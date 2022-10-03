Read full article on original website
9 Clay County Fire and Rescue employees deployed to Fort Myers for Hurricane Ian assistanceZoey FieldsClay County, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Ian Hit Florida: A First-Time Pregnant Mom Gave Birth to the Hurricane BabyMarry EvensCape Coral, FL
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
Florida Hospital Has Issues After Hurricane IanTyler Mc.Fort Myers, FL
veronews.com
Humane Society takes in nearly 50 dogs from west coast following Ian aftermath
Nearly 50 dogs in Lee County – one of the many areas on Florida’s west coast pummeled by Hurricane Ian – were recently relocated to their new home at the local Vero Beach humane society. The Humane Society of Vero Beach & Indian River County took in...
treasurecoast.com
Jaws with Paws: Canine Officer Groll catches West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water in Martin County
Jaws with Paws: Canine Officer Groll catches West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water in Martin County. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff reported that Jaws with Paws Canine Officer Groll caught a West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water (gross) in Martin County. We hope that Groll got a nice bath and a treat!
WPBF News 25
Army veteran saved from Pine Island by helicopter before sending distress call to Treasure Coast team
VERO BEACH, Fla. — "It came fast and then it slowed down and it just stayed over us it was scary," Donnie Hamor said. As Hurricane Ian's floodwaters poured into his home, with his fiance, stepson and dog, they headed to a back bedroom. "We hunkered down. We lost...
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Garden tour promotes Florida native plants
BREVARD COUNTY — While it’s normal to see grass in most people’s yards, did you know it’s not actually native or conducive to the Florida environment?. As many modern permaculturists have noted, lawns of grass aren’t exactly a natural phenomenon. So, if you’re wondering what you could plant around your house that isn’t grass, there are a growing number of Brevard County residents who could show you.
hometownnewstc.com
St. Lucie County Adoptable Pets, 10-7-22
I’m a six-month-old boy who’s looking for a calm adult home. Most of my kitten buddies prefer an active household with lots of kids but I’m shy around small children and I would rather have a mature lap to sit on. I am very loving and playful,...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Animal Center Offering Free Adoptions for Month of October, Courtesy of Boniface Hiers
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County Animal Services is offering free adoptions on dogs and cats for the month of October after the contribution by Boniface Hiers Automotive Group. The offer includes spay/neuter, a microchip, current vaccinations, free medical insurance through Trupanion and a county tag ( with an...
hometownnewstc.com
Indian River County avoids worst of Hurricane Ian
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY - Indian River County mostly dodged the Hurricane Ian bullet. There were many inconveniences, but residents avoided the true hurricane experience this county knows all too well. The county Emergency Operations Center was activated on Sept. 28. In addition to a robust social media presence, they held...
cityoffortpierce.com
In Honor and Remembrance of Fort Pierce Native Fallen Son: Army SP4 Pondextuer Euguene Williams
Fort Pierce, Florida September 26, 2022 - Lincoln Park Main Street, in partnership with the City of Fort Pierce, St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, Fort Pierce Police Department, American Legion Posts #40 and # 171, Vietnam Veterans of America Michael F. Bradley Chapter 566, Fort Pierce Yacht Club and Dignity Memorial are hosting a posthumous celebration for SP4 Pondextuer Eugene Williams. SP4 Williams, an American Army soldier, gave the ultimate sacrifice, his life, on August 8, 1970, while serving in the Vietnam War.
WPTV
Veterans group remembers Cody Dudek, whose death state lists as casualty of Hurricane Ian
BOCA RATON, Fla. — A Martin County Sheriff's Office deputy found the body of Cody Dudek last week, in shallow floodwater before Hurricane Ian made landfall. The flood was caused by the rain from the outer bands of the hurricane, which is why the regional medical examiner lists his death as storm-related.
WPTV
New Hurricane Ian death toll for Florida includes 1 in Martin County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — There are now 72 deaths officially being attributed to Hurricane Ian in Florida, including one in Martin County. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Tuesday night that 72 storm-related deaths have now been confirmed by the Florida Medical Examiners Commission. Hurricane Ian Florida...
veronews.com
Cache Cay home in prime location ‘hits all the buttons’
The owners of the lakefront home at 48 Cache Cay Dr. were ready to give up when searching for someplace to settle in Florida. They had explored the West Coast as far south as Naples and from Palm Coast to Jupiter on the East Coast without finding what they wanted.
veronews.com
In Memory: Oct. 5
On September 30, 2022, all of the alligators in Florida got a little sigh of relief as the great gator hunter, Jim Wright left for new hunting grounds. Born in Miami (you know, close to all of the swamps), he moved to Vero Beach when he was three, where he grew up. He graduated from Vero Beach High School, before becoming a Certified General Contractor and starting his own business, Jim Wright Construction. After success in construction, he ventured into the cattle business. Eventually after being drug to many rodeos as support crew, he became a pretty handy team roper.
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian River High School’s Marching Sharks Announces Walking Taco Fundraiser
The Sebastian River High School Band will be having a Walking Tacos fundraiser on Tuesday, October 25th, from 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm. in the school’s courtyard during their parent/teachers conferences. A Walking Taco is an individual bag of Doritos topped with taco meat, lettuce, shredded cheese, and...
Shocking Photos Taken From International Space Station Show Florida ‘Shedding’ Post Ian
Shocking photos taken from the International Space Station (ISS) show Florida ‘shedding’ massive amounts of water it took on after Hurricane Ian made landfall last week. Astronaut Bob Hines snapped the images showing Florida ‘shedding’ the massive amounts of water it took on after
New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys
MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, when you live in the area we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane, it is when are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the...
WPBF News 25
Martin County death related to Hurricane Ian confirmed, Florida District Medical Examiners report
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — One person in Martin County died in relation toHurricane Ian, according to the Florida District Medical Examiners report. This means that the Florida Medical Examiners Commission examined and confirmed that the death of the person is storm-related. The identity of the person and the manner...
hometownnewstc.com
Treasure Coast feels impacts from Hurricane Ian
TREASURE COAST - Although impacts for areas along the Treasure Coast were far, far more muted in comparison to some of the other areas of the Florida peninsula, the area did feel impacts from Hurricane Ian last week. According to a Tweet from the National Weather Service in Melbourne, the...
Brightline trains will travel faster on Treasure Coast than in South Florida
Drivers on the Treasure Coast will soon be seeing fast-moving Brightline trains at crossings. The private rail line is set to start testing the high-speed trains this month.
click orlando
Boat wreckage during Ian doesn’t rival damage done to Cocoa Village by Hurricane Irma
COCOA, Fla. – The Rockledge Public Works Department Monday removed a bench on the Indian River that workers said was in danger of falling into the water in Ian’s aftermath, minor wreckage compared to past hurricanes. Last week, one boat crashed into the rocks near Cocoa Village and...
veronews.com
Beach erosion the most lasting impact of Ian here
Compared to destruction levied across Florida, our community got incredibly lucky when the outer bands of a major hurricane blew through last week, and one week post-Ian, everything looks essentially the same here as it did pre-Ian – except the beaches. Erosion will be the longest-lasting impact of Ian...
