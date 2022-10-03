Volleyball: Scoreboard and results for Oct. 3-9

Here's the schedule for high school boys and girls volleyball games throughout the Lower Hudson Valley for Oct. 3-9. Please be sure to check back each day for updates, scores, quick recaps and more.

Girls volleyball

Monday, Oct. 3

Monday's game of the day

John Jay-East Fishkill 3, Carmel 2: The fourth set alone had more than enough suspense to rival a full match and was the highest-scoring set in Section 1 this season at 36-34, a mark that might not be matched. It went the distance and the Patriots won, 25-21, 25-20, 22-25, 34-36, 15-11. Ashley Buragas and Bella Cabrera each had 13 kills. Diya Biguvu dished out 31 assists. Emma Mahoney had 15 digs. For Carmel, Carlie Tretera had 51 digs and an ace. Megan Whitford had 15 kills, 29 digs and three aces. Kelsie Tretera had 15 digs, four kills, a block and two aces. Mallory Muglio added 22 digs and two kills. Kerri McCoy had three aces, three kills and a block.

Monday's Player of the day

Claire Geratz, Dobbs Ferry: In a matchup with neighboring rivertown rival Irvington, she tallied 21 kills, 27 digs and four aces.

Monday's game recaps

Hen Hud 3, Panas 0: The Sailors swept the Panthers in a matchup between unbeaten teams and defending Section 1 champs.

Clarkstown North 3, East Ramapo 0: Aliza Feffer had a team-high seven kills, while Mercedes Matera added five kills and five aces in the win.

Nanuet 3, Tappan Zee 0: The Golden Knights won, 25-21, 25-23, 26-24, and recorded their first win over Tappan Zee since 2017. Eva Katz had four kills, four aces, 16 assists and nine digs. Ardyn Morato had 12 digs. Julianna Simone had 11 kills and 12 digs. Sally Plagainos chipped in six kills and 13 digs.

Albertus Magnus 3, Barack Obama School for Social Justice 0: The Falcons won, 25-6, 25-11, 25-7. Delaney Nicholson had six kills and four digs. Emily Ferri had 10 aces, six kills and four digs.

Eastchester 3, Pelham 2: The Eagles won a back-and-forth battle, 25-17, 16-25, 25-20, 17-25, 15-8. Megan Bilali had 10 kills and 10 digs. Emma Kelly made eight kills, 16 digs and two aces. Abigail Sandarciero added 27 assists and six kills.

Horace Greeley 3, Saunders 0: The Quakers won, 25-10, 25-14, 25-14. Emma Rose had 29 assists, eight aces and three kills. Jaida Cekic had 12 kills. Grace Tillotson added 11 kills and two aces. Hope Suh added seven digs, five aces and two assists. Claire Fallon added five aces, and Elizabeth Fallon added four kills.

Scarsdale 3, New Rochelle 2: The Raiders won, 18-25, 29-27, 23-25, 25-22, 15-12. Annika Fuehrer had 17 kills and nine digs. Ellena Amidor added 12 kills, 10 digs and six aces. Gali Brass had nine kills and 33 digs. Isabelle Goldban had 12 kills. Juliana Joyce added seven kills. Daphne Boockvar made 12 digs and four aces. Karina Cheng dished out 49 assists and 11 digs. Fuko Shindo had two aces and 16 digs to round out the winning effort.

Ursuline 3, Lincoln 0: The Koalas won, 25-17, 25-6, 25-8. Gianna Oliva had seven kills and four aces. Chloe Morazzini had 10 kills and seven aces. Michelle Iannacito dished out 20 assists.

Yonkers Montessori 3, Woodlands 0: Jessica Hegarty served up 10 aces. Tara Doran added eight aces and four digs. Jessica Martinez had seven aces, and Jazlyn Aquino rounded out the winning effort with five kills.

Somers 3, Brewster 0: The Tuskers won, 25-11, 25-12, 25-9. Ella Ponterio had eight assists, four digs, 19 service points and seven aces. Caroline Conti had nine kills, five aces, a dig and ab lock. Bridget Pittman had 14 service points, two kills, three aces, two digs and a block.

Mamaroneck 3, Mount Vernon 0: The Tigers won, 25-15, 25-8, 25-15. Charlotte Patricot had two digs and two kills. Cameron Eboli served up six aces.

Suffern 3, Scarsdale B 0: The Mounties won, 25-9, 25-9, 25-11. Lottia Barnes had nine kills and five aces. Lia Roemer had 17 assists. Haley Bridges finished with eight kills, six aces and a pair of blocks. Sophia Romagnoli had five kills and four aces.

Tuckahoe 3, Hamilton 1: The Tigers won, 25-18, 17-25, 25-11, 25-17. Emma Goldberg and Gianna Galati had 10 kills apiece. Sophia Debitetto added eight kills. Eighth-grade setter Katie Attwood served up a team-high six aces and had six kills.

North Rockland 3, Clarkstown South 1: The Red Raiders won, 25-11, 25-14, 14-25, 25-22. Kayla Nicholas had 14 kills, seven digs and three aces. Natassia Romanoff had 12 kills and 12 digs. Ziacera Sexton added four kills and two blocks. Angelyse Picado made 26 assists, two kills and three aces. Yamaris Guzman had 18 digs and two aces. For Clarkstown South, Fallon Shapiro had 19 digs, and Ella Sutherland had 11 digs. Maggie Hansen had eight kills and five digs. Ava Marchfield had five kills, six assists, 11 digs and an ace. Grace Termine added seven assists and seven digs.

Pearl River 3, Nyack 1: The Pirates won, 25-20, 25-17, 23-25, 25-16. Ciara McDermott had 16 kills and 12 digs. Kimmy Damon had 28 assists. Saoirse Donnelly had seven kills and 17 digs. For Nyack, Isabella Meyo had 14 kills and 15 digs. Brooke Jordan had nine kills and two blocks. Harri Barr made four kills.

Ardsley 3, Byram Hills 0: The Panthers won, 25-12, 25-15, 25-17. Sophia Salshutz had seven kills and four digs. Heather Rexon had eight kills, three aces and seven digs. Antonella Lanza dished out 18 assists and five digs. Emily Nudelman had 11 digs, four aces and one assist.

Sleepy Hollow 3, Edgemont 0: The Horsemen won, 25-23, 25-15, 25-19. Ajsa Orban had 21 assists, eight kills, four aces and a block. Linette Kupfer had seven kills. Tara Klami had three kills and four aces.

White Plains 3, Ossining 0: The Tigers won, 25-12, 25-20, 25-21. For Ossining, Fiona Farmakopoulos had nine kills, 10 digs and two assists. Ashley Pavarini had four kills, five assists, seven digs and an ace. Gabriella Hennessy dished out 14 assists and four digs.

Dobbs Ferry 3, Irvington 1: The Eagles won, 25-23, 25-23, 23-25, 25-19. Claire Geratz racked up 21 kills, 27 digs and four aces. Gaia Rillosi had 20 digs and two aces. Grace Healy made nine kills and a block. For Irvington, Lizzie DeYonker had 19 kills and 10 digs. Meika Tomita had 11 kills and 14 digs. Ella Sasso added three aces and two digs.

Pleasantville 3, Blind Brook 1: The Panthers won, 22-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-5. Alicia Barron had 15 digs and two kills. Ava Filancia-Weisbard had four kills, 12 digs, one assist and one ace. Julia Filancia-Weisbard had four aces, three kills and five digs. Stephanie Taub dished out 22 assists and five aces. Roxanne Smith had nine kills, six blocks, a dig and two aces. Lucy Rosengarden had five kills and four blocks.

Pawling 3, Haldane 0: The Tigers won, 25-15, 25-15, 25-18. Grace Anderson had nine kills. Hailey Zwingman added five kills. Alexia Mitchell chipped in nine service points. Emma DeBernardi had 17 assists.

Arlington 3, Ketcham 0: The Admirals won, 27-25, 25-16, 25-23. Sathya Jarembek had nine assists, eight digs, one kill and two aces. Alexa Guillen had five kills and seven digs. Ciara Cesark had 18 digs, three assists and two aces. Katie Jarc had 10 assists, five aces, one kill and two digs. Megan Paolilli added six aces.

Putnam Valley 3, Croton-Harmon 0: Putnam Valley won, 25-16, 25-21, 25-15. Eva DeChent had five kills, 10 digs and two aces. Simone Gabriel added seven kills and seven digs. Gabby Rodriguez had 22 assists, four kills and eight digs. Abby Haeusgen had five kills. Alysiana Rukaj chipped in 19 digs. Kaleigh Ann Robertson added 10 digs. For Croton, Erin Baumeister had six kills, four blocks, three digs and three aces. Sofia Piasecki had 13 digs and four aces. Cassidy Croce added 13 digs.

Rye Neck 3, Briarcliff 0: The Panthers won, 25-23, 26-24, 25-14. Clem Garnier had 25 assists, two kills and two blocks. Gabby Fasolino added 11 digs, three kills and three aces. Sasha Reshnetyak had 12 kills, six digs and two aces. Olivia McCusker entered her first varsity game and recorded two kills to round out the winning effort.

Mahopac 3, Poughkeepsie 0: The Indians won, 25-8, 25-14, 25-17.

Peekskill 3, Riverside 0: The Red Devils won, 25-17, 26-24, 25-22.

Westlake 3, Valhalla 0 : The Wildcats won, 25-10, 25-19, 25-23. For Valhalla, Luba Butcher had eight kills, six digs and four blocks. Dayna Abraham had 11 assists, 10 digs and a block. Noelle Paulercio added 10 digs.

Fox Lane 3, Port Chester 0: The Foxes won, 25-14, 25-20, 25-13. Nataly Suertegaray had two aces, five kills and 15 digs. Jenna Provenzano had five assists and eight digs.

Keio 3, Greenburgh-North Castle 0

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Fox Lane 3, Ursuline 0: The Foxes won, 25-19, 25-13, 25-23.

Lakeland 3, Peekskill 0: The Hornets won, 25-15, 25-11, 25-7. Kayla Jennings had seven kills and nine aces. Emma Dedushaj had nine assists and three kills. Kelly Mallon had eight kills, and Olivia Berkson added five assists.

Yorktown 3, John Jay-Cross River 2: The Huskers won, 25-18, 20-25, 25-13, 21-25, 15-11. Diana Saljanin had 11 kills, three aces, two digs and a block, while Catie Negrelli added 10 kills and four digs. Scarlett Segal had four aces, 15 digs and three kills. Juliana Ciuryk had 11 assists, nine digs and an ace. Nicole Dennison chipped in six assists, 10 digs, two kills and an ace.

Yonkers 3, Gorton 0: The Bulldogs won, 25-3, 25-13, 25-18. Minela Nurkovic had eight aces and four kills. Rana Larry had nine aces and three kills.

Carmel 3, Pawling 1: Carlie Tretera had four aces, 54 digs, three assists and three kills. Kelsie Tretera added 10 kills, 15 digs, two blocks and three aces. Megan Whitford had 23 digs, 17 kills, 10 assists and a block. Mallory Muglio added 14 digs, five kills, two assists, one block and three aces. Devin Fusco made six blocks and two kills, while Sandra Frazzetta added six blocks and four kills to round out the winning effort. For Pawling, Grace Anderson had 17 kills and two aces. Emma DeBernardi had 22 assists. Alexia Mitchell served up five aces and 13 service points. Arielle Reda had seven kills and two aces.

Roosevelt 3, Riverside 2

John Jay-East Fishkill 3, Ketcham 2

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Yonkers 3, Mount Vernon 2: Rana Larry had seven aces, five kills and five assists. Minela Nurkovic added four aces, four kills and nine assists.

Thursday, Oct. 6

Thursday's game of the day

Somers 3, John Jay-Cross River 2: There were plenty of thrillers, but after a lopsided first set, the last four were all tightly contested. In the end, the Tuskers won, 25-11, 27-25, 23-25, 20-25, 15-13. Ella Ponterio had 28 assists, 10 digs and nine aces. Caroline Conti added 16 kills, four digs, two aces and two blocks. Maren Kellock added 10 kills and nine digs. For John Jay, Megan Flynn had 14 kills, 17 digs and three aces. Samantha Hufnagel added 14 digs and passed a 2.12 serve-receive against the Tuskers.

Thursday's player of the day

Amya Davis, Hen Hud: In a marquee matchup against undefeated Lakeland, she had a strong all-around game that included 20 kills, 20 digs, five aces, two assists and a block in the 3-0 victory.

Thursday's game recaps

Panas 3, Peekskill 0: The Panthers won, 25-7, 25-8, 25-12. Vivian Lange had 18 service points, with three aces, seven assists and a kill. Ava Matos had three aces, seven assists and a dig. Melina Mojica added three aces and four kills. Emily Persaud had two kills, two digs and an ace. Arleta Rraci chipped in three kills.

Hen Hud 3, Lakeland 0: The Sailors won, 25-17, 25-14, 25-15. Amya Davis had 20 kills, 20 digs, five aces, two assists and a block. Olivia Tran dished out 17 assists, with eight digs, two kills and an ace. Camille Gibson made 11 digs and six assists and one ace. Julia Nelson had 15 assists, five digs, three aces, four kills and a block. Marta Przybylowska had eight kills, five digs, two aces and two blocks. For Lakeland, Kayla Jennings had 13 kills and 13 digs. Emma Dedushaj had 10 assists and four kills. Kelly Mallon made three kills and seven digs. Sarah Cahill tallied 20 digs.

Albertus Magnus 3, Hastings 0: The Falcons won, 25-17, 25-15, 25-22. Julia Manzella had 16 assists and two aces. Emily Ferri made six aces and 11 kills on 18 attempts for a .500 hitting percentage.

New Rochelle 3, Mount Vernon 0: Erin Stein recorded five aces, six kills, and five digs. Keira Noriega had seven kills. Sam Silvera added nine digs.

Tappan Zee 3, Nyack 1: The Dutchmen won, 25-20, 15-25, 25-22, 25-20. Ariana Kupi had 19 kills and four aces. Isabella Lai added 25 assists and two aces. For Nyack, Julissa Vital had 13 assists and nine digs. Brooke Jordan and Stephanie Borelli each added three kills and three blocks.

Blind Brook 3, Briarcliff 0: The Trojans won, 33-31, 25-23, 25-19. Ella Rosenfeld had nine kills and two blocks. Oriah Rosenfeld added 15 kills. Fernanda Julian chipped in 23 assists.

Hamilton 3, Greenburgh-North Castle 0: The Red Raiders won, 25-8, 25-7, 25-10. Kamilah Lanza had 10 aces and two assists. Sara Sookdeo had five aces and two assists. Sarah Binu had five aces and a kill. Emily Barrios added five kills, four assists and a kill.

Clarkstown North 3, Lincoln 0: Olivia Pizzano had seven kills and seven aces. Aliza Feffer had six kills. Mercedes Matera added three kills and three aces.

Carmel 3, Port Chester 0: The Rams won, 25-15, 25-11, 25-22. Sandra Frazzetta had five kills and a block. Devin Fusco had three aces, five kills and an assist. Carlie Tretera had five aces, nine digs and two assists. Kelsie Tretera added five aces, four digs, 17 assists and four kills.

Pearl River 3, Nanuet 0: The Pirates won on Senior Day, 25-12, 25-11, 26-24. Ciara McDermott had seven kills and four digs. Kimmy Damon made 17 assists. Saoirse Donnelly had seven kills and six digs. Emily Drum chipped in three kills in the winning effort.

Clarkstown South 3, Suffern 2: The Vikings held off the Mounties, 25-21, 25-16, 22-25, 24-26, 15-13.

Pleasantville 3, Westlake 1 : The Panthers won, 25-11, 25-14, 24-26, 25-22. Stephanie Taub had 26 assists, three aces, four kills and a pair of digs. Julia Filancia-Weisbard had six aces, five kills and four digs. Ava Filancia-Weisbard added four aces, five kills and 14 digs. Alicia Barron tallied 21 digs and three aces. Roxanne Smith had 10 kills. Lucy Rosengarden had five kills and three blocks. Jillian Kraus added seven kills, nine digs and two aces.

Rye Neck 3, Valhalla 0: The Panthers won, 25-14, 25-12, 25-22.

Pawling 3, Croton-Harmon 2: Pawling won, 18-25, 25-18, 20-25, 25-11, 15-13. Grace Anderson had 19 kills. Alexia Mitchell had 18 service points and five aces. Emma DeBernardi had 25 assists. Arielle Reda added seven kills and 11 digs. Hailey Zwingman had 18 service points. Keira Gilroy made 15 digs. For Croton, Cassidy Croce had five aces, four kills and eight digs. Erin Baumeister had nine kills, 10 digs and three aces. Sofia Piasecki added seven kills, three blocks and five aces.

