Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man arrested, charged with murder at Clutch City Cluckershoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The youngest billionaire in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Life Flight called to Katy after another Harris County road rage shootingCovering KatyKaty, TX
Political consultant convicted in failed scheme to influence 2020 Katy area primaryCovering KatyKaty, TX
Caught on Camera: Houston rideshare driver enjoys a beer waiting for riders at Bush Intercontinental airporthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
'It's Absolutely an Epidemic': Texas Transgender Woman Was Killed in 2020, Suspect Just Arrested
So far in 2022, at least 31 transgender people have been killed, according to the Human Rights Campaign Since 2020, the family of Asia Jynaé Foster has sought justice after the Black transgender woman was found fatally shot in the middle of the road near the Houston Galleria. On Tuesday, 32-year-old Jermal Richards was arrested and charged with one count of murder in connection with Foster's death, according to a statement from Houston Police. Richards is being held without bond, and has yet to appear before a judge...
Texas woman is fatally shot by husband as she files a domestic violence complaint against him, officials say
A Texas woman was fatally shot by her husband as she was filing a domestic violence complaint against him and as she held her baby, officials said. Takara Hightower, 34, was being interviewed by two Naval Criminal Investigative Service agents in connection with a domestic violence complaint she filed against her husband at their Humble home on the afternoon of Sept. 22, NCIS spokesperson Jeff Houston said.
Disapproving Stepdad Shot Dead After Confronting Boyfriends
A stepfather has been shot to death after an altercation with two men who were dating his teenage stepdaughters. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the fight that took place “in the middle of a neighborhood” on Spectacled Bear Lane in Crosby, Texas, just after 11 p.m, according to KHOU 11. Police said the man, who has not been identified, didn’t approve of the men his stepdaughters were dating “and had ongoing issues with them,” leading to an altercation when the stepdaughters arrived home with their boyfriends. That altercation turned deadly as the stepfather went outside to confront the men, leading to a physical fight and eventual shooting. The stepdaughters stayed with their stepfather, who sustained one gunshot wound, while the two men fled in a white Chevy Impala. The wounded man was transported to hospital and pronounced dead.Read it at KHOU 11
Man Shot Dead After Confronting Men Who Dropped Off Stepdaughters: Police
Kevin Adams, 48, died after he suffered a gunshot wound to the back, according to Texas police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas Driver Drunkenly Ran over 6-Year-Old Boy Three Times, Smirked Before Trying to Flee: Cops
A Texas man is accused of running over a young boy in a parking lot. As the child’s grandfather yelled at him, defendant Pedro Alberto Hernandez, 52, ran over the victim two more times and smirked before trying to flee. Cops in Houston announced on Monday that Hernandez is...
New video shows 2 suspects wanted in shooting death of convenience store worker during carjacking
The surveillance video shows the wanted gunman and a woman walking into the store, police said. Investigators hope the public might recognize them.
19-year-old woman with head injuries found dead in Houston apartment
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating the death of a young woman found in an apartment early Monday. Paramedics were called when someone found the 19-year-old in an apartment west of the Uptown area. She was pronounced dead and HPD homicide detectives said she had visible head injuries. She...
fox26houston.com
Family members demand answers after Black man was tased by HCSO, said to be on his deathbed
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A news conference was held Friday after a Black man was tasered by Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputies and is now on his deathbed, according to a release. Dr. Candice Matthews, Quanell X, and other community and civil rights organizations will be at the conference. In...
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 juveniles, adult arrested after ramming into CVS to steal ATM in N. Houston, HPD says
Authorities said they believe the group of 4 juveniles and 1 adult might have also tried to steal a Chase Bank ATM 30 minutes before to the CVS incident.
Innocent bystander shot and killed during argument in northeast Houston
An innocent bystander was shot and killed during an argument in northeast Houston. According to Lt. Izaguirre of the Houston Police Department officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting in northeast Houston in the 4700 block of Farmer St. in northeast Houston. When officers arrived, there were flagged down by a citizen and was told someone had been shot in the area between two houses and found an adult man, (an innocent bystander) that had been shot in the ribs and stomach area. The Houston Fire Department pronounced him deceased at the scene.
Houston Teen Lured to Her Death by 3 Acquaintances
A Houston teenager found slain by the side of the road after vanishing following her work shift was killed by three acquaintances, police say. Emily Rodriguez-Avil, 16, was allegedly picked up after work by ex-boyfriend Kevin Rivera-Ortiz, 19, Joel Garcia-Martinez, and Katherine Alvarez-Flores, before the trio shot her and left her body by the side of County Road 3550. Rodriguez-Avil was found in the early morning hours of Sept. 4 in neighboring Liberty County, still wearing her uniform from Niko Niko's, a Houston-area Greek restaurant. During a press conference on Friday, Houston authorities said the three confessed to the murder but offered different motives. Alvarez-Flores was initially arrested on Sept. 16 for attempting to alter or destroy a phone with evidence in it, before she ultimately admitted to her role in the murder, police said. It was her arrest that led investigators to the other two offenders. Authorities say they’re still examining the possibility of gang links to the case.Read it at Houston Chronicle
HipHopDX.com
Houston Rapper Da Breadman Sentenced To 23 Years For Drug Trafficking
Houston, TX – Houston rapper Jermaine “Da Breadman” West has reportedly been sentenced to 23 years in prison for various drug trafficking charges. According to KPRC-TV, the U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed West received over two decades in prison for conspiracy to distribute and distributing meth, cocaine and opioids after pleading guilty to 10 counts of drug trafficking in the Houston area on April 6.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
HipHopDX.com
Lil Uzi Vert’s Artist Lotta Cash Desto Reportedly Shot & Killed
Houston, TX – Lil Uzi Vert‘s artist Lotta Cash Desto was reportedly shot and killed in Houston, Texas over the weekend. According to Fox3 Now, Houston police officers responded to a call about a shooting near 5500 Richard Avenue round 2:40 a.m. local time. Once they arrived, they discovered a silver Porsche SUV facing westbound and two women inside the vehicle who’d been shot multiple times.
People
335K+
Followers
54K+
Post
193M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 12