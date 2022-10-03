ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

Citadel's Billionaire CEO Ken Griffin Becomes GOP $100 Million Midterm Megadonor

The $50 million Griffin has donated to Republicans running in federal races make him the third-biggest political donor to federal candidates in this election cycle, according to data tracked by campaign finance watchdog OpenSecrets. Only Soros Fund Management founder George Soros and shipping magnate Richard Uihlein have given more to...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Arizona State
State
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Community Policy