A 51-year-old man has been indicted for selling more than a pound of methamphetamine in Sioux Falls, according to court documents released this week. Edward Lyvelle Ward, from Sioux Falls, was arrested and put into the Minnehaha County Jail on Sept. 13. Ward was charged with possession and distribution of a large amount of meth, along with maintaining a place where the drugs could be kept and sold, according to court documents.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO