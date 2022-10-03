Wichita man, 25, dies after stabbing in Old Town early Monday; suspect arrested

A Wichita man was fatally stabbed early Monday in the Old Town district.

Wichita police have arrested a 38-year-old Wichita man on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with the case, said Wichita police spokesperson Juan Rebolledo.

The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. on Monday near First and Washington. When police arrived, they found Trebeon Golston, 25, unconscious and with multiple stab wounds to his upper body. He was taken by EMS to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries, Rebolledo said.

In a news release, police said that a fight had broken out between the 38-year-old and Golston in Old Town that resulted in Golston being stabbed multiple times. Police think the two men knew each other.

Golston’s death comes less than two months after a deadly shooting in the same area .

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office. Anyone with information is encouraged to call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 .