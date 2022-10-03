Read full article on original website
Crews near full containment of Bovee Fire caused by UTV
HALSEY, Neb. — Fire crews are closing in on fully containing the Bovee Fire burning through the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey. According to the Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands, the wildfire is 97% contained as of Thursday night and command will transition to a local team Saturday morning.
Bovee Fire now considered 94% contained
HALSEY, Neb. — The latest update on the Bovee Wildfire near Halsey shows that it is nearly contained. According to the National Wildfire Coordinating Group's website, the fire went from 56% contained earlier today to 94% contained as of Wednesday evening. As of Wednesday evening, an estimated 18,861 acres...
Memorial service for fallen firefighter
BLAINE COUNTY, Neb. — The memorial service for the firefighter who died while responding to a wildfire will be held Friday. The Blaine County Sheriff told NTV News that Mike Moody died of a heart attack, while battling the Bovee Fire near Halsey on Sunday. "Mike succumbed to a...
Making beef Sustainable: plant's impact on North Platte could ripple through generations
North Platte, NEB. — Ranchers say they're taking control of their financial fate, putting their dollars to work to get their product from farm to table. “We got together and decided to do something about it,” Trey Wasserburger says. Fed up with packing plants controlling their product, Nebraska...
Nebraskans to vote on minimum wage initiative
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Coming up on the November 8th general elections, Nebraskans are to vote 'yes' or 'no' on raising the state's minimum wage. By voting "Yes" the voters would be giving their support to the ballot initiative 433, to increase the state's minimum wage from $9 to $15 by 2026 and annually adjust the minimum wage thereafter by the cost of living. By voting "No" the voter would be opposing to this ballot initiative.
