Bartlesville, OK

BY THE GRID NUMBERS: BHS Bruins set scoring record; top area individual showings

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
 4 days ago
Custer Stadium spectators at last Friday’s Bartlesville High football game shared in an historic night.

Never before had a Bruin team beaten an opponent by a 50-point margin — let alone by 55 points.

That’s what the Bruins achieved in the 55-0 razing of the U.S. Grant High Generals.

The Bruins bulldozed to a 49-0 halftime lead — with six different players scoring touchdowns — and cruised through the second half that zipped by with a running clock.

Bartlesville’s previous high-margin of victory had been 48 points (2010, def. Skiatook, 49-0).

Following is a list of Bartlesville’s 10 largest margins of victory since the program began in 1982.

2022: 55 (def. U.S. Grant, 55-0)

2010: 48 (def. Skiatook, 48-0)

2015: 47 (def. East Central, 47-0)

2020: 44 (def. Putnam City West, 52-8)

2002: 44 (def. Tulsa Memorial, 44-0)

2010: 42 (def. Ponca City, 42-0)

2003: 42 (def. Tulsa Rogers, 49-7)

1999: 42 (def. Independence, Kan., 42-0)

1984: 42 (def. Tulsa Hale, 48-6)

1992: 41 (def. Owasso, 41-0)

With the win, Bartlesville — which is coached by Harry Wright — snapped a three-game losing streak to improve to 2-3 overall, but more importantly to 1-1 in District 6A-II-1.

Damien Niko led Bartlesville’s touchdown frenzy on an 80-plus yard punt return and on a textbook 34-yard over-the-shoulder alley-oop pass from Nate Neal to Niko as he ran toward the back part of the end zone.

Seven other Bruins tallied one touchdown apiece — P.J. Wallace (31-yard run), Noah Darnell (12-yard run), J.D. Atterberry (six-yard run), Eli Lino (11 pass from Neal), Cameron Hightower (one-yard run) and Dontae Horn (57 pass from Dayton Crabtree).

Aman Gordon-Bernstein nailed seven extra-point kicks.

Although he was part of the touchdown two-step, tailback Austin Zink powered out multiple power runs to help keep spearhead the Bruin attack and set up scores.

On the defensive end, Brett Eaves and Ivan Griffith intercepted Grant passes and several other Bruins helped shut down a gritty but struggling Generals’ offense like a power outage.

John Torres contributed a sack for a seven-yard loss on Grant’s final first-half possession.

On back-to-back plays in the first quarter, Colton Hainzinger tackled the Grant quarterback for a five-yard loss and Atterberry recorded a sack for minus-eight yards.

Next up, the Bruins are set to travel Friday to Putnam City West, with a chance to get back to .500 overall and 2-1 in district.

——

TOP PERFORMANCES

Following is a look at some of the top area performances last weekend.

ASHTON KING (Caney Valley Pups)

King rumbled for 168 yards and two touchdowns in the Pups' 38-12 win against Neodesha. He also made six tackles.

TRENTON MUNINGER (Dewey)

Muninger unleashed an aerial attack that netted 291 yards and a touchdown in a 48-6 loss to Bristow. He also rushed for 100 yards.

DAMIEN NIKO (Bartlesville)

Niko returned a long punt for a touchdown and also hauled in a deep throw from Nate Neal for a touchdown in the 55-0 win against U.S. Grant.

JARRETT SHAMBLES (Copan)

Shambles notched a touchdown on a 64-yard pass play with Kane Foreman at quarterback. WCS beat Copan, 61-12.

ARCHER SWISHER (Wesleyan Christian)

The Mustang freshman broke loose for 187 yards rushing on and four touchdowns on 10 carries in the 61-12 victory against Copan.

KAEL SIEMERS (Wesleyan Christian)

Siemers fingered four catches for 101 yards and two touchdowns in the 61-12 victory against Copan.

NATE NEAL (Bartlesville)

Neal hit 8-of-8 passing for 155 yards and three touchdowns in the 55-0 win against Grant.

AREA ROUNDUP

BRISTOW 48, DEWEY 6

Landon Finton fingered a throw from Trenton Muninger to score his first touchdown one of just many highlights for the hard-scrapping Dewey Doggers.

Muninger threw for 291 yards and a touchdown — and rushed for 100 yards.With nearly 400 yards of total offense, Muninger — a senior warrior — proved the Doggers could move the ball on Bristow.

Hunter Catlin proved to be Muninger's most explosive target — 6 catches for 123 yards.Finton finished with four grabs for 63 yards in his noteworthy effort.

Dewey boasted many defensive stars, including Muninger's debut this season as a starting safety.

Braden Garrison racked up 15 tackles, three for loss; Josh Battenfield netted 10 tackles, four for loss. Richardson also praised the effort of Colby Miller.

WCS 61, COPAN 12

The Wesleyan Christian School Mustangs improved to 4-1 and 2-0 in district.

Five different Mustangs starred as skill players. Freshman Archer Swisher blossomed in a kind of coming-out performance, rushing for 187 yards and four touchdowns on 10 careers.

Kael Siemers caught four passes for 101 yards and two scores.

Carson Tennison hauled in a 10-yard scoring strike from quarterback Tyrel Cloud.

Brock Timmons also snared a touchdown aerial on a play that covered 30 yards.

Cloud hit on 6-of-12 passes for 154 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for several yards.

In fact, It was only a one-touchdown game at the end of the first quarter, 14-6.

On the defensive side, Swisher led the Mustangs effort by making eight tackles, followed by Tennison with six and Cloud with four.

Coach Cloud praised the effort of Copan freshman quarterback Kane Foreman.

Foreman connected on touchdown passes to Weston O’rourke and Jarrett Shambles, the latter play covering 64 yards.

Wesleyan Christian had already had perhaps three straight possessions during one stretch, Foreman said.

VINITA 47, NOWATA 8

“The kids just kept fighting and kept getting better,” first-year Nowata head coach Chance Juby said. “We’re going to continue fighting. I was not disappointed in any of our guys.”

Nowata put together a long drive to score its lone touchdown, on a one-yard burst by Peyton Trotter.

CANEY VALLEY PUPS 38, NEODESHA 12

The Pups had pounced out to a 30-6 lead by intermission and made their final bark with a score in the third quarter.

Caney Valley improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in district — putting them in the driver’s seat in the hunt for one of the highest seeds in the district.

The Pups dominated Neodesha on the stat sheet — 317 rushing yards to 57, and 347 total yards to 162.

Ashton King romped for two touchdowns (4, 38), Garrett Watson threw for a score (30 yards to Jackson Griffin), and ran for another (24), and Griffin ran to paydirt (6). King and Griffin each ran for a two-point conversion and Ben Matthews and Gavin Stimson caught two-pointers.

