Baton Rouge, LA

Brian Kelly receives brief LSU football vs. Tennessee history lesson from media

By Koki Riley, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 4 days ago
BATON ROUGE - LSU football coach Brian Kelly received a brief history lesson on Monday.

With LSU football hosting No. 8 Tennessee on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN) for the first time since 2010, the Tigers' unforgettable walk-off touchdown win over the Volunteers came up toward the end of Kelly's press conference.

LSU beat Tennessee in Baton Rouge after Tigers center T-Bob Hebert unexpectedly snapped the ball to quarterback Jordan Jefferson with four seconds left to play and with LSU inside the Volunteers' 1-yard line. The ball flew past Jefferson's grasp and Tennessee recovered the ball at the 18.

But the miscue was nullified after it was ruled that Tennessee had 13 defenders on the field when Hebert had mistakenly snapped the ball. It gave LSU one last play at the 1-yard line to win the game and it did, thanks to Stevan Ridley's run to the left side.

Kelly, after answering a question about LSU's backup center situation and then making a quick joke about it, did not know about the play.

"I've got to get up on the history," Kelly said.

"Oh, you've got to watch that one," multiple media members said in response.

Various media members then fully explained what happened to Kelly and at first, the LSU coach thought there "may have been a joke" to the story. But once the full account was relayed to Kelly, his reply was aimed toward Saturday's matchup.

"Let's try to do something better," Kelly said.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.

