off between Logan Paul and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to promote their upcoming title match at Crown Jewel. In addition...
PWMania
What Should Tony Khan Do Now?
Just a day after Sammy Guevara and Andrade trended on social media for their public disagreements, there was another backstage fight in All Elite Wrestling. There are conflicting reports, with TMZ’s claim that Sammy threw the first punch and then Andrade responded with a punch, and also the claim from The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer that it was actually Andrade that threw punches that Sammy didn’t respond to.
PWMania
Photo: Becky Lynch Reveals Her New Look Ahead of WWE Return
During her time away from WWE, Becky Lynch has been posting photos of herself showing off her long hair. When the top star challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship at SummerSlam in July, she ended up separating her shoulder in the process and needing surgery. Lynch had...
PWMania
Jimmy Smith Reveals What Happened Backstage During His Last WWE RAW
As PWMania.com previously reported, Jimmy Smith will no longer be working for WWE as a result of the company’s commentary shakeup. During the course of his Unlocking the Cage show, Smith provided additional information regarding his departure. “I have never gotten used to articles about myself or anything like...
PWMania
WWE Tough Enough 2015 Winner Sara Lee Passes Away at the Age of 30
We are deeply saddened to share the news that Sara Lee, who was only 30 years old, has passed away, according to a Facebook post by her mother. WWE fans may remember her as the competitor who triumphed at the end of the 2015-2016 season of WWE Tough Enough. Here...
PWMania
AEW Stars Julia Hart and Lee Johnson Engaged to Be Married
On this week’s episode of the “AEW Unrestricted” podcast, AEW’s Julia Hart was a guest and answered some questions. Here are some highlights:. It was Julia Hart’s idea to join The House of Black:. “I told Jerry Lynn, ‘What do you think if I joined...
PWMania
Backstage News on Saraya’s AEW In-Ring Status, Cleared For In-Ring Competition
AEW Ringside Physician Michael J. Sampson reportedly cleared Saraya for in-ring competition. Saraya was clearly cleared for physical action after she got into it with Britt Baker and Rebel on this week’s AEW Dynamite Third Anniversary episode. Saraya has not wrestled since suffering a neck injury at a non-televised...
PWMania
Backstage News on AEW Booking Andrade’s Career-Threatening Match With One Week Prior
Andrade El Idolo was scheduled to put his AEW career on the line against Preston “10” Vance and his mask during tonight’s live edition of AEW Rampage. However, the match was officially canceled after Andrade got into a physical altercation with Sammy Guevara. The match between Andrade...
PWMania
Top WWE Star on the Verge of Returning to the Ring
A top WWE star appears to be returning. Becky Lynch was spotted backstage at RAW in St. Paul, Minnesota, according to PWInsider. When a wrestler returns to the ring a few weeks or months after an injury, it’s usually a sign that they’re on their way back; otherwise, they wouldn’t be on the road with the rest of the crew.
PWMania
WWE Has Officially Announced Several New Internal Hires for September
WWE announced several new internal hires for the month of September via the company’s Careers Twitter account. Stephen Trumpy – Manager, Digital Campaign Management. Maurice Edelson – Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer. Morgan Frazier – Senior Coordinator, Talent ID & Development. Gabriel Wecht – Analyst,...
PWMania
Finn Balor Talks About How “Things Change at Very Short Notice” in WWE
Finn Balor spoke with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri ahead of Extreme Rules about his upcoming match with Edge, the rope breaking during his match with Roman Reigns, Dominik Mysterio, and a variety of other topics. Balor was asked to comment on Triple H being in charge of creative:. “We’ve...
PWMania
WWE Developmental Wrestlers Expected to Make Their TV Debuts Soon
As WWE continues to tweak the vision of NXT, it appears that some new faces may be in line to make their official WWE debut soon. WWE has lost the bright colors of NXT 2.0 and dropped the name as they enter a new era, while reintroducing the black and gold colors and a new logo. They also changed the look of the show slightly because the LED Displays are different. With the cancellation of NXT UK, more talent from that brand has appeared on NXT television.
PWMania
Matt Riddle Says His Personal Life is “In Shambles” but Professionally Life is “Amazing”
This week, Matt Riddle was a guest on the “After The Bell” podcast hosted by Corey Graves, where he discussed his upcoming Fight Pit encounter against Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules. The following are some of the highlights:. Riddle stated that he deserves some of the credit for...
PWMania
Mike Chioda Reveals How Many Referees’ Travel Expenses WWE Is Paying For
During Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda on AdFreeShows.com, the longtime referee talked about the financial perks of work-related travel during his time with WWE. After working for the company for such a significant amount of time as a member of the ring crew, Chioda was able to have all of his costs covered by the company.
PWMania
Why Jade Cargill is Waiting to Challenge for the AEW Women’s World Title
AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill recently spoke with DJ Whoo Kid for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, she explained why she is waiting to challenge for the AEW Women’s World Heavyweight Title, currently held by Thunder Rosa, who is out of action with an injury.
PWMania
AEW Investigation Still Not Finished Due to Legal Threats and One Party Being Uncooperative
During the course of this week, Tony Khan participated in a few interviews, and each time, he stated that he would not comment on the incident that took place between CM Punk, Ace Steel, and The Elite a month ago. Khan did not provide a response when he was asked to comment on the question of whether or not CM Punk was still employed by the company or whether or not The Elite would reunite.
PWMania
The Undertaker’s Next Show Confirmed for WWE Survivor Series Weekend
WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker will be in Boston for Survivor Series Weekend. WWE announced today that the next “UNDERTAKER 1deadMAN SHOW” will be held on Friday, November 25 at Big Night Live in Boston, the night before the 2022 Survivor Series Premium Live Event at the TD Garden.
PWMania
Spoiler: WWE Star Set To Return on Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
Zelina Vega is scheduled to appear on WWE television one more tonight on SmackDown. Vega has been spotted at the Boston Airport before tonight’s show according to PWInsider.com. She is still sporting her blonde appearance and has been written into the show. Vega’s most recent match was on RAW...
PWMania
AEW Dynamite: Anniversary Viewership and Rating Report for 10/5/22
The ratings for AEW Dynamite on Wednesday have been released. The show drew 1,038,000 viewers, up from 990,000 viewers the week before. The show received a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from 0.34 last week, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. Dynamite ranked second among the top 150...
