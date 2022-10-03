ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New shade structure prototype unveiling in Oasis

By Tatum Larsen
 4 days ago
SunLine Transit Agency, Kounkuey Design Initiative, KDI, and Oasis Leadership Committee, OLC,  are unveiling a new shade structure prototype at the intersection of Avenue 66th and Harrison Street in Oasis.  These companies have banded together to build this prototype in an attempt to provide preventive infrastructure for heat-related illnesses within the Oasis community.

Kounkuey Design Initiative, Luskin Center for Innovation at the University of California Los Angeles and the Oasis Leadership Committee have been studying the impacts of drastic heat changes on Oasis residents for the past two years. Through this study, they were able to determine that building additional shade structures would help prevent against heat-related illnesses.

The new prototype will be open to the public during a month-long demonstration project in which KDI and SunLine will gather feedback from Eastern Coachella Valley residents. The results from this demonstration will be used to improve and explore different infrastructure options across the Coachella Valley in the future.

