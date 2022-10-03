ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Election workers needed in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Clerk is hiring election workers for the upcoming mid-terms taking place in Nov. 2022. County officials say election workers will receive paid training and work for a minimum of five days in November. Election workers will be responsible for helping guide Fresno County voters at the voting […]
Op-Ed: Lockdown at Bullard

On Wednesday, September 14th Bullard High went on a sudden lockdown. The Fresno PD responded to a phone call made about a gunshot noise and got to Bullard hastily. During the lockdown, I remember hearing the helicopter circling the school, and officers searching the halls and classrooms. They followed through with protocol knowing early on that it was a hoax call. Fresno PD updated its social media, informing the people of the situation, that there was no threat to the school campus.
Why $20 Million Matters? Foundation Shares Inspiring Scholarship Stories

The celebration for the Foundation for Fresno Unified Schools could easily have been about the $20 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. While the unprecedented gift was the talk of Thursday’s night gala at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo, the focus was on how the money will be used. With...
Wow! MacKenzie Scott Gifts $20M to Fresno Unified’s New Foundation

Fresno Unified’s fledgling Foundation for Fresno Unified Schools got a huge boost with the unexpected — but highly welcome — donation of $20 million by billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Superintendent Bob Nelson announced the unrestricted gift at a news conference Wednesday morning. The funding means that the...
Clovis Alum’s Estate Gives Largest Ever Gift to District’s Foundation

A day after Fresno Unified announced a $20 million donation to its new foundation, Clovis Unified officials said they received a sizable gift as well. The estate of Franklin Antonio, the late co-founder of tech giant Qualcomm and a 1970 graduate of Clovis High School, donated $4.9 million to the Foundation for Clovis Schools.
Community Health sues local physician group, seeks to recoup $10mil in payments

Community Health filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday seeking to recover nearly $10 million from Fresno physician group Santé Health System. According to the complaint, Community alleges that Sante did not properly distribute or account for various grants as revealed in an independent audit. Community awarded millions of dollars in...
Community Health Sues Physician Group for $10M, Alleging Misspent Grants

Community Health System is suing a Fresno physician group, Santé Health System, for nearly $10 million. CHS filed the breach-of-contract lawsuit on Wednesday, alleging Sante improperly spent grant money that was supposed to support medical clinics for the underserved and research. In response to the lawsuit, Santé alleges that...
Amazon is hiring in these Central Valley cities

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Amazon has announced plans to hire 20,000 people across California. The company is aiming to fill seasonal, full-time, and part-time customer fulfillment and transportation positions. Cities in the Central Valley with open job positions include Fresno, Visalia, and Bakersfield. Starting pay varies by city, but the company said it offers […]
Is the Fresno Police Department above the Law?

Our modern culture in America has long castigated and ignored the poor and unhoused. Many people just want the unhoused to go away, disappear or become invisible. Fresnans are no different. And sadly, when unhoused persons are hurt or killed, they are treated as if they never existed and oftentimes...
FRESNO, CA

