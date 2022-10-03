Read full article on original website
Lindsey Graham to testify regarding Trump's attempted coup
Prominent former federal prosecutors urged the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals to force Georgia GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham to testify before the special grand jury in Georgia's Fulton County that is investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Obama White House ethics czar Norman Eisen was among the attorneys...
