NBA

The Spun

Brittney Griner's Wife, Cherelle, Shares Heartbreaking News

Even though Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia since February, she has only had two phone conversations with her wife Cherelle. During an interview with CBS, Cherelle Griner detailed how those conversations went. The first phone call between Brittney and Cherelle went well. The latter said it was "delightful"...
BASKETBALL
rolling out

Former WNBA star Tiffany Jackson dead at 37

Tiffany Jackson, the record-breaking collegiate star who was a first-round draft pick in the WNBA, has died. She was 37. According to a statement by the University of Texas that was obtained by the New York Post, Jackson succumbed to breast cancer after a valiant six-year battle. Jackson, who was...
CBS LA

Wife says after call with Brittney Griner "I cried…for two or three days"

Cherelle Griner has had two very different phone calls with her wife, Brittney Griner, since the WNBA star was arrested in Russia for drug possession in February.  The first time, she was delighted. "It was just so delightful just to hear her voice," Cherelle disclosed about the first call. She thought her wife was okay and that they "could survive this." But the second phone call had her worried. "You could hear that she was not okay. If you think about just a person's suffering and when they have suffered to a max…she was at the max that day," Cherelle told...
BET

Brittney Griner’s Wife Says Her Last Communication With WNBA Star Was ‘Most Disturbing Call I've Ever Experienced’

Brittney Griner’s wife Cherelle says she has deep concerns about the imprisoned WNBA star’s well-being after a disturbing phone call. During an Oct. 6 interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, Cherelle said she’s only had two phone calls with Brittney. During the first call, she felt her wife was okay and that they "could survive this."
ESPN

Brittney Griner at 'weakest moment' in Russia, wife says

WASHINGTON -- WNBA star Brittney Griner is at her "absolute weakest moment in life right now" as she faces a hearing in Russia later this month for her appeal of a nine-year prison sentence for drug possession, Griner's wife said in an interview that aired Thursday. Cherelle Griner told "CBS...
NBA
The Guardian

Redeem Team: How Kobe Bryant’s steel restored pride to US basketball

In the first decade of the 21st-century, America endured turmoil on multiple fronts. Following the devastating tragedy of 9/11, the nation would also find itself in the midst of wars in Iraq and Afghanistan while a financial crisis at home nearly destroyed the housing market. The vulnerability even trickled down...
NBA
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

