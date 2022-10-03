Many students are able to overcome academic challenges through tutors but are embarrassed to seek that help. Additionally, most people don’t appreciate their tutors until later in life when that appreciation is gained through time. This story was mine, but when I became a university student, everything changed. I am now proud of the extra time I spend in tutoring. I have come to realize that tutoring helps me understand course material and succeed as a student.

