8th annual International Food and Art Festival brings global culture home

By Angele Latham, Jackson Sun
 4 days ago
Downtown Jackson was alive with excitement Saturday as the 8th annual International Food and Art Festival brought a flurry of foods, vendors, dancers and global culture to the heart of the city.

Vendors from innumerable countries lined Main Street and South Liberty streets with offerings ranging from authentic Turkish desserts to Mexican churros, Japanese ramen and everything in between.

“This day is perfect,” said Jackson City Mayor Scott Conger, as he prepped for the festival’s parade of countries. “It’s a perfect representation of Jackson—I got here earlier today and it was already the largest crowd I’ve ever seen for this event, and it’s not even time to start yet. It’s great to see everyone celebrating diversity and celebrating each other.”

Nineteen countries were represented in the event’s kick-off parade, marching down Main Street with a flurry of beaded skirts, elaborate headpieces and proudly-waved flags of their home countries.

“It’s a beautiful day, full of beautiful people and beautiful cultures,” said Madison County Mayor AJ Massey. “I’m glad Jackson is in Madison County, I’ll certainly say that.

“It’s great to see people that I don’t normally get to see—a lot of people in our community stay in their homes, but I see them here today. It’s great to see people come out of the woodwork to celebrate their culture.”

One delegation, representing Mexico, gave a stunning performance of a traditional dance honoring the Virgin Mary.

“We do it for our lady La Virgin de Guadalupe,” said dancer Jackie Mireles, a member of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church. “We start practicing around late July and August, and in December we have a massive nine-day celebration. We dance for her—we do not worship her, but we love to dance for her.”

Another parade member, Abigail Gilbert, a delegate for France—expressed her excitement at being involved in the parade.

“I’m a French Major at Union University, so I think this is so cool!” she said. “I’m so glad to be here to experience these cultures.”

Have a story to tell? Reach Angele Latham by email at alatham@gannett.com, by phone at 731-343-5212, or follow her on Twitter at @angele_latham.

