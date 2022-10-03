ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Zacks.com

Allogene (ALLO) Begins Phase II Study on Allogeneic CAR T Therapy

ALLO - Free Report) recently announced that it has initiated the pivotal phase II ALPHA2 study evaluating its allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T) therapy, ALLO-501A for treating patients with relapsed/refractory (r/r) large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL). The study is designed to support the ease and convenience of a single dose of...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Zacks.com

Catalyst Pharma's (CPRX) sNDA for Firdapse Approved by the FDA

CPRX - Free Report) announced that the FDA approved its supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for Firdapse (amifampridine) tablets in 10 mg dosage to include pediatric patients (six years and older) for treating Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (“LEMS”). The company submitted an sNDA to the FDA for the use...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Zacks.com

Alnylam (ALNY) Gets FDA Approval for Oxlumo Label Expansion

ALNY - Free Report) recently announced that the FDA has approved its RNAi therapeutic administered via subcutaneous injection, Oxlumo (lumasiran) for a new indication. The injection is now approved for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1) to lower urinary oxalate (UOx) and plasma oxalate (POx) levels in pediatric and adult patients.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Zacks.com

Here's Why You Should Retain Inari Medical (NARI) Stock Now

NARI - Free Report) is well-poised for growth, backed by its commitment to understanding the venous system and a huge market opportunity for products. However, dependency on the broad adoption of products is a concern. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock have lost 17.9% compared with the industry’s...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

W. R. Berkley (WRB) Expands Its Product Recall Business

WRB - Free Report) Berkley Global Product Recall will change its name to Berkley Product Protection. At the same time, the unit has decided to expand its offerings. With the expansion, Berkley Product Protection’s product portfolio will include new liability coverages for medium- to high-hazard risks for manufacturers, wholesalers and importers.
BUSINESS
Zacks.com

Top Stock Reports for PepsiCo, Thermo Fisher Scientific & Canadian National Railway

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) and Canadian National Railway Company (CNI). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Discover (DFS) and TYDEi to Digitize Healthcare Purchases

DFS - Free Report) payments brand Discover Global Network recently joined forces with vendor management platform provider TYDEi Health to devise a solution for easing healthcare purchase payments. Shares of Discover Financial lost 0.7% on Oct 5, replicating declines in the broader markets. The platform of TYDEi serves as a...
HEALTH
Zacks.com

Neogen (NEOG) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Operating Margin Dips

NEOG - Free Report) first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings per share (EPS) of 15 cents surpassed the year-ago figure as well as the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.3%. Revenues for the fiscal first quarter increased 3% on a year-over-year basis to $132.3 million. However, it lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5%. The first quarter was the 121st quarter out of the past 127 quarters for which Neogen reported a year-over-year revenue increase.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Stock Moves -1.38%: What You Should Know

ATI - Free Report) closed at $27.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.38% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%. Heading into today, shares...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Steel Dynamics (STLD) Wraps Up Mexican Recycling Company Buyout

STLD - Free Report) has completed the acquisition of Roca Acero S.A. de C.V. The acquisition is part of its North American raw material procurement strategy. The deal was fully financed with available cash. Headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico, Roca operates a ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals recycling business. Its operations...
BUSINESS
Zacks.com

Sail Through Rough Waters With These 3 Low-Beta Stocks

KR - Free Report) , General Mills (. JNJ - Free Report) – would be great places to start. On top of carrying a beta of less than 1.0, all three have rock-solid dividend metrics, a significant positive that helps alleviate drawdowns in other positions. Below is a chart...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Cognizant (CTSH) Expands Partnership With Centrica in UK

CTSH - Free Report) recently announced that it has extended its partnership with the U.K’s energy service provider Centrica to provide services such as application testing and management of its IT infrastructure landscape. Cognizant partnered with Centrica back in 2005 with a broad range of consulting, Artificial Intelligence (AI)...
BUSINESS
Zacks.com

3 Stocks to Buy From the Promising Outsourcing Industry

ADP - Free Report) , Paychex, Inc. (. G - Free Report) are some stocks that are likely to gain from the abovementioned industry trends. However, rising data security issues, thanks to increased dependency on technology, are concerns for the industry. Industry Description. Outsourcing is the practice of transferring control...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Reasons to Retain ANSYS (ANSS) Stock in Your Portfolio

ANSYS (. ANSS - Free Report) is benefiting from higher demand for its simulation products across verticals like high tech, semiconductor and aerospace & defense. The company’s 2022 and 2023 revenues are anticipated to rise 5.3% and 10.3%, year over year respectively. The company’s earnings are expected to increase 5.2% and 10.9% on a year-over-year basis in 2022 and 2023, respectively.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Is ChemoCentryx (CCXI) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

CCXI - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. ChemoCentryx is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1193 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Ingersoll Rand (IR) Acquires Dosatron International for $90M

IR - Free Report) recently acquired Dosatron International, a provider of water-powered dosing pumps and systems in North America. The acquisition was valued at approximately $90 million in cash (with additional future consideration of up to $15 million). The acquisition expands Ingersoll Rand’s digital technology portfolio, opening up opportunities in...
BUSINESS
Zacks.com

Where's the Market Bottom?

In late August, I told members of my TAZR Trader service we were selling enough stocks to take the portfolio to 60% cash. Here’s what I wrote... While I think the market is over-reacting to Fed Chief Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole love note on Friday, we have no positive catalysts until earnings in October.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Reasons Why You Should Hold Reinsurance Group (RGA) Stock

RGA - Free Report) has been gaining momentum on the back of higher new business volumes of closed longevity business, favorable claims experience, continued growth of Financial Solutions Reinsurance and a higher invested asset base. Growth Projections. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Reinsurance Group’s 2022 and 2023 earnings per share...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

ACM vs. ALTR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

ACM - Free Report) and Altair Engineering (. ALTR - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Is Staar Surgical (STAA) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"

Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk...
MARKETS

