Pennsylvania State

WHYY

Delaware Supreme Court strikes down no-excuse mail-in voting

The Delaware Supreme Court wasted no time banning no-excuse mail-in voting, which lawmakers had approved in June for use in this year’s elections. The justices issued their expedited ruling Friday, just one day after the justices held a hearing on whether to affirm or overturn a Sept. 15 ruling from a Chancery Court judge who said the new law violated the Delaware Constitution.
WHYY

Pa.’s closely watched midterm elections

With a little more than a month to go before midterm elections, the race for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania has tightened, according to a Cook Political Report rating it as a toss up. Republican candidate Mehmet Oz has made up ground in recent weeks after attacking Democrat John Fetterman’s record on crime and questioning his health, while Fetterman has gone after Oz’s views on abortion, his longtime New Jersey roots and his years promoting questionable products on TV. This race between Fetterman and Oz could determine which party controls the Senate.
WHYY

Pa. election 2022: Where governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro stand on college funding, transparency, and debt forgiveness

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. Pennsylvania’s governor has wide power to propose education funding, serve on university boards, and appoint trustees to those critical panels. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, for example, sent $40 million of unused stimulus money to four universities this summer, a decision he could...
WHYY

‘Bill of rights’ for temporary workers back in play after Murphy’s veto

The New Jersey General Assembly passed several pieces of legislation Monday including protections for temporary workers that Gov. Phil Murphy conditionally vetoed last month. Assemblymembers approved Murphy’s recommendations to the bill, known as the “temporary workers’ bill of rights,” by a vote of 42 to 27 along party lines.
WHYY

Environmental advocates, scientists want federal protection for Red Clay, Brandywine, creeks in northern Delaware

Environmental advocates and scientists are proposing that Red Clay Creek and Brandywine Creek in northern Delaware receive a federal designation that would ensure their protection. The National Wild and Scenic Rivers System, created by Congress in 1968, aims to preserve certain rivers and streams that have scenic, recreational, geological, or...
WHYY

Biden and DeSantis join together in Ian recovery effort

President Joe Biden surveyed the devastation of hurricane-ravaged Florida on Wednesday, promising to marshal the power of the federal government to help rebuild as he comforted local residents alongside Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 foe. Biden praised DeSantis’ handling of the storm recovery as both men — who...
WHYY

Video: Can SEPTA balance its system upgrades with improving public safety?

SEPTA — one of the largest systems in the U.S. — stretches through five Pennsylvania counties and three states, touting an annual ridership of more than 200 million. With ambitious goals through the SEPTA Forward program, the transportation authority seeks to bring its system into the 21st century. Detailed plans include overhauling rail schedules, new signage, and a more streamlined experience.
WHYY

Pa. Supreme Court Chief Justice Max Baer dies

Max Baer, the chief justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, has died only months before he was set to retire, the court confirmed Saturday. He was 74. Baer died overnight at his home near Pittsburgh, the court said in a news release. The court didn’t give a reason for his death but called his “sudden passing” a “tremendous loss for the court and all of Pennsylvania.” The court also said Justice Debra Todd becomes chief justice “as the justice of longest and continuous service on the court.”
WHYY

Delaware hopes new flu test monitoring program gives better picture of virus spread

Public health officials in Delaware will start collecting data from rapid flu tests this year, in anticipation of what could be a bad flu season across the country. The U.S. often looks to Australia and the southern hemisphere to see what the flu season here could be like, and this year Australia had one of the worst flu seasons in recent years. It is hard for public health officials to get an accurate count of flu cases, because people will often stay home and treat the symptoms rather than go to a clinic or a hospital where they might get tested for the flu.
