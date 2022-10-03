ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville Predators vs. SC Bern in Switzerland: Live updates from final preseason game

By Nick Gray, Nashville Tennessean
The Nashville Predators are in Switzerland , preparing for the opening two NHL regular season games in Prague, Czech Republic later this week.

The Preds' final preseason game is Monday in Bern, Switzerland against SC Bern of the Swiss National League. Defenseman Roman Josi, from Bern, and Nino Niederreiter, the top Swiss-born goal scorer in NHL history, will play in the homecoming game which serves as the last dress rehearsal before Friday's season opener against San Jose .

Puck drop is set for after 1 p.m. CT. Follow along with our live updates from columnist Gentry Estes and photographer Andrew Nelles, both on-site in Switzerland.

[ Want exclusive updates as the Nashville Predators open the 2022-23 season in Europe? Unlock inside access by joining Gentry Estes' subscriber text group ]

GENTRY ESTES: Filip Forsberg returned because Nashville Predators are all-in to win – right now

POSTCARD FROM SWITZERLAND: Dinner with Nashville Predators had a Disney-movie vibe

BACK HOME: A king's return for Predators' Roman Josi in Switzerland – and the unforgettable moment that's coming

The Tennessean

Nashville Predators crush Sharks in season opener. Here's what I learned | Estes

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC – About 4,800 miles from home, the Nashville Predators opened their regular season on an international stage Friday with a 4-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks in the first of two NHL Global Series games at a packed O2 Arena. Kiefer Sherwood and Nino Niederreiter scored in their Preds’ regular-season debuts, Eeli Tolvanen added another goal and Juuse Saros totaled 22 saves to make it hold up by blanking the Sharks’ in the...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

Our boldest predictions for Nashville Predators this NHL season

The Nashville Predators begin the 2022-23 season with a back-to-back against the San Jose Sharks, starting Friday in Prague, Czech Republic. The Preds are riding an eight-season playoff streak, though last year's first round sweep at the hands of the eventual Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche left a sour taste heading into the offseason.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

European trip culminates in Predators season opener

Happy Friday, and welcome to your Daily Briefing. This is Tennessean sports planner Em Poertner. The puck drops on the NHL season today as the Nashville Predators take on the San Jose Sharks in Prague. The Predators went 4-1 in the preseason, including a 4-3 win over Roman Josi’s former team SC Bern in an exhibition game on Monday in Switzerland.
NASHVILLE, TN
