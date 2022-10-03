ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

'It's Absolutely an Epidemic': Texas Transgender Woman Was Killed in 2020, Suspect Just Arrested

So far in 2022, at least 31 transgender people have been killed, according to the Human Rights Campaign Since 2020, the family of Asia Jynaé Foster has sought justice after the Black transgender woman was found fatally shot in the middle of the road near the Houston Galleria. On Tuesday, 32-year-old Jermal Richards was arrested and charged with one count of murder in connection with Foster's death, according to a statement from Houston Police. Richards is being held without bond, and has yet to appear before a judge...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC News

Texas woman is fatally shot by husband as she files a domestic violence complaint against him, officials say

A Texas woman was fatally shot by her husband as she was filing a domestic violence complaint against him and as she held her baby, officials said. Takara Hightower, 34, was being interviewed by two Naval Criminal Investigative Service agents in connection with a domestic violence complaint she filed against her husband at their Humble home on the afternoon of Sept. 22, NCIS spokesperson Jeff Houston said.
TheDailyBeast

Disapproving Stepdad Shot Dead After Confronting Boyfriends

A stepfather has been shot to death after an altercation with two men who were dating his teenage stepdaughters. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the fight that took place “in the middle of a neighborhood” on Spectacled Bear Lane in Crosby, Texas, just after 11 p.m, according to KHOU 11. Police said the man, who has not been identified, didn’t approve of the men his stepdaughters were dating “and had ongoing issues with them,” leading to an altercation when the stepdaughters arrived home with their boyfriends. That altercation turned deadly as the stepfather went outside to confront the men, leading to a physical fight and eventual shooting. The stepdaughters stayed with their stepfather, who sustained one gunshot wound, while the two men fled in a white Chevy Impala. The wounded man was transported to hospital and pronounced dead.Read it at KHOU 11
CROSBY, TX
houstonstringer_com

Innocent bystander shot and killed during argument in northeast Houston

An innocent bystander was shot and killed during an argument in northeast Houston. According to Lt. Izaguirre of the Houston Police Department officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting in northeast Houston in the 4700 block of Farmer St. in northeast Houston. When officers arrived, there were flagged down by a citizen and was told someone had been shot in the area between two houses and found an adult man, (an innocent bystander) that had been shot in the ribs and stomach area. The Houston Fire Department pronounced him deceased at the scene.
HOUSTON, TX
TheDailyBeast

Houston Teen Lured to Her Death by 3 Acquaintances

A Houston teenager found slain by the side of the road after vanishing following her work shift was killed by three acquaintances, police say. Emily Rodriguez-Avil, 16, was allegedly picked up after work by ex-boyfriend Kevin Rivera-Ortiz, 19, Joel Garcia-Martinez, and Katherine Alvarez-Flores, before the trio shot her and left her body by the side of County Road 3550. Rodriguez-Avil was found in the early morning hours of Sept. 4 in neighboring Liberty County, still wearing her uniform from Niko Niko's, a Houston-area Greek restaurant. During a press conference on Friday, Houston authorities said the three confessed to the murder but offered different motives. Alvarez-Flores was initially arrested on Sept. 16 for attempting to alter or destroy a phone with evidence in it, before she ultimately admitted to her role in the murder, police said. It was her arrest that led investigators to the other two offenders. Authorities say they’re still examining the possibility of gang links to the case.Read it at Houston Chronicle
HOUSTON, TX
HipHopDX.com

Houston Rapper Da Breadman Sentenced To 23 Years For Drug Trafficking

Houston, TX – Houston rapper Jermaine “Da Breadman” West has reportedly been sentenced to 23 years in prison for various drug trafficking charges. According to KPRC-TV, the U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed West received over two decades in prison for conspiracy to distribute and distributing meth, cocaine and opioids after pleading guilty to 10 counts of drug trafficking in the Houston area on April 6.
HOUSTON, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
HipHopDX.com

Lil Uzi Vert’s Artist Lotta Cash Desto Reportedly Shot & Killed

Houston, TX – Lil Uzi Vert‘s artist Lotta Cash Desto was reportedly shot and killed in Houston, Texas over the weekend. According to Fox3 Now, Houston police officers responded to a call about a shooting near 5500 Richard Avenue round 2:40 a.m. local time. Once they arrived, they discovered a silver Porsche SUV facing westbound and two women inside the vehicle who’d been shot multiple times.
HOUSTON, TX
