Read full article on original website
Related
Election workers needed in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Clerk is hiring election workers for the upcoming mid-terms taking place in Nov. 2022. County officials say election workers will receive paid training and work for a minimum of five days in November. Election workers will be responsible for helping guide Fresno County voters at the voting […]
bullardcharger.com
Op-Ed: Lockdown at Bullard
On Wednesday, September 14th Bullard High went on a sudden lockdown. The Fresno PD responded to a phone call made about a gunshot noise and got to Bullard hastily. During the lockdown, I remember hearing the helicopter circling the school, and officers searching the halls and classrooms. They followed through with protocol knowing early on that it was a hoax call. Fresno PD updated its social media, informing the people of the situation, that there was no threat to the school campus.
sjvsun.com
In two day span, pair of Valley school districts haul multi-million-dollar donations
Fresno County’s two largest school districts were surprised with millions of dollars in donations this week to their charitable foundations. Fresno Unified School District Superintendent Bob Nelson shared the news this week that MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon owner Jeff Bezos, donated $20 million to the district. “I’m...
GV Wire
Why $20 Million Matters? Foundation Shares Inspiring Scholarship Stories
The celebration for the Foundation for Fresno Unified Schools could easily have been about the $20 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. While the unprecedented gift was the talk of Thursday’s night gala at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo, the focus was on how the money will be used. With...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Baños Enterprise
Opinion: Council colleague claims Assembly candidate Soria has mounting ethical issues
As an elected official serving the public, it’s essential that everything you do is done with integrity and transparency, that your decisions and votes protect the taxpayer, and that any taxpayer money spent is done so appropriately. I’ve now served with Councilmember Esmeralda Soria for almost six years and...
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford 'vagrant' calls up 312% since 2013; homeless issue discussed at Council study session
Over the last nine years Hanford has seen a 312% increase in calls for service related to incidents involving "vagrants", Police Chief Parker Sever told the City Council this week during a study session on the issue of homelessness. Sever and Assistant City Manager Jason Waters provided a detailed report...
Officials urging safety during Big Fresno Fair
The Big Fresno Fair is less than a week away, and organizers are stressing the importance of safety before kicking off the fun.
GV Wire
Wow! MacKenzie Scott Gifts $20M to Fresno Unified’s New Foundation
Fresno Unified’s fledgling Foundation for Fresno Unified Schools got a huge boost with the unexpected — but highly welcome — donation of $20 million by billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Superintendent Bob Nelson announced the unrestricted gift at a news conference Wednesday morning. The funding means that the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
GV Wire
Four Years After Voting for It, Fresno State Students Have Their New Student Union
Fresno State’s new student union, which was authorized by a student vote in 2018, is now officially open. The 84,000-square-foot, three-story building bears the names of Beverly Hills philanthropists and business leaders Lynda and Stewart Resnick, who pledged $10 million to the $60 million effort. “This new space is...
GV Wire
Clovis Alum’s Estate Gives Largest Ever Gift to District’s Foundation
A day after Fresno Unified announced a $20 million donation to its new foundation, Clovis Unified officials said they received a sizable gift as well. The estate of Franklin Antonio, the late co-founder of tech giant Qualcomm and a 1970 graduate of Clovis High School, donated $4.9 million to the Foundation for Clovis Schools.
sjvsun.com
Community Health sues local physician group, seeks to recoup $10mil in payments
Community Health filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday seeking to recover nearly $10 million from Fresno physician group Santé Health System. According to the complaint, Community alleges that Sante did not properly distribute or account for various grants as revealed in an independent audit. Community awarded millions of dollars in...
Fresno Unified announces $20 million donation from the MacKenzie Scott Foundation
Fresno Unified School District is creating a new foundation to further scholarships and has received $20 million from the MacKenzie Scott Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GV Wire
Community Health Sues Physician Group for $10M, Alleging Misspent Grants
Community Health System is suing a Fresno physician group, Santé Health System, for nearly $10 million. CHS filed the breach-of-contract lawsuit on Wednesday, alleging Sante improperly spent grant money that was supposed to support medical clinics for the underserved and research. In response to the lawsuit, Santé alleges that...
yourcentralvalley.com
Clovis PD is looking for officers and other department roles
The Clovis Police Department is a proud supporter of KSEE24’s Hispanic Heritage Month coverage and its recruiting officers and other roles within the department.
GV Wire
Fresno Police Chief Decries California’s ‘Weak Laws’ After Merced Kidnapping Murders
Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said “there’s a special place in hell” for the suspected killer of four kidnapped Merced family members after their bodies were found Wednesday night. Warnke isn’t alone in expressing those feelings. The horrific murders of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri; her mother Jasleen...
Amazon is hiring in these Central Valley cities
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Amazon has announced plans to hire 20,000 people across California. The company is aiming to fill seasonal, full-time, and part-time customer fulfillment and transportation positions. Cities in the Central Valley with open job positions include Fresno, Visalia, and Bakersfield. Starting pay varies by city, but the company said it offers […]
GV Wire
UNFILTERED – State of Fresno County Address, California Gas Prices, Women in Iran
In this week’s episode of UNFILTERED we discuss the following topics:. -The State of Fresno County address given by Supervisor Brian Pacheco. -Gavin Newsom relaxing oil refinery rules to lower gas prices. -The ongoing protests in Iran regarding women’s rights and freedoms. Tune in for “Unfiltered” every Tuesday...
15-year-old Hoover High School student hit by car remains hospitalized
A Hoover High student remains hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by a car in front of the school.
fresnoalliance.com
Is the Fresno Police Department above the Law?
Our modern culture in America has long castigated and ignored the poor and unhoused. Many people just want the unhoused to go away, disappear or become invisible. Fresnans are no different. And sadly, when unhoused persons are hurt or killed, they are treated as if they never existed and oftentimes...
IDENTIFIED: Professor killed while cycling in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a woman who was killed after her bicycle was hit by a car in Fresno County over the weekend. Officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s-Coroner’s Office said 51-year-old Adela Santana Mullooly was the bicyclist who died following a crash near Watts Valley and Pitman Hill roads on […]
Comments / 1