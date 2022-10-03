Read full article on original website
Related
What to know ahead of New Jersey’s 2022 general election
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. What if I received an absentee or mail ballot but want to vote in person?. What happens if I request a mail ballot and don’t receive it?. What are the deadlines I need to know?. Below are...
A month before Election Day, Delaware Supreme Court hears a dispute over no-excuse mail voting
With Election Day barely a month away, Delaware’s chief deputy attorney general on Thursday urged the state Supreme Court to overturn last month’s lower court ruling that invalidated the state’s new vote-by-mail law. Alexander Mackler argued during the 50-minute hearing that, contrary to the Sept. 15 Chancery...
Delaware Supreme Court strikes down no-excuse mail-in voting
The Delaware Supreme Court wasted no time banning no-excuse mail-in voting, which lawmakers had approved in June for use in this year’s elections. The justices issued their expedited ruling Friday, just one day after the justices held a hearing on whether to affirm or overturn a Sept. 15 ruling from a Chancery Court judge who said the new law violated the Delaware Constitution.
Unresolved gray areas in Pa. mail voting law likely to spur fresh confusion, legal challenges
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. As millions of Pennsylvanians once again go to the polls this November, some key questions on mail ballots remain unsettled, opening the door for more legal action and public confusion after the upcoming gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races. In a recent live event...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pa.’s closely watched midterm elections
With a little more than a month to go before midterm elections, the race for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania has tightened, according to a Cook Political Report rating it as a toss up. Republican candidate Mehmet Oz has made up ground in recent weeks after attacking Democrat John Fetterman’s record on crime and questioning his health, while Fetterman has gone after Oz’s views on abortion, his longtime New Jersey roots and his years promoting questionable products on TV. This race between Fetterman and Oz could determine which party controls the Senate.
Pa. election 2022: Where governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro stand on college funding, transparency, and debt forgiveness
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. Pennsylvania’s governor has wide power to propose education funding, serve on university boards, and appoint trustees to those critical panels. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, for example, sent $40 million of unused stimulus money to four universities this summer, a decision he could...
New Jersey child tax credit signed into law, GOP wants more tax reform
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has signed into law a child tax credit that will benefit families filing taxes next spring. State lawmakers passed the tax credit in June, during the annual budget process, but an error in the bill’s language would have delayed its implementation until the 2023 taxable year.
Pa. election 2022: Where governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro stand on energy and the environment
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. In Pennsylvania, it’s usually not a question of whether a statewide candidate is supportive of the oil and gas industry but to what extent. That’s the case for the leading candidates for Pennsylvania governor, Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Republican state...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Low-performing nursing homes may soon be subject to sanctions in New Jersey
The New Jersey Senate Health and Human Services Committee cleared a bill Thursday that would allow the state to issue sanctions to nursing homes that do not perform up to standard. The proposal is based on a five-star rating system implemented by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
‘Bill of rights’ for temporary workers back in play after Murphy’s veto
The New Jersey General Assembly passed several pieces of legislation Monday including protections for temporary workers that Gov. Phil Murphy conditionally vetoed last month. Assemblymembers approved Murphy’s recommendations to the bill, known as the “temporary workers’ bill of rights,” by a vote of 42 to 27 along party lines.
The landmark Voting Rights Act faces further dismantling at the Supreme Court
The U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments on Tuesday in a case that could put another nail in the coffin of the landmark Voting Rights Act, first passed in 1965 and aimed at eliminating race discrimination against minority voters. Since 2013, the Supreme Court has twice struck down or neutered major...
Environmental advocates, scientists want federal protection for Red Clay, Brandywine, creeks in northern Delaware
Environmental advocates and scientists are proposing that Red Clay Creek and Brandywine Creek in northern Delaware receive a federal designation that would ensure their protection. The National Wild and Scenic Rivers System, created by Congress in 1968, aims to preserve certain rivers and streams that have scenic, recreational, geological, or...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Biden and DeSantis join together in Ian recovery effort
President Joe Biden surveyed the devastation of hurricane-ravaged Florida on Wednesday, promising to marshal the power of the federal government to help rebuild as he comforted local residents alongside Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 foe. Biden praised DeSantis’ handling of the storm recovery as both men — who...
Trump: ‘King’ to some in Pennsylvania, but will it help GOP?
The Trump-Pence sign still hangs on the older building off Main Street in this historic town, a lasting vestige of the campaign fervor that roused voters, including many who still believe the falsehood that the former president didn’t lose in 2020 and hope he’ll run in 2024. The...
Video: Can SEPTA balance its system upgrades with improving public safety?
SEPTA — one of the largest systems in the U.S. — stretches through five Pennsylvania counties and three states, touting an annual ridership of more than 200 million. With ambitious goals through the SEPTA Forward program, the transportation authority seeks to bring its system into the 21st century. Detailed plans include overhauling rail schedules, new signage, and a more streamlined experience.
Pa. Supreme Court Chief Justice Max Baer dies
Max Baer, the chief justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, has died only months before he was set to retire, the court confirmed Saturday. He was 74. Baer died overnight at his home near Pittsburgh, the court said in a news release. The court didn’t give a reason for his death but called his “sudden passing” a “tremendous loss for the court and all of Pennsylvania.” The court also said Justice Debra Todd becomes chief justice “as the justice of longest and continuous service on the court.”
Oz criticizes Fetterman but not Mastriano for avoiding media questions
This story originally appeared on WESA. Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz called out his opponent Democrat John Fetterman for not answering questions at public events during a press conference in Pittsburgh Friday. At the end of the press conference, Oz took six questions from reporters over 12 minutes. Fetterman suffered...
Upper Darby school efforts praised as feds launch billion-dollar grant program
Cindy Marten was impressed with what she saw during a March visit to several Upper Darby schools. The deputy secretary at the U.S. Dept. of Education was checking in on how schools were using funds from the American Rescue Plan. Marten reflected on that visit as she helped announce a...
Delaware hopes new flu test monitoring program gives better picture of virus spread
Public health officials in Delaware will start collecting data from rapid flu tests this year, in anticipation of what could be a bad flu season across the country. The U.S. often looks to Australia and the southern hemisphere to see what the flu season here could be like, and this year Australia had one of the worst flu seasons in recent years. It is hard for public health officials to get an accurate count of flu cases, because people will often stay home and treat the symptoms rather than go to a clinic or a hospital where they might get tested for the flu.
Planned Parenthood mobile clinic will take abortion to red-state borders
With a growing number of patients in states that now prohibit abortion traveling for the procedure, Planned Parenthood says it will soon open its first mobile abortion clinic in the country, in southern Illinois. “Our goal is to reduce the hundreds of miles that people are having to travel now...
WHYY
Philadelphia, PA
18K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.https://whyy.org/
Comments / 0