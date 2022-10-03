Read full article on original website
Related
Brittney Griner's "Terrified" Wife Cherelle Griner Feels WNBA Star Is a "Hostage" in Russia
Watch: Brittney Griner: Russia Ready to Discuss Prisoner Swap. Cherelle Griner fears she won't be able to see her wife Brittney Griner again. In a preview for her upcoming interview with Gayle King for CBS Mornings, the WNBA star's wife spoke about her feelings over the potential fate of the athlete as she remains imprisoned in Russia for drug charges.
Brittney Griner's Wife, Cherelle, Shares Heartbreaking News
Even though Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia since February, she has only had two phone conversations with her wife Cherelle. During an interview with CBS, Cherelle Griner detailed how those conversations went. The first phone call between Brittney and Cherelle went well. The latter said it was "delightful"...
Sports World Reacts To Heartbreaking Brittney Griner Family News
Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, has spoken on the phone with the WNBA star twice since she was arrested back in February. The first call she said it was "delightful just to hear her voice." The second was not quite as pleasant. "You could hear that she was not okay....
Brittney Griner's wife says she doesn't know if the WNBA star 'has anything left in her tank'
Cherelle Griner said her wife, WNBA star Brittney Griner, is being held "hostage" in her first interview since a Russian court sentenced the basketball player to nine years in prison for drug possession in August. "On its face it just seems like my wife is a hostage," Cherelle told "CBS...
RELATED PEOPLE
Brittney Griner is a "hostage," her wife says in first interview since star WNBA player was sentenced to 9 years in Russia
In her first interview since her wife, Brittney Griner, was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for drug possession, Cherelle Griner told "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King that she is terrified of the WNBA star's fate. "It's like a movie for me. I'm like, 'In no world did...
ESPN
Shareef O'Neal says father, Shaq, now on board after butting heads over NBA draft decision
LAS VEGAS -- As soon as he had told reporters that he and his father, basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal, "bump heads" over his decision to leave college and enter the NBA draft, Shareef O'Neal said he knew he'd made a mistake. The younger O'Neal, who had just signed an NBA...
Former WNBA star Tiffany Jackson dead at 37
Tiffany Jackson, the record-breaking collegiate star who was a first-round draft pick in the WNBA, has died. She was 37. According to a statement by the University of Texas that was obtained by the New York Post, Jackson succumbed to breast cancer after a valiant six-year battle. Jackson, who was...
Brittney Griner’s Wife Recounts ‘Disturbing’ Call From Russia
Cherelle Griner discussed her conversation with the eight-time WNBA All-Star, who is currently serving a nine-year prison sentence in Russia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wife says after call with Brittney Griner "I cried…for two or three days"
Cherelle Griner has had two very different phone calls with her wife, Brittney Griner, since the WNBA star was arrested in Russia for drug possession in February. The first time, she was delighted. "It was just so delightful just to hear her voice," Cherelle disclosed about the first call. She thought her wife was okay and that they "could survive this." But the second phone call had her worried. "You could hear that she was not okay. If you think about just a person's suffering and when they have suffered to a max…she was at the max that day," Cherelle told...
2 Warriors Stars Reportedly Get Into A Fight At Practice
On Wednesday night, Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported that an altercation took place between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at Golden State Warriors practice.
Brittney Griner Appeal Set for October 25, Wife Says WNBA Star Fears She’ll Be Forgotten
Brittney Griner has to wait a little longer at her chance to get released from Russian custody. On Monday, the Russian court gave the WNBA star an appeal date for October 25, according to ESPN. The appeal is an effort to overturn Griner’s nine-year prison sentence for drug possession following her August 4 conviction.
BET
Brittney Griner’s Wife Says Her Last Communication With WNBA Star Was ‘Most Disturbing Call I've Ever Experienced’
Brittney Griner’s wife Cherelle says she has deep concerns about the imprisoned WNBA star’s well-being after a disturbing phone call. During an Oct. 6 interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, Cherelle said she’s only had two phone calls with Brittney. During the first call, she felt her wife was okay and that they "could survive this."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Suns Owner Robert Sarver Will Reportedly Sell The Team At A Record-High Price: "It'll Be The Highest Ever Paid For An NBA Team."
Fresh after ending last season with the NBA's best record, the Phoenix Suns are undergoing a change at the top that could have major implications on the future of the franchise. According to various sources, team owner Robert Sarver has started the process of selling his stake and it is...
Russian Court Agrees To Hear Brittney Griner’s Appeal Starting Oct. 25
Griner, Pheonix Mercury player and Olympic gold medalist, was convicted on Aug. 4 for drug possession charges.
Brittney Griner’s wife calls 9-year sentence ‘terrifying,' says Griner is a 'hostage': ‘Do we get her back?’
Brittney Griner's wife said she is a "hostage" and it "terrifies" her that she may never see the WNBA star again following her 9-year prison sentence in Russia.
ESPN
Brittney Griner at 'weakest moment' in Russia, wife says
WASHINGTON -- WNBA star Brittney Griner is at her "absolute weakest moment in life right now" as she faces a hearing in Russia later this month for her appeal of a nine-year prison sentence for drug possession, Griner's wife said in an interview that aired Thursday. Cherelle Griner told "CBS...
Warriors star Draymond Green says 'NBA players support the WNBA more than we probably support' our own league
Two-time WNBA champ and three-time league MVP Lisa Leslie discussed the WNBA pay gap with LeBron James and Draymond Green in a clip from "The Shop."
Redeem Team: How Kobe Bryant’s steel restored pride to US basketball
In the first decade of the 21st-century, America endured turmoil on multiple fronts. Following the devastating tragedy of 9/11, the nation would also find itself in the midst of wars in Iraq and Afghanistan while a financial crisis at home nearly destroyed the housing market. The vulnerability even trickled down...
ESPN
UConn down, Texas up in final 2022-23 women's college basketball Way-Too-Early Top 25
The transfer portal frenzy has subsided since our mid-June Way-Too-Early top-25 rankings for the 2022-23 women's college basketball season. That doesn't mean it was entirely quiet the past couple months (see: Shaylee Gonzales heading to Texas), and at that point, Paige Bueckers was still a healthy national player of the year candidate.
Outsider.com
568K+
Followers
62K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 1