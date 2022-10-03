Read full article on original website
Related
NBC New York
Biden Signs Executive Order With New Framework to Protect Data Transfers Between the U.S. and EU
President Joe Biden signed an executive order to implement a new framework to protect the privacy of personal data shared between the U.S. and Europe. A European court undid an earlier version of the framework in 2020. The new Privacy Shield seeks to address European concerns of surveillance by U.S....
NBC New York
Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse Expected to Resign From Senate, Become President of University of Florida
Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse is the sole finalist to become president of the University of Florida, the school said Thursday, and the Republican senator indicated he will take the job — meaning he will likely resign in the coming weeks. The school said in a statement that its presidential...
NBC New York
Citadel's Billionaire CEO Ken Griffin Becomes GOP $100 Million Midterm Megadonor
The $50 million Griffin has donated to Republicans running in federal races make him the third-biggest political donor to federal candidates in this election cycle, according to data tracked by campaign finance watchdog OpenSecrets. Only Soros Fund Management founder George Soros and shipping magnate Richard Uihlein have given more to...
NBC New York
Federal Judge Rules Key Parts of New NY Gun Law — Like Times Square Ban — Unconstitutional
A federal judge halted key provisions Thursday of New York's latest attempt to restrict who can carry a handgun in public and where firearms can be brought, saying multiple parts of a law the state passed this year are unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby focused on multiple parts of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC New York
DOJ Suspects Trump Still Has Classified Documents He Removed From White House, Even After FBI Mar-A-Lago Raid
The Department of Justice suspects that ex-President Donald Trump might still have classified documents that he removed from the White House when he left office in January 2021. The DOJ's head of counterintelligence, Jay Bratt, recently told Trump's attorneys that the department believed he had not turned over all government...
Comments / 0