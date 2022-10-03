Read full article on original website
sent-trib.com
Lima man arrested for fighting in BG
Two Lima men were arrested for disorderly conduct for incidents in downtown Bowling Green. At 2:20 a.m. Sunday, Bowling Green police were patrolling downtown when an officer observed a large crowd congregating in the 100 block of North Main Street and was told by a bystander a man was trying to fight people as they passed.
Police looking for suspect after woman stabbed in Lima
LIMA — The Lima Police Department is on the lookout for a 59-year-old homeless man in connection with a stabbing incident Tuesday afternoon. According to police, a 53-year-old Lima woman suffered multiple stabs, including in the neck, at 4:10 p.m. at Our Daily Bread, 125 S. Central Ave. When EMS personnel from the Lima Fire Department arrived, she was still conscious and able to identify her attacker, with whom she was formerly in a relationship. She was taken to Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center, which has refused to release an update concerning her condition.
WANE-TV
Shops in Georgetown Square vandalized by gunfire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Shops at Georgetown Square were damaged by what appeared to be gunfire early Friday. Multiple businesses in the shopping center at East State Boulevard and Maplecrest Road reported damage Friday. A window of JJ’s Antique Shop was shattered, and another window of Encore Energy...
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWPD: 9 arrested in Fentanyl drug raid
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says nine people were arrested on Thursday in connection with the sale of counterfeit blue M30 pills containing Fentanyl. FWPD says the raid was part of an investigation that led to the search of five homes...
WANE-TV
‘It was dark and I did not see them’: Suspect in hit-and-run tried to wipe blood from her vehicle
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A woman charged in the killing of a 13-year-old who died in a hit-and-run crash in Steuben County this past weekend tried to clean up blood and knock out dents left on her Jeep Liberty in order to conceal her involvement, according to newly released court documents.
WANE-TV
FWPD look to ID man in shooting investigation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to identify a man as part of an “ongoing shooting investigation.”. The police department released two photos of a man in a blue coat, jeans and white sneakers. The department said its Homicide Unit was attempting to identify “the male in the photographs regarding an ongoing shooting investigation.”
WANE-TV
Court docs: 16-year-old charged with murder in Wildwood Avenue killing; accused of setting up fake drug deal
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police used witnesses, home surveillance footage and even a location app on a cell phone to corner a 16-year-old accused of shooting another teen during what may have been a fake drug deal this past weekend, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents.
sent-trib.com
Pemberville man who didn’t do contract work for BG couple sentenced
A Pemberville man who took money to work on a home but never started the job has been sentenced. David Salley, 41, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. A Bowling Green couple contacted a handyman services company in November 2021 for work on...
bgindependentmedia.org
Two Lima men arrested – one for fighting, one for passing out in front of police station
Two Lima men were arrested early Sunday morning, one for reportedly fighting downtown and the other for passing out in front of the police station. A Bowling Green police officer was patrolling downtown around 2:05 a.m., when he saw a large crowd of people in the 100 block of North Main Street. Someone flagged down the officer and reported that a man in the crowd was attempting to start fights with several people as they passed.
hometownstations.com
Lima Police Department provides update on victims in Lincoln Ave. shooting
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Detectives from the Lima Police Department have released more information about Monday's shooting on Lincoln Avenue. The two victims are 32-year-old Leroy Page of Lima and 34-year-old Corderrell Lovette of Cincinnati, both are believed to have non-life threatening injuries. Police responded to a shots fired call at Lincoln Avenue near State Street around 11:30 a.m. Monday morning. Witnesses say a vehicle drove up and fired multiple shots at Page and Lovette and then drove off. Page and Lovette drove to the hospital for treatment.
Two arrested after drugs found in car in Mercer County
The dog alerted to narcotics in the vehicle, and deputies began to search the car. According to the release, deputies found approximately ten grams of suspected fentanyl that Kitchen had attempted to hide.
WANE-TV
Motorcycle collides with pickup on Illinois Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a crash involving a motorcycle near the intersection of Illinois and Getz roads Thursday evening. Police say a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Illinois Road when a pickup truck traveling westbound attempted to turn left onto Getz Road. The motorcycle had...
WANE-TV
Traffic stop in Ohio leads to arrests for fentanyl possession
CELINA, Ohio (WANE) Police arrested two Celina, Ohio men following a traffic stop after what appears to be fentanyl was discovered in their vehicle. Tuesday just before 7 p.m. a Mercer County Sheriff’s Department deputy pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation near the intersection of Fort Recovery Minster Road and U.S. 127. The deputy called for a K-9 unit and saw the passenger, identified as Dustin Kitchen, 27, try to hide something according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.
wlen.com
Adrian Police Looking for Man who has Several Active Arrest Warrants
Adrian, MI – The Adrian Police Department is seeking assistance from the community to locate Jeffry Elliott, a man who has several active arrest warrants in Michigan…including absconding on bond. The APD posted the image (below) on their social media Tuesday. Tune into our local and state newscasts,...
Teen charged in shooting death attempts to suppress interview
LIMA — Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser will soon rule whether to allow a recorded interview between Lima Police Detective Steve Stechschulte and a teen accused of taking part in a robbery in which a teen died in June. Jaquan Glenn, 18, is charged with murder,...
Suspect in J’s bar fight sentenced on unrelated charges
LIMA — A Lima man who eluded law enforcement for several months following his indictment in March on charges related to a bar fight that left a local man with serious injuries was sentenced Tuesday on unrelated charges. Tysheen Polk, 26, was indicted in June 2021 on two counts...
thevillagereporter.com
Arrest Made Concerning Fatal Camp Michindoh Boat Accident In Rural Hillsdale
HILLSDALE — Authorities have arrested a Hillsdale man in connection with a fatal boating accident at Camp Michindoh this summer. Matthew John Kovacic, 25, was arrested Oct. 3 by the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office on one count of marine safety — negligent crippling or death. The rare...
wtvbam.com
Quincy man arraigned on five charges following weekend domestic violence incident
QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – A Quincy man was arraigned on five charges Monday in Branch County District Court following an alleged incident of domestic violence over the weekend. 33-year-old Matthew Allen Jackson has been charged with unlawful imprisonment, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation and domestic violence. He is also facing two counts of resisting law enforcement.
WANE-TV
Teen pleads guilty for role in deadly vape deal
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of two teens arrested in the shooting death of a man during an apparent vape deal last spring has pleaded guilty. Swar Hit, 16, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of Level 2 felony Robbery related to the shooting death of 21-year-old Luke Borror in the lot of the New Covenant Worship Center at 3420 E. Paulding Road on April 6.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne business catches fire overnight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Heavy smoke filled the air early Friday morning after a fire sparked at a business in northeast Fort Wayne. Dispatched confirmed to WANE 15 that fire crews responded to the area of North Anthony Boulevard and Crescent Avenue. The fire was called out shortly before 5 a.m.
