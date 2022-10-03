ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Today’s Rental was chosen for the Murphy Bed, obviously

This rental is located at 3601 Wisconsin Avenue, NW. The Craigslist ad says:. Find your new home in Cleveland Park, down the street from the New Wegmans Grocery Store. This fantastic Sunny large studio has a built-in Murphy bed. Beautiful parquet wood floors. Lots of closet space. An entry closet and a large walk-in closet. The unit has a large separate eat-in kitchen along with a dishwasher, stove, and fridge. The unit is 569 square feet. Crestview Condominiums. is a contemporary condo complex that features a rooftop deck and a lower-level community laundry. The unit is on the backside of the condominium building so no Wisconsin Ave traffic noise. Street Parking. Sorry, no pets.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Today’s Rental was chosen because it’s on Seaton

This rental is located at Seaton Street near 17th. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,795 / 1br – U street /DuPont circle / 17 th street (Washington DC NW) Cozy one bedroom and full bath. With all amenities W/D. D/W. Central AC and Heat. Located in the middle of town...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington, DC
Society
State
Georgia State
City
Washington, DC
popville.com

Real Estate Fresh Finds: October 5

Real Estate Fresh Finds is a weekly selection of newly-listed properties in the District, brought to you by RLAH Real Estate. Featured Property of the Week: 1004 Sigsbee Place NE. “Welcome to 1004 Sigsbee, a classic Colonial tucked away on a quiet one-way block in beautiful Brookland. This rare double-lot...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Sweet City Ride

Thanks to Jeff for sending from Forest Hills: “1973 beauty”. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. Mount Pleasant, Restaurants. “Tomorrow (Saturday) they have a dirty horchata...
WASHINGTON, DC
storereporter.com

Latest on Wegmans, Rockville shopping center auctioned — plus Psycho Bunny & more at the mall

Don't let the cranes fool you — Wegmans is still years away. By the look of all these cranes at the new Twinbrook Quarter development — and the speed at which it’s rising on Rockville Pike — you’d think we’d be getting our Wegmans very soon. Unfortunately, developer B.F. Saul Company tells us we’re now looking at early 2025. At least we know there will be plenty of parking: Wegmans will have a dedicated lot with more than 1,100 spaces.
ROCKVILLE, MD
popville.com

“Berliner Announces October 23 As Last Day of Service”

“The Berliner, the popular German comfort food restaurant and beer hall in Georgetown, announced today that it will close later this month due to extensive, multi-year renovations and construction planned by the building’s new owners. The last day of service will be Sunday, October 23, with various activities and specials planned during its final days to thank the staff and community for their support.
WASHINGTON, DC
californianewswire.com

The Story of the Orange Dress: Ashburn-Based Private Chef Turned Heads at her Wedding in Local Berryville, VA

ASHBURN, Va., Oct 06, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Private Chef and Owner of Fleur de Cuisine, Natalie Ramos (now Natalie Vaughn), has shared her story about overcoming adversity on her way to success in building her chef and catering business in Loudoun County, Virginia. Through sharing her story about growing up in Brooklyn, New York’s housing projects, Natalie has gained a large following for her strength, willingness, and determination for overcoming obstacles that led to her personal and professional success.
BERRYVILLE, VA
popville.com

New restaurant coming to Florida Ave across from Maydan

The new restaurant will be located across the way from Maydan. While the placard was initially listed under the name Tawle, I’m told, “There is something in the works in that space but it will not be Tawle (that is the legal filing name) or Kirby Club… it’s likely not to open until early next year.”
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

First Look Inside First (proper) Silver Diner opening today in D.C.

“the 1250 Half St. SE location officially opens on Oct. 5 and it is the restaurant group’s first two-story restaurant. Silver Social, a sophisticated upstairs bar with terrace overlooking Nationals Park, features craft cocktails and small bites for the over 21 crowd and will not officially open until the end of October. The downstairs Silver Diner will continue to finish up construction in off hours and with minimal diner interference.”
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

“YUME Hospitality Group to Expand to Georgetown with KYOJIN, an Innovative Sushi Concept Opening in Early 2023”

“YUME Hospitality Group, the team behind Arlington’s acclaimed YUME Sushi, will expand its footprint into D.C. with KYOJIN by YUME, an innovative sushi concept coming to Georgetown’s iconic Cady’s Alley at 3315 Cady’s Alley NW Suite B in early 2023. KYOJIN will feature a broader menu of executive chef and co-owner Chef Saran “Peter” Kannasute’s boundary-pushing sushi and omakase, which has gained a devoted following at YUME, along with spirit-driven cocktails and an extensive sake list. KYOJIN will come to life in a warm and elegant 4,700-square-foot space dreamt up by renowned Miami-based design studio, Francois Frossard Design.
WASHINGTON, DC
iheart.com

Here's The Coziest Restaurant In Washington

When it comes to dining out, it's not just about food. The right vibes, experience, and amenities can become a chill experience for patrons. That could be enjoying a nice cup of coffee in a cute cafe, having brunch on a patio, or eating dinner with a stunning view of the ocean or mountains.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

“people stealing airbags”

Have you seen people stealing airbags before? This happened overnight in 16th St Heights. Unreal, did some googling and yeah it’s definitely a thing.”. Today’s Rental was chosen because it’s on Seaton. Prince Of Petworth Today at 2:05pm. This rental is located at Seaton Street near 17th....
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Caught on cam: Wheel thieves strike again, this time, interrupted by Prince George's PD

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — One of the cars on soda crates is still there. Perhaps the owner is away or doesn’t have the money to fix it. At the Addison Row Apartments, blocks outside NE D.C. in Capitol Heights Md., the wheel thieves struck again Tuesday morning at 2:57 a.m. A rain-spotted dash cam picked up the white cargo van pulling into the parking lot. Soon after, shadows with the occasional flashlight could be seen moving between parked cars and the van.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
popville.com

Meanwhile at Metro

For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. “I asked the ticket agent what the extra fees paid for, and he smiled awkwardly and rolled his eyes.”. Prince Of Petworth...
WASHINGTON, DC

