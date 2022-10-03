Read full article on original website
Unemployment fraud problem persists in Virginia with backlog topping 90K
The Virginia Employment Commission is investigating another batch of suspected unemployment fraud as a daunting backlog continues to cause long waits for victims.
ffxnow.com
Virginia’s limits on local authority are becoming “more intrusive” for Fairfax County, board chair says
Fairfax County deserves more local authority, Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay says, calling Virginia’s Dillon Rule “increasingly more intrusive” in day-to-day operations. The Dillon Rule dictates that localities only have the authority to create laws, set guidelines, and wield power if the state expressly grants it...
There’s a mental health crisis in Virginia emergency rooms — Will anything be done?
New data has shed light on an emerging crisis in Virginia Hospitals. The cost of an emergency room visit has risen dramatically since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, even as the emergency room increasingly becomes a place of last resort for those struggling with serious mental illnesses.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Employment Commission acknowledges possibly 4,200 claims compromised
The Virginia Employment Commission announced Wednesday that approximately 4,200 unemployment insurance claims may have been compromised. An active investigation into the fraud is underway as the agency has isolated the group of claims to prevent further activity, according to a press release. “The team at the Virginia Employment Commission acted...
wcyb.com
Gov. Youngkin announced the use of new website to help Virginians find unclaimed property
RICHMOND, Va. (WCYB) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday that the Virginia Department of the Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division has launched their new program and website to help reunite Virginias with their unclaimed property. The KAPS program is currently in use by 30 states and provides full management...
Civil War reenactor accused of posing as ‘antifa’ in plot to bomb historic Virginia battlefield
On September 23, 2017, the Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation received a letter in the mail. Contained within was an explicit threat of violence -- supposedly from "antifa" -- and a demand that they cancel an upcoming re-enactment. Then, authorities discovered a bomb.
Northern Virginia man caught with hand in the company accounts to tune of $7 million
A Loudoun County man pleaded guilty to wire fraud Thursday in a scheme that cost his employer more than $7 million over three years.
For Virginia state government, secrecy is too often the norm
What do you have the right to know about what your state government is doing? In Virginia, not a lot. Virginia, like the federal government and all 49 other states, has a freedom of information law that rests on the idea that the public’s business should be accessible to the public. Governments are allowed to […] The post For Virginia state government, secrecy is too often the norm appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
cardinalnews.org
Virginia’s cannabis farms will be largely urban. How can we keep some rural?
On Sept. 12, New Jersey-based AeroFarms held a formal opening ceremony in Pittsylvania County for what is billed as the world’s largest indoor farm. That distinction will not last long. Two days later, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that a California-based company will open an indoor farm in Chesterfield County that will be even bigger.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia receives nearly $6 million in federal funding for health worforce
The Commonwealth of Virginia will receive nearly $6 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Act for community health workforce training. According to the press release, Nelson Community Wellness Alliance Inc. of Lovingston will receive $2,998,720 and the Virginia Department of Health will receive $2,999,487 to support the Richmond/Henrico, Central Shenandoah and Blue Ridge Health Districts.
cbs19news
VFBF: Ian brought positive benefits to parts of Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- When thinking of hurricanes, most of the time, the focus is on flooding, wind damage and other negative impacts. But Hurricane Ian actually had a positive impact on Virginia’s farmers, according to the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation. In a release, the VFBF says the...
Augusta Free Press
October is the most dangerous month on Virginia roads
Statistically, October is the most dangerous month on Virginia roadways. To promote safe driving and reduce crashes, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is joining with Virginia State Police and 19 local law enforcement agencies to participate in Operation Crash Reduction this holiday weekend, Oct. 7-10. The awareness and enforcement...
Augusta Free Press
‘No other project like it exists in the United States:’ Energy lab coming to Southwest Virginia
Southwest Virginia will be testing ground for the first-of-its-kind energy technology testbed. The Energy DELTA Lab will develop a site in Wise County near the Town of Pound where land will be laboratories and scientific assistance to promote energy innovation. According to a press release, additional testbed sites are possible...
Johnson City Press
Energy demonstration site slated for Wise County
RICHMOND - While Virginia’s new energy plan envisions a nuclear reactor in southwest Virginia in a decade, Wise County will see a series of energy demonstration sites in about two years. Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday announced plans for the first of two demonstration sites under the Discovery, Education,...
Virginia Employment Commission says 4,200 unemployment claims may have been compromised by fraud
The Virginia Employment Commission is investigating fraud that the agency said may have compromised 4,200 unemployment insurance claims.
Augusta Free Press
Hurricane Ian remnants helped Virginia farms recover from dry conditions
Rarely does good news follow a hurricane. But, in the instance of Hurricane Ian, Virginia farmers said the storm brought beneficial weather for drought-stressed field crops, hay and pastureland. Hurricane Ian, the first named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season to impact Virginia, passed through the state Sept. 30...
WSLS
Virginia sees 1,351 new coronavirus cases Thursday, 7,384 new cases in the last week
As of Thursday, Virginia is reporting 2,094,744 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 1,055 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 1,258 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
The number of Virginia state employees working remotely has nearly tripled
The Department of Human Resource Management says the number of state employees working remotely has tripled since the pandemic started. Secretary of Administration Lyn McDermid said employees who have been approved to telework after Governor Glenn Youngkin’s back to the office directive took effect in July are up by about one-third.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Community Action Project awarded $1.2 million for pilot diaper program
The Department of Health and Human Services has awarded the Virginia Community Action Project (VACAP) with $1.2 million. Awarded through HHS’s Diaper Distribution Demonstration and Research Pilot, the funds will help address diaper needs and increase economic security. According to a press release, the program’s aim is to expand existing diaper distribution services through the robust network of anti-poverty services at the Office of Community Services.
Where to see the most beautiful leaves in Virginia, according to the Department of Forestry
As fall begins, the Virginia Department of Forestry has collected information on the places throughout the commonwealth expected to deliver the most brilliant fall colors this season, and driving routes to see them all.
