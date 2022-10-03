Read full article on original website
1 man found fatally shot inside Dodge Charger in East Detroit: DPD
Detectives with Detroit police are at the scene of a second deadly shooting reported overnight after a victim was found dead in his car with apparent gunshot wounds.
ClickOnDetroit.com
27-year-old man found dead inside Dodge Charger at Detroit motel
DETROIT – A 27-year-old man was found dead overnight inside a Dodge Charger at a Detroit motel. The discovery was made at 2:19 a.m. Friday (Oct. 7) in the 14700 block of East 8 Mile Road on the city’s east side. Police said the 27-year-old man had been...
WNEM
Police search for car break-in suspects
FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - The sheriff of Genesee County is warning residents to watch for suspects trying to break into cars. He released video showing a white Chevy Cruze with three armed people inside driving around Fenton. Sheriff Chris Swanson says the three were trying to open unlocked vehicles last...
Border agents, Michigan police stop armed suspect from abducting infant
DETROIT – U.S. Border Patrol agents and officers from multiple police departments worked together to stop an infant abduction this week. The ordeal began at approximately 10 a.m. on Wednesday when agents from the Gibraltar station learned that officers from the Flat Rock Police Department were pursuing a suspect who had allegedly abducted a child while armed with a handgun.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Justice for Ty’: No charges in deadly road rage shooting of 18-year-old in Eastpointe
DETROIT – No charges will be filed in a deadly road rage shooting that happened Friday night at an intersection just off of 8 Mile Road near Kelly Road in Eastpointe. Ty Hale, 18, died from his injuries. A 60-year-old man claimed self-defense in the shooting. The family is...
One shot at Dearborn hotel, police negotiating with barricaded gunman
DEARBORN, MI -- Police are negotiating with a barricaded gunman at a Dearborn hotel after one person was shot Thursday, Oct. 6. The shooting happened at the Hampton Inn, 22324 Michigan Avenue. Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin told media during a 4:15 p.m. briefing that a person with a long...
Police responding to ‘active and dangerous’ shooting scene at Hampton Inn in Dearborn
UPDATE (3:50 p.m.): Dearborn police say the suspect is “contained” but the public should still avoid the area. DEARBORN, MI – Police from multiple departments are responding to an “active and dangerous” shooting situation in Dearborn. The Michigan State Police and Dearborn Police Department say...
WNEM
Sheriff: Man arrested in Fenton Twp. for home invasion, golf cart theft
Opening statements began Wednesday in the trial of three men charged with helping in the 2020 plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Wayne County Prosecutor shares details of the case and why she thinks the case was solid despite dismissal of charges against seven in Flint Water Crisis probe. Great...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Shot fired after man follows car that rear-ended him on I-94, pulls up to yell at other driver
DETROIT – A shot was fired Tuesday night in Detroit after a man followed a car that had rear-ended him on I-94 and pulled up alongside that car to yell at the driver, police said. The crash happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 4) on westbound I-94 at the...
Man arrested following multiple thefts, home invasions in Oakland County
(CBS DETROIT) - A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection to breaking into homes and vehicles and stealing property. Waterford police say they arrested Shawn Michael Degen on Thursday, Sept. 29, in cooperation with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office and the Michigan Department of Corrections.According to police, they discovered Degen was linked to these crimes after he used a stolen gift card.In August, the Waterford Police Department received a report that several items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle, including credit and gift cards.Police say that one of the gift cards was used shortly after it was stolen, and...
Pontiac man found dead in vehicle; officials investigating as homicide
The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says a Pontiac man was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound on the morning of October 3.
ClickOnDetroit.com
What we know about alleged racially motivated attack on 59-year-old woman in Monroe County
LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. – A 59-year-old woman from Temperance says that she was attacked in Monroe County over the summer, and she believes it was racially motivated. On August 20, in a parking lot outside of a Monroe County liquor store, Tracy Douglas was left bloody and bruised -- yet some charges have been filed against the couple that allegedly attacked her.
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 in custody after shots fired at Detroit officers on city’s west side, police say
DETROIT – Two people are in custody after shots were fired at Detroit police officers on the city’s west side, authorities said. The shooting happened just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 5) in the 6090 block of Westwood Street on Detroit’s west side. That’s in the area of Ford and Evergreen roads.
2 arrested in Detroit barricaded situation after neighbor calls suspect who shot at police to convince him to surrender
Two people are in custody after a barricaded gunman situation unfolded on Detroit’s west side Wednesday afternoon when someone fired shots at police officers. Police say a neighbor helped the situation come to a peaceful resolution
fox2detroit.com
Road rage incident on I-94 escalates after suspect pulls gun on pursuing driver
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A case of road rage turned violent when a driver involved in a hit-and-run pursued the fleeing suspect who pulled a gun out and fired a shot at the victim's car. The dangerous driving happened on I-94 heading westbound at the I-75 ramp in Detroit. Michigan...
fox2detroit.com
Pontiac man found shot dead in his truck on his birthday
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Oakland County Sheriff's deputies are investigating the murder of a Pontiac man who was found with a gunshot wound Monday. As the community held a vigil for Guillermo Rosado, who was gunned down on his birthday, his family pleaded for help in finding the people that shot him.
candgnews.com
Woman dies in early morning car crash
ROCHESTER HILLS – A 23-year-old woman from Rochester Hills died Sept. 20 after her car hit an embankment and became airborne before crashing on its side. Deputies from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office say Amanda Marie White was operating a 2020 Jeep Renegade northbound on Adams Road, south of Tienken Road, at approximately 12:25 a.m. when the crash occurred. She was alone in the vehicle, according to reports.
FedEx employee arrested after stealing $96K in merchandise from Eastpointe Footlocker store
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A FedEx driver has been arrested after stealing merchandise that was supposed to be delivered to a Footlocker store in Eastpointe, according to the Eastpointe Police Department.Morris Jones, 40, was arraigned in the 38th District Court on charges of embezzlement and receiving and concealing stolen property.On Oct. 3 at about 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the reported embezzlement and spoke with a Footlocker Regional Loss Prevention agent and a FedEx Security Specialist who discovered that the driver was taking merchandise home with him, instead of delivering it. They identified the driver as Jones.Jones had been stealing the property for some time, and he stole over $96,000 in merchandise.A search warrant was executed at Jones' home in the 23000 block of Courtland and police located merchandise that was logged to be at Footlocker property.The investigation is ongoing.Jones was arrested at the scene and police requested a warrant on a female accomplice. He was given a $25,000 personal bond and he must wear a GPS tether.
WATE
Knoxville investigation for overdose deaths lead to Michigan man’s arrest
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Michigan man was arrested and charged after an ongoing investigation into the overdose deaths of three people in Knoxville, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland. Donjae Bell, 29, of Detroit, Mich., was arrested after police say he was a fugitive from justice...
Porter Burks' family responds to release of bodycam video of fatal shooting
Nearly 60 hours after Porter Burks was fatally shot by Detroit police, about 5 minutes of crucial video was released, showing the fatal encounter and the moments before.
