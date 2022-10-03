Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two new San Diego guaranteed income programs give up to $1,000 a month to low-income familiesBeth TorresSan Diego, CA
Cute Restaurant and Bar in Downtown, San Diego - Craft & CommerceDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
A fifth grader boy sold one of his paintings for $230,000Anita DurairajSan Diego, CA
Michelin Star Sushi Restaurant in San Diego - Soichi SushiDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Related
10 Tips for Planting Bulbs
Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Tulip Time is my town’s largest festival of the year. Thousands of...
4 Tips For Protecting Your Plants From Frost
As we move through fall and edge closer and closer to winter, it's time to make a plan for ensuring your perennials make it safely through the cold weather.
Coast News
City to replace Oceanside pier’s outdated utilities
OCEANSIDE — The city has hired Jilk Heavy Construction for nearly $5.6 million to replace outdated utilities on the downtown pier. Utilities at the pier, such as potable water, wastewater, natural gas, electrical and communications networks, have reached the end of a 35-year lifetime after operating in a harsh marine environment. The pier’s natural gas line was replaced in 1999.
artofhealthyliving.com
6 Health And Safety Tips When Camping
Camping is an excellent way to have fun and spend more time in nature, but no one should start an adventure in the woods without thinking about their well-being. It’s vital to keep health and safety in mind when camping this year. You’ll prevent potential issues and mitigate dangers that may arise for even the most experienced campers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
modernfarmer.com
Why You Should Grow Almonds and Thyme Together
The secret to growing almonds while retaining healthy soil and mitigating the impacts of climate change may be as simple as adding a little thyme. According to a study conducted as a part of the Diverfarming project—a European initiative aimed at increasing sustainable farming and forestry, including crop diversification and low-input farming practices—adding rows of perennial plants such as thyme to almond orchards can simultaneously reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase soil carbon sequestration. The addition of thyme to the orchards also increased the productivity of the crop land.
Phys.org
Four of five pinyon-juniper tree species declining in their ranges in the West
Pinyon-juniper woodlands host unique wildlife and wildlife habitat, as well as areas for hiking and outdoor recreation. They are also part of a web of healthy ecosystems that, together, help to balance water availability, storage and runoff; and prevent erosion. A new study published in Global Ecology and Biogeography and led by University of Nevada, Reno researcher Robert Shriver sheds new light on what is happening in pinyon-juniper woodlands across the West. The research is unique, in that it looks at both tree mortality, as well as recruitment, or new seedlings and saplings, to calculate a "net effect." And, the news isn't necessarily good, particularly in warmer, drier locations.
What Is Permaculture and How Can I Use It in My Home Garden?
Q: I have been hearing a lot about permaculture lately. How can I implement permaculture principles in my own garden? What will I need and how do I get started?. A: If you’re looking to take your garden to the next level, consider some of the latest sustainable gardening trends to help you design a better home garden. You may have decided to rethink your vision of a beautiful garden by trying a rewilding approach, which involves leaving neat, manicured yards behind for a more natural space. You can take things even further by adopting permaculture techniques to create an efficient, thriving garden. But what is permaculture, anyway?
Comments / 0