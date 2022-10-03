ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hicksville, OH

sent-trib.com

Lima man arrested for fighting in BG

Two Lima men were arrested for disorderly conduct for incidents in downtown Bowling Green. At 2:20 a.m. Sunday, Bowling Green police were patrolling downtown when an officer observed a large crowd congregating in the 100 block of North Main Street and was told by a bystander a man was trying to fight people as they passed.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
The Lima News

Police looking for suspect after woman stabbed in Lima

LIMA — The Lima Police Department is on the lookout for a 59-year-old homeless man in connection with a stabbing incident Tuesday afternoon. According to police, a 53-year-old Lima woman suffered multiple stabs, including in the neck, at 4:10 p.m. at Our Daily Bread, 125 S. Central Ave. When EMS personnel from the Lima Fire Department arrived, she was still conscious and able to identify her attacker, with whom she was formerly in a relationship. She was taken to Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center, which has refused to release an update concerning her condition.
LIMA, OH
WANE-TV

Shops in Georgetown Square vandalized by gunfire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Shops at Georgetown Square were damaged by what appeared to be gunfire early Friday. Multiple businesses in the shopping center at East State Boulevard and Maplecrest Road reported damage Friday. A window of JJ’s Antique Shop was shattered, and another window of Encore Energy...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

FWPD: 9 arrested in Fentanyl drug raid

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says nine people were arrested on Thursday in connection with the sale of counterfeit blue M30 pills containing Fentanyl. FWPD says the raid was part of an investigation that led to the search of five homes...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

FWPD look to ID man in shooting investigation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to identify a man as part of an “ongoing shooting investigation.”. The police department released two photos of a man in a blue coat, jeans and white sneakers. The department said its Homicide Unit was attempting to identify “the male in the photographs regarding an ongoing shooting investigation.”
FORT WAYNE, IN
bgindependentmedia.org

Two Lima men arrested – one for fighting, one for passing out in front of police station

Two Lima men were arrested early Sunday morning, one for reportedly fighting downtown and the other for passing out in front of the police station. A Bowling Green police officer was patrolling downtown around 2:05 a.m., when he saw a large crowd of people in the 100 block of North Main Street. Someone flagged down the officer and reported that a man in the crowd was attempting to start fights with several people as they passed.
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

Lima Police Department provides update on victims in Lincoln Ave. shooting

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Detectives from the Lima Police Department have released more information about Monday's shooting on Lincoln Avenue. The two victims are 32-year-old Leroy Page of Lima and 34-year-old Corderrell Lovette of Cincinnati, both are believed to have non-life threatening injuries. Police responded to a shots fired call at Lincoln Avenue near State Street around 11:30 a.m. Monday morning. Witnesses say a vehicle drove up and fired multiple shots at Page and Lovette and then drove off. Page and Lovette drove to the hospital for treatment.
LIMA, OH
WANE-TV

Motorcycle collides with pickup on Illinois Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a crash involving a motorcycle near the intersection of Illinois and Getz roads Thursday evening. Police say a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Illinois Road when a pickup truck traveling westbound attempted to turn left onto Getz Road. The motorcycle had...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Traffic stop in Ohio leads to arrests for fentanyl possession

CELINA, Ohio (WANE) Police arrested two Celina, Ohio men following a traffic stop after what appears to be fentanyl was discovered in their vehicle. Tuesday just before 7 p.m. a Mercer County Sheriff’s Department deputy pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation near the intersection of Fort Recovery Minster Road and U.S. 127. The deputy called for a K-9 unit and saw the passenger, identified as Dustin Kitchen, 27, try to hide something according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.
CELINA, OH
wlen.com

Adrian Police Looking for Man who has Several Active Arrest Warrants

Adrian, MI – The Adrian Police Department is seeking assistance from the community to locate Jeffry Elliott, a man who has several active arrest warrants in Michigan…including absconding on bond. The APD posted the image (below) on their social media Tuesday. Tune into our local and state newscasts,...
ADRIAN, MI
wtvbam.com

Quincy man arraigned on five charges following weekend domestic violence incident

QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – A Quincy man was arraigned on five charges Monday in Branch County District Court following an alleged incident of domestic violence over the weekend. 33-year-old Matthew Allen Jackson has been charged with unlawful imprisonment, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation and domestic violence. He is also facing two counts of resisting law enforcement.
QUINCY, MI
WANE-TV

Teen pleads guilty for role in deadly vape deal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of two teens arrested in the shooting death of a man during an apparent vape deal last spring has pleaded guilty. Swar Hit, 16, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of Level 2 felony Robbery related to the shooting death of 21-year-old Luke Borror in the lot of the New Covenant Worship Center at 3420 E. Paulding Road on April 6.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne business catches fire overnight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Heavy smoke filled the air early Friday morning after a fire sparked at a business in northeast Fort Wayne. Dispatched confirmed to WANE 15 that fire crews responded to the area of North Anthony Boulevard and Crescent Avenue. The fire was called out shortly before 5 a.m.
FORT WAYNE, IN

