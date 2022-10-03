Read full article on original website
WILSON, N.C. — A Wilson County court will decide on Thursday whether a man will face the death penalty in the murder of a 5-year-old child, his neighbor, in August 2020.
SELMA, N.C. — A man was arrested Wednesday after a standoff with Selma police officers. According to the Selma Police Department, officers around 8:30 a.m. responded to a domestic call in the 600 block of Ray Street. Police determined Marcus Brown had barricaded himself inside the home. He was...
GARNER, N.C. — A man was stabbed at a bus stop in Garner on Thursday night. Garner police told WRAL News they believe the stabbing stemmed from an argument that escalated. The man, in his 60s, was stabbed several times at the bus stop near the Walmart off Fayetteville Road.
DUNN, N.C. — Tarika McAllister shot an intruder inside her Harnett County home. We’ve been reading your messages. Many people fear coming face-to-face with with a home intruder. Experts say there are ways you can protect yourself - and in this case, the sheriff says McAllister did the...
WILSON, N.C. — A Wilson County court decided Thursday that the state can seek death penalty against the suspect in the murder of a 5-year-old child in August 2020.
DURHAM, N.C. — Two people were shot Thursday in a Durham neighborhood. The shooting was reported around 9 a.m. in the 1500 block of Pennock Road. Sky 5 flew over the scene, where investigators surrounded a home. According to the Durham County Sheriff's Office, the two victims were taken...
WAKE FOREST, N.C. — Andres Pop Chiquival, 28, of Wake Forest, died Thursday morning when he crashed his car into a Wake Forest creek. Chiquival and his 2009 Chevrolet were pulled from the water just before noon. The State Highway Patrol said speed may have been a factor in...
RALEIGH, N.C. — A speeding fugitive on Thursday crashed into a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper on Poole Road in Raleigh. The chase started in Nash County and ended in a crash after 2 a.m. near New Hope Road. According to the Nash County Sheriff's Office, a police...
RALEIGH, N.C. — Several parents have seen a strange van this week at Kiwanis Park at 2525 Noble Road in Raleigh with a man wearing a tactical gear next to it. Pictures sent to WRAL News show the man standing near a van with locks welded to its doors and strange writing on the tailgate.
ZEBULON, N.C. — A bicyclist was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a pickup truck in Zebulon on Thursday night. The crash happened around 8 p.m. on Pearces Road. A white truck appeared to have front-end damage. The surrounding part of the road is closed as police...
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — On Tuesday, officials arrested a man in connection with a shooting that left one dead and two injured last week at University Gardens Condominiums in Chapel Hill. Michael Lee, 51, died in the shooting. It was the second time in just four weeks that someone...
RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper on Thursday was involved in a crash on Poole Road near New Hope Road. The crash occurred after 2 a.m. A deputy at the scene told WRAL News a Spring Hope police officer and a Nash County deputy were conducting random traffic stops on U.S. 64. One driver they tried to stop sped away toward Raleigh, leading law enforcement on a chase that reached speeds of 100 mph.
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. — Teams of firefighters battled a residential fire in a Holly Springs neighborhood on Friday. WRAL's Sky 5 flew over the scene, showing multiple firetrucks and firefighters responding to a two-story home on Little Leaf Court, with a severely damaged garage, still smoking and charred. When...
CARY, N.C. — A Cary kennel has been fined over how they cared for an injured dog. A state investigator believes how employees treated the dog for their injury, actually made things worse. After losing her husband Darin to ALS last year, Nikki Thompson decided to bring home a...
New court documents from the sentencing of gang members for the death of a 9-year-old boy reveal something Durham city leaders have denied for years: Gangs are in several neighborhoods in the city and the FBI is investigating them. The documents explain who is in the gangs and how arrests...
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh city leaders on Thursday revealed their first concepts for improving the Five Points intersection. Business owners said the area where Glenwood Avenue, Fairview Road, Glenn Avenue and West Whitaker Mill Road meet needs to be safer. In July 2021, a car drove through an art gallery and a restaurants seating area on Glenwood Avenue.
WAKE FOREST, N.C. — Dozens of first responders on Thursday worked to pull a vehicle from deep water in the Wake Forest area. Sky 5 flew over the scene at Mitchell Mill Road and Medlin Woods Road at 8:15 a.m., where a boat was being used for a possible water rescue in the Watkins Pond.
RALEIGH, N.C. — In an effort to increase transparency, engage in the community and develop mutual trust and respect, Raleigh police officers on Wednesday are spread out across the city hoping to chat with the community. It's part of the city’s yearly event, Coffee with a Cop. But...
The FBI released its crime data this week and revealed several key findings in the Triangle and Fayetteville areas.. Data showed that violent and property crime reports dropped in Durham and Fayetteville but went up in Raleigh. The annual release tracks crime trends. "What you’re actually seeing is an investment...
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — Wake County Public School System announced their 2022-2023 Principal of the Year and Assistant Principal of the Year on Thursday night. Dr. Annice Williams was named Principal of the Year. Williams has been principal of Bugg Magnet Elementary School since 2020 and was previously principal at Poe Magnet Elementary for eight years.
