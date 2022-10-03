ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, MI

WNEM

Police search for car break-in suspects

FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - The sheriff of Genesee County is warning residents to watch for suspects trying to break into cars. He released video showing a white Chevy Cruze with three armed people inside driving around Fenton. Sheriff Chris Swanson says the three were trying to open unlocked vehicles last...
FENTON, MI
The Flint Journal

Border agents, Michigan police stop armed suspect from abducting infant

DETROIT – U.S. Border Patrol agents and officers from multiple police departments worked together to stop an infant abduction this week. The ordeal began at approximately 10 a.m. on Wednesday when agents from the Gibraltar station learned that officers from the Flat Rock Police Department were pursuing a suspect who had allegedly abducted a child while armed with a handgun.
FLAT ROCK, MI
WNEM

Sheriff: Man arrested in Fenton Twp. for home invasion, golf cart theft

Opening statements began Wednesday in the trial of three men charged with helping in the 2020 plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Wayne County Prosecutor shares details of the case and why she thinks the case was solid despite dismissal of charges against seven in Flint Water Crisis probe. Great...
FENTON, MI
CBS Detroit

Man arrested following multiple thefts, home invasions in Oakland County

(CBS DETROIT) - A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection to breaking into homes and vehicles and stealing property. Waterford police say they arrested Shawn Michael Degen on Thursday, Sept. 29, in cooperation with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office and the Michigan Department of Corrections.According to police, they discovered Degen was linked to these crimes after he used a stolen gift card.In August, the Waterford Police Department received a report that several items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle, including credit and gift cards.Police say that one of the gift cards was used shortly after it was stolen, and...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

What we know about alleged racially motivated attack on 59-year-old woman in Monroe County

LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. – A 59-year-old woman from Temperance says that she was attacked in Monroe County over the summer, and she believes it was racially motivated. On August 20, in a parking lot outside of a Monroe County liquor store, Tracy Douglas was left bloody and bruised -- yet some charges have been filed against the couple that allegedly attacked her.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Pontiac man found shot dead in his truck on his birthday

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Oakland County Sheriff's deputies are investigating the murder of a Pontiac man who was found with a gunshot wound Monday. As the community held a vigil for Guillermo Rosado, who was gunned down on his birthday, his family pleaded for help in finding the people that shot him.
PONTIAC, MI
candgnews.com

Woman dies in early morning car crash

ROCHESTER HILLS – A 23-year-old woman from Rochester Hills died Sept. 20 after her car hit an embankment and became airborne before crashing on its side. Deputies from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office say Amanda Marie White was operating a 2020 Jeep Renegade northbound on Adams Road, south of Tienken Road, at approximately 12:25 a.m. when the crash occurred. She was alone in the vehicle, according to reports.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
CBS Detroit

FedEx employee arrested after stealing $96K in merchandise from Eastpointe Footlocker store

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A FedEx driver has been arrested after stealing merchandise that was supposed to be delivered to a Footlocker store in Eastpointe, according to the Eastpointe Police Department.Morris Jones, 40, was arraigned in the 38th District Court on charges of embezzlement and receiving and concealing stolen property.On Oct. 3 at about 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the reported embezzlement and spoke with a Footlocker Regional Loss Prevention agent and a FedEx Security Specialist who discovered that the driver was taking merchandise home with him, instead of delivering it. They identified the driver as Jones.Jones had been stealing the property for some time, and he stole over $96,000 in merchandise.A search warrant was executed at Jones' home in the 23000 block of Courtland and police located merchandise that was logged to be at Footlocker property.The investigation is ongoing.Jones was arrested at the scene and police requested a warrant on a female accomplice. He was given a $25,000 personal bond and he must wear a GPS tether. 
EASTPOINTE, MI
