Update on Charlotte Flair’s Absence From WWE Television
Since Ronda Rousey defeated Charlotte Flair at the 2022 WWE WrestleMania Backash PLE in May, Charlotte Flair has not competed in any wrestling matches. Andrade brought up Charlotte’s absence from WWE while speaking during an interview that was broadcast on the Más Lucha channel on YouTube. Andrade also discussed his relationship with Triple H.
WWE Tough Enough 2015 Winner Sara Lee Passes Away at the Age of 30
We are deeply saddened to share the news that Sara Lee, who was only 30 years old, has passed away, according to a Facebook post by her mother. WWE fans may remember her as the competitor who triumphed at the end of the 2015-2016 season of WWE Tough Enough. Here...
What Should Tony Khan Do Now?
Just a day after Sammy Guevara and Andrade trended on social media for their public disagreements, there was another backstage fight in All Elite Wrestling. There are conflicting reports, with TMZ’s claim that Sammy threw the first punch and then Andrade responded with a punch, and also the claim from The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer that it was actually Andrade that threw punches that Sammy didn’t respond to.
AEW Stars Julia Hart and Lee Johnson Engaged to Be Married
On this week’s episode of the “AEW Unrestricted” podcast, AEW’s Julia Hart was a guest and answered some questions. Here are some highlights:. It was Julia Hart’s idea to join The House of Black:. “I told Jerry Lynn, ‘What do you think if I joined...
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight’s Season Premiere (10/7/22)
The WWE SmackDown on FOX season premiere will air live tonight from Worcester, Massachusetts’ DCU Center. The main event of tonight’s show will be an in-ring face-off between Logan Paul and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to promote their upcoming title match at Crown Jewel. In addition...
Photo: Becky Lynch Reveals Her New Look Ahead of WWE Return
During her time away from WWE, Becky Lynch has been posting photos of herself showing off her long hair. When the top star challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship at SummerSlam in July, she ended up separating her shoulder in the process and needing surgery. Lynch had...
Jimmy Smith Reveals What Happened Backstage During His Last WWE RAW
As PWMania.com previously reported, Jimmy Smith will no longer be working for WWE as a result of the company’s commentary shakeup. During the course of his Unlocking the Cage show, Smith provided additional information regarding his departure. “I have never gotten used to articles about myself or anything like...
Backstage News on Saraya’s AEW In-Ring Status, Cleared For In-Ring Competition
AEW Ringside Physician Michael J. Sampson reportedly cleared Saraya for in-ring competition. Saraya was clearly cleared for physical action after she got into it with Britt Baker and Rebel on this week’s AEW Dynamite Third Anniversary episode. Saraya has not wrestled since suffering a neck injury at a non-televised...
What Andrade vs. Guevara Says About AEW
Just after it appeared that the backstage turmoil within All Elite Wrestling had finally settled, a new dispute was trending was social media this week, as Sammy Guevara took to Twitter to fire back at Andrade, who said in an interview that Guevara complained that he hit him too hard in their matches. As is often the case in the often carny world of professional wrestling, many assumed that this was a work, but even if it’s not, none of this latest backstage conflict is good news for the perception of the company.
Backstage News on AEW Booking Andrade’s Career-Threatening Match With One Week Prior
Andrade El Idolo was scheduled to put his AEW career on the line against Preston “10” Vance and his mask during tonight’s live edition of AEW Rampage. However, the match was officially canceled after Andrade got into a physical altercation with Sammy Guevara. The match between Andrade...
Finn Balor Talks About How “Things Change at Very Short Notice” in WWE
Finn Balor spoke with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri ahead of Extreme Rules about his upcoming match with Edge, the rope breaking during his match with Roman Reigns, Dominik Mysterio, and a variety of other topics. Balor was asked to comment on Triple H being in charge of creative:. “We’ve...
AEW Investigation Still Not Finished Due to Legal Threats and One Party Being Uncooperative
During the course of this week, Tony Khan participated in a few interviews, and each time, he stated that he would not comment on the incident that took place between CM Punk, Ace Steel, and The Elite a month ago. Khan did not provide a response when he was asked to comment on the question of whether or not CM Punk was still employed by the company or whether or not The Elite would reunite.
Possible Spoilers for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown: Debuts, Return and More
It was reported earlier this week that Legado del Fantasma would make his main roster debut soon, possibly as early as tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX season premiere. In an update, PWInsider reports that the group has been spotted at the DCU Center in Worcester, MA for tonight’s show, minus Elektra Lopez.
The Undertaker’s Next Show Confirmed for WWE Survivor Series Weekend
WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker will be in Boston for Survivor Series Weekend. WWE announced today that the next “UNDERTAKER 1deadMAN SHOW” will be held on Friday, November 25 at Big Night Live in Boston, the night before the 2022 Survivor Series Premium Live Event at the TD Garden.
New WWE NXT Set to Be Revealed Tonight
Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT will be broadcast live, and the show will have a different format than it has had in the previous 12 months. On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez mentioned that he has been told that a new set will make its debut tonight. This is the reason why the shows for the past couple of weeks were recorded in advance.
Tony Khan Addresses Why He Hasn’t Updated the AEW Power Rankings
According to AEW President, CEO, General Manager, and Head of Creative Tony Khan, the AEW weekly Power Rankings have not been updated since late August for a reason. Khan was recently asked by ComicBook’s Connor Casey if the concept of AEW’s rankings system is dead. “I haven’t updated...
WWE Star Returns to NXT, Tag Team Reunites
Veer Mahaan appeared in a backstage segment on Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT. Veer appeared after Sanga was shown discussing the final slot in the North American Title match scheduled for the Halloween Havoc show with Nathan Frazier. Frazier left, leaving Mahaan and Sanga staring at each other.
Bayley Hints at Making a WWE NXT Return
WWE star Bayley has hinted that she may return to NXT for a match following Tuesday’s episode. Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez were featured on this week’s show as part of a Grayson Waller Effect segment to take their feud to the next level. Waller made the announcement that in two weeks, Jade and Perez will choose their respective opponents for the upcoming match, and he stated that the entire WWE roster is fair game.
Tony Khan Asked About CM Punk, Bray Wyatt, Cody Rhodes, MJF, WWE Changes and More
AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with Ariel Helwani for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Khan spoke about the future of the company, as well as several other topics, including some of the developments that have taken place in the ongoing conflict with WWE and MJF.
Another AEW Star Appears to Be Turning Face, Faction Splitting Up? (Video)
It seems that another AEW star is going through the babyface transition. On Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin defeated Jay Lethal, but the events that took place after the match were far more interesting. Allin extended his hand to Lethal in an attempt to shake his...
