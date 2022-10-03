ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Augusta Free Press

Virginia Employment Commission acknowledges possibly 4,200 claims compromised

The Virginia Employment Commission announced Wednesday that approximately 4,200 unemployment insurance claims may have been compromised. An active investigation into the fraud is underway as the agency has isolated the group of claims to prevent further activity, according to a press release. “The team at the Virginia Employment Commission acted...
Virginia Mercury

For Virginia state government, secrecy is too often the norm

What do you have the right to know about what your state government is doing?  In Virginia, not a lot.  Virginia, like the federal government and all 49 other states, has a freedom of information law that rests on the idea that the public’s business should be accessible to the public. Governments are allowed to […] The post For Virginia state government, secrecy is too often the norm appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Michael Watson
cardinalnews.org

Virginia’s cannabis farms will be largely urban. How can we keep some rural?

On Sept. 12, New Jersey-based AeroFarms held a formal opening ceremony in Pittsylvania County for what is billed as the world’s largest indoor farm. That distinction will not last long. Two days later, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that a California-based company will open an indoor farm in Chesterfield County that will be even bigger.
Augusta Free Press

Virginia receives nearly $6 million in federal funding for health worforce

The Commonwealth of Virginia will receive nearly $6 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Act for community health workforce training. According to the press release, Nelson Community Wellness Alliance Inc. of Lovingston will receive $2,998,720 and the Virginia Department of Health will receive $2,999,487 to support the Richmond/Henrico, Central Shenandoah and Blue Ridge Health Districts.
cbs19news

VFBF: Ian brought positive benefits to parts of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- When thinking of hurricanes, most of the time, the focus is on flooding, wind damage and other negative impacts. But Hurricane Ian actually had a positive impact on Virginia’s farmers, according to the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation. In a release, the VFBF says the...
Augusta Free Press

October is the most dangerous month on Virginia roads

Statistically, October is the most dangerous month on Virginia roadways. To promote safe driving and reduce crashes, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is joining with Virginia State Police and 19 local law enforcement agencies to participate in Operation Crash Reduction this holiday weekend, Oct. 7-10. The awareness and enforcement...
Johnson City Press

Energy demonstration site slated for Wise County

RICHMOND - While Virginia’s new energy plan envisions a nuclear reactor in southwest Virginia in a decade, Wise County will see a series of energy demonstration sites in about two years. Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday announced plans for the first of two demonstration sites under the Discovery, Education,...
Augusta Free Press

Hurricane Ian remnants helped Virginia farms recover from dry conditions

Rarely does good news follow a hurricane. But, in the instance of Hurricane Ian, Virginia farmers said the storm brought beneficial weather for drought-stressed field crops, hay and pastureland. Hurricane Ian, the first named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season to impact Virginia, passed through the state Sept. 30...
Augusta Free Press

Virginia Community Action Project awarded $1.2 million for pilot diaper program

The Department of Health and Human Services has awarded the Virginia Community Action Project (VACAP) with $1.2 million. Awarded through HHS’s Diaper Distribution Demonstration and Research Pilot, the funds will help address diaper needs and increase economic security. According to a press release, the program’s aim is to expand existing diaper distribution services through the robust network of anti-poverty services at the Office of Community Services.
