Fort Myers, FL

treasurecoast.com

Jaws with Paws: Canine Officer Groll catches West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water in Martin County

Jaws with Paws: Canine Officer Groll catches West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water in Martin County. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff reported that Jaws with Paws Canine Officer Groll caught a West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water (gross) in Martin County. We hope that Groll got a nice bath and a treat!
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Garden tour promotes Florida native plants

BREVARD COUNTY — While it’s normal to see grass in most people’s yards, did you know it’s not actually native or conducive to the Florida environment?. As many modern permaculturists have noted, lawns of grass aren’t exactly a natural phenomenon. So, if you’re wondering what you could plant around your house that isn’t grass, there are a growing number of Brevard County residents who could show you.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
hometownnewstc.com

St. Lucie County Adoptable Pets, 10-7-22

I’m a six-month-old boy who’s looking for a calm adult home. Most of my kitten buddies prefer an active household with lots of kids but I’m shy around small children and I would rather have a mature lap to sit on. I am very loving and playful,...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Indian River County avoids worst of Hurricane Ian

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY - Indian River County mostly dodged the Hurricane Ian bullet. There were many inconveniences, but residents avoided the true hurricane experience this county knows all too well. The county Emergency Operations Center was activated on Sept. 28. In addition to a robust social media presence, they held...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
cityoffortpierce.com

In Honor and Remembrance of Fort Pierce Native Fallen Son: Army SP4 Pondextuer Euguene Williams

Fort Pierce, Florida September 26, 2022 - Lincoln Park Main Street, in partnership with the City of Fort Pierce, St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, Fort Pierce Police Department, American Legion Posts #40 and # 171, Vietnam Veterans of America Michael F. Bradley Chapter 566, Fort Pierce Yacht Club and Dignity Memorial are hosting a posthumous celebration for SP4 Pondextuer Eugene Williams. SP4 Williams, an American Army soldier, gave the ultimate sacrifice, his life, on August 8, 1970, while serving in the Vietnam War.
FORT PIERCE, FL
WPTV

New Hurricane Ian death toll for Florida includes 1 in Martin County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — There are now 72 deaths officially being attributed to Hurricane Ian in Florida, including one in Martin County. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Tuesday night that 72 storm-related deaths have now been confirmed by the Florida Medical Examiners Commission. Hurricane Ian Florida...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Cache Cay home in prime location ‘hits all the buttons’

The owners of the lakefront home at 48 Cache Cay Dr. were ready to give up when searching for someplace to settle in Florida. They had explored the West Coast as far south as Naples and from Palm Coast to Jupiter on the East Coast without finding what they wanted.
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

In Memory: Oct. 5

On September 30, 2022, all of the alligators in Florida got a little sigh of relief as the great gator hunter, Jim Wright left for new hunting grounds. Born in Miami (you know, close to all of the swamps), he moved to Vero Beach when he was three, where he grew up. He graduated from Vero Beach High School, before becoming a Certified General Contractor and starting his own business, Jim Wright Construction. After success in construction, he ventured into the cattle business. Eventually after being drug to many rodeos as support crew, he became a pretty handy team roper.
VERO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys

MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, when you live in the area we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane, it is when are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the...
NAPLES, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Treasure Coast feels impacts from Hurricane Ian

TREASURE COAST - Although impacts for areas along the Treasure Coast were far, far more muted in comparison to some of the other areas of the Florida peninsula, the area did feel impacts from Hurricane Ian last week. According to a Tweet from the National Weather Service in Melbourne, the...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Beach erosion the most lasting impact of Ian here

Compared to destruction levied across Florida, our community got incredibly lucky when the outer bands of a major hurricane blew through last week, and one week post-Ian, everything looks essentially the same here as it did pre-Ian – except the beaches. Erosion will be the longest-lasting impact of Ian...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL

