ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
beckerspayer.com

Where 8 payers are expanding Medicare Advantage in 2023

With the Medicare annual enrollment period set to begin Oct. 15, payers nationwide are greatly expanding their Medicare Advantage plans to new states and hundreds of new counties in 2023. Where eight payers are expanding MA plans next year:. The CVS Health insurance arm said Oct. 1 it is expanding...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
beckerspayer.com

BCBS Tennessee names director of strategy and innovation

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee has promoted Neda Long to director of strategy and innovation. Ms. Long will be responsible for identifying strategies that support the company's investment portfolio and innovation direction, according to an Oct. 3 news release. "Neda has successfully executed deals with the Echo Innovation Alliance and Sanitas...
TENNESSEE STATE
beckerspayer.com

New Mexico seeking payer contracts for 1M Medicaid recipients

New Mexico is contract proposals from payers to deliver services to the state's 969,093 Medicaid members. Managed care organizations work with the state's Medicaid program to provide physical and behavioral health and long-term care services, according to an Oct. 3 news release. The current contract with BCBS of New Mexico,...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chattanooga, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Health
beckerspayer.com

7 payers join Hurricane Ian relief efforts

Several healthcare payers have joined hurricane relief efforts, pledging philanthropic support to Florida communities recovering from Hurricane Ian. Elevance Health Foundation will donate $1 million each to the Florida Disaster Fund and the American Red Cross and a total of $700,000 to several other local disaster relief organizations. The United...
FLORIDA STATE
beckerspayer.com

'The Blues Conspiracy': Federal court revives antitrust claims against BCBS Michigan over anesthesiology rates

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan is facing a revived antitrust lawsuit from the Anesthesia Associates of Ann Arbor over an alleged decadeslong scheme to control the state's anesthesia market. Anesthesia Associates originally sued BCBSM in 2020 for allegedly violating state and federal laws by purposefully driving down reimbursement rates...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Know your Tennessee Constitutional amendments

November’s midterm elections approach, and for Tennesseans, that means only a handful of major hot-ticket races.  Gov. Bill Lee has opposition for his second term from Dr. Jason Martin of Nashville. Martin entered the race as a reaction to Lee’s oft-criticized — from all political segments — handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, […] The post Know your Tennessee Constitutional amendments appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
wpln.org

Tennessee hospital chiefs huddle to address hiring crisