WSU football: Tom Pounds answers 10 CF.C questions on 20-year anniversary of Ol' Crimson
SATURDAY WILL MARK 20 years since Ol' Crimson flew for the first time in Austin, Texas. For the 279th-straight week of College Gameday, Ol' Crimson will be flying again on its 20th birthday and add to its list of locations, live from Lawrence, Kan. Ol' Crimson has been the subject of many stories and with a new commercial out advertising the flag, CF.C decided to shake things up and ask founder Tom Pounds 10 unique questions.
How to watch OU vs. Texas
DALLAS — It’s been a dreadful couple of weeks, and the Sooners are looking to somehow get right against their arch rivals, the Texas Longhorns, at the Cotton Bowl. For the first time all season they’re underdogs and the first time since 2009 they are so in this game, as Texas enters as a 9.5-point favorite.
247Sports
Oklahoma football's 'hard truth' entering Red River Showdown vs. Texas
The Oklahoma Sooners enter this weekend’s Red River Showdown against Texas on the heels of two-straight losses, most recently an embarrassing 55-24 loss to TCU. Following the loss, Late Kick host Josh Pate explained that Sooners fans need to manager their expectations moving forward. Oklahoma allowed 27 points in the first quarter and surrendered more than 450 yards of total offense to the Horned Frogs by halftime. TCU scored all 55 of its points before the third quarter ended.
247Sports
