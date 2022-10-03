ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

CoinDesk

Second Crypto Group Objects to CFTC's Use of Chatbot to Serve Legal Papers

The DeFi Education Fund (DEF), a Washington, D.C.-based lobbying group focused on decentralized finance (DeFi) issues, has joined a group of crypto lawyers in arguing that the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) should not be allowed to serve the defendants of a lawsuit merely by posting on a website. The...
CoinTelegraph

Is payments giant SWIFT preparing for a blockchain-bound future?

SWIFT is a payments colossus. It operates across more than 200 countries, has 11,000-plus financial institution clients and transmits some 8.4 billion financial messages every year. It is the global leader in cross-border bank-to-bank payments and recently played a key role in the West’s economic sanctions on Russia. That...
PYMNTS

Coinbase Payments Outage Compounds Crypto Market’s Confidence Challenge

The Coinbase exchange suffered what it called a “major outage” that left customers unable to handle payments and withdrawals with U.S. bank accounts on Sunday (Oct. 2). It’s worth noting mostly because of the history that crypto exchanges, particularly Coinbase, have with going down at precisely the wrong moment. A slowdown or halt when prices are collapsing or spiking can be disastrous, given that swings of 5% to 10% within a few hours aren’t unusual, even for bitcoin and ether.
PYMNTS

Today in Crypto: Terraform CEO Do Kwon Denies Prosecutors’ Seizure of Crypto Assets

Do Kwon, CEO of Terraform, has denied reports that 56.2 billion won (roughly $39.6 million) of his crypto assets have been frozen by South Korean prosecutors. “I don’t get the motivation behind spreading this falsehood – muscle flexing? But to what end?” Kwon tweeted Wednesday (Oct. 5). “I don’t know whose funds they’ve frozen, but good for them, hope they use it for good.”
daystech.org

SWIFT sets out blueprint for central bank digital currency network

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) – Financial messaging system SWIFT has laid out its blueprint for a worldwide central financial institution digital foreign money (CBDC) community following an 8-month experiment on totally different applied sciences and currencies. The trial, which for the final month has concerned each France and Germany’s...
dailyhodl.com

Digital Asset Giant Grayscale Launches New Bitcoin and Crypto Infrastructure Investment Product

Crypto asset management giant Grayscale is rolling out a new investment product focusing on Bitcoin (BTC) mining. According to a new press release, the company now offers private investment in Bitcoin mining hardware through the Grayscale Digital Infrastructure Opportunities LLC (GDIO). Explains Grayscale chief executive Michael Sonnenshein,. “Grayscale’s unique position...
PYMNTS

Final Draft of EU Crypto Law Caps Stablecoin Transactions

The final text of the Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) law creating a broad legal framework for digital assets including cryptocurrencies and stablecoins has been passed by the European Commission, and goes to the European Parliament next week. The document, released Wednesday (Oct. 5), features a number of key provisions,...
astaga.com

Fed Chair Powell Speaks On Digital Currency, Slams Crypto

The Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell takes a significant dig on the crypto ecosystem. Talking at an occasion organized by Banque de France, the central financial institution of France, Powell states that there are very important structural transparency points round DeFi. The occasion “Which function for central banks?” organized by...
CoinDesk

Global Crypto Standards Due Next Week Could Test Regulators’ Tech Mantra

Next week could prove a turning point in the global regulation of crypto finance – and ministers from the world’s 20 biggest economies will potentially confront the system change posed by decentralized finance (DeFi). The Financial Stability Board (FSB), a global watchdog, will set out plans for regulating...
crowdfundinsider.com

Reg CF: Demand From Issuers Remains Strong in September but Stumbling Economy Hurts

Almost 28,000 investors backed Reg CF securities offerings in September 2022 – over 20% greater than the year prior but 2.3% down from August as the economy sputters with high inflation and a recession. A report from Crowdfund Capital Advisors indicates that people are writing smaller checks than before as just about all markets have slowed.
crowdfundinsider.com

Matrixport Secures $50M Insurance Coverage for Digital Assets Held with Cactus Custody from Canopius

Matrixport, which claims to be one of the world’s largest digital assets financial services ecosystems, has announced the securing of $50 million of insurance coverage for digital assets held “in cold storage with Cactus Custody, its institutional custodian.”. In addition to enjoying additional insurance coverage, clients have “the...
cryptonewsz.com

The Seventh Crypto Assets Conference to Take Place This October

The world of digital assets is changing rapidly. Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum mature, DeFi protocols and NFTs grow rapidly, Metaverse is the tech’s newest trend, the Digital Euro is being discussed frequently, and blockchain technology has more use cases than ever. Digital assets are here to stay, and their future is brighter than ever before.
coinjournal.net

Most cryptocurrencies are securities, says SEC’S Gary Gensler

Gary Gensler believes that most cryptocurrencies are securities and wants the SEC to regulate the market. Gary Gensler, the Chairman of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), revealed in an interview with CNBC earlier this week that he believes most cryptocurrencies are securities. When asked who should regulate...
crowdfundinsider.com

RBC Enhances Bank’s Healthcare Offering with Acquisition of MDBilling.ca

RBC announced it has acquired MDBilling.ca, a cloud-based platform that automates and simplifies medical billing for Canadian physicians. The company joins Dr.Bill at RBC, another medical billing company “acquired by the bank in 2020.”. Founded in 2008, Toronto-based MDBilling.ca’s product offering is “rooted in its best-in-class, proprietary software that...