North Salem 3, Haldane 1: The Tigers won, 25-21, 20-25, 25-17, 28-26. Chloe Fogle had 10 kills, six aces and 24 digs. Sam Jagemann added seven kills, three aces and 11 digs. Jules Aqeel had six kills, seven aces, four blocks and 10 digs. Julia Russo dished out 27 assists, two aces, two kills and six digs.

Eastchester 3, Rye 1: The Eagles won, 25-19, 20-25, 25-19, 25-20. Megan Bilali had nine kills, seven digs and five aces. Jessica Gjonaj had 18 digs to lead the defensive effort. Samantha Poli served up seven aces, while Abigail Sandarciero dished out 22 assists.

Tuckahoe 3, Keio 0: The Tigers got the win on homecoming, 25-14, 25-14, 25-15. Gianna Galati had five kills. Sophia Debitetto added four aces.

Irvington 3, Woodlands 0: The Bulldogs won, 25-18, 25-16, 25-15. Caitlin Kropp had seven kills and a block. Lizzie DeYonker had eight kills and seven digs. Meika Tomita had seven kills, seven aces and three digs. Kylie Canton added 19 assists, while Emma Friedman had eight digs.

Yonkers 3, Riverside 0

Gorton 3, Roosevelt 0

Yonkers Montessori 3, Barack Obama School for Social Justice 0

White Plains 3, Fox Lane 1

Friday, Oct. 7

Harrison 3, Rye 0: Lily Seibel had 24 assists, two aces and a block. Cassandra Sanscartier had six kills. Olivia Naporano chipped in seven kills, two aces, a block and nine digs. Sabrina Kalanz added four kills and three blocks. Kyra Repa chipped in six kills and a block. Christina Zazzarino had 14 digs and a pair of aces.

Eastchester at Scarsdale, 4:30 p.m.

Croton-Harmon at Nanuet, 4:30 p.m.

Yonkers at Pelham, 4:30 p.m.

Gorton at Hamilton, 4:30 p.m.

Pleasantville at Edgemont, 4:30 p.m.

Byram Hills at John Jay-Cross River, 4:30 p.m.

North Salem at Keio, 4:30 p.m.

Scarsdale at Mount Vernon, 4:30 p.m.

Lincoln at New Rochelle, 4:30 p.m.

Clarkstown North at Clarkstown South, 4:30 p.m.

Port Chester at Ossining, 4:30 p.m.

John Jay-East Fishkill at Poughkeepsie, 4:30 p.m.

Mahopac at Ketcham, 4:30 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow at Ardsley, 4:30 p.m.

Woodlands at Dobbs Ferry, 4:30 p.m.

Saunders at Fox Lane, 4:30 p.m.

White Plains at Horace Greeley, 4:30 p.m.

Pearl River at North Rockland, 4:45 p.m.

Maria Regina at Albertus Magnus, 5:45 p.m.

Mamaroneck at Ursuline, 6 p.m.

Haldane at Westlake, 6:15 p.m.

Pawling at Putnam Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Yonkers tournament, 10 a.m.

Haldane at Briarcliff, 10 a.m.

Ursuline at Scarsdale, 11 a.m.

Barack Obama School for Social Justice at Irvington, 11 a.m.

Lakeland at Brewster, 1 p.m.

Boys volleyball

Monday, Oct. 3

Yonkers at Panas, 4:30 p.m.

Fox Lane at Lakeland, 4:30 p.m.

Wappingers at North Rockland, 5 p.m.

Eastchester at Scarsdale, 5:30 p.m.

Suffern at Clarkstown South, 6:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Clarkstown South at Panas, 4:30 p.m.

East Ramapo at Arlington, 4:30 p.m.

Yonkers at Yorktown, 4:30 p.m.

Fox Lane at Eastchester, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

No matches scheduled

Thursday, Oct. 6

Wappingers at Suffern, 4;30 p.m.

Lakeland at Fox Lane, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 7

Clarkstown Nroth at Arlington, 4:30 p.m.

Scarsdale at Yorktown, 5:30 p.m.

Panas at Eastchester, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Yonkers at Clarkstown South, 11 a.m.

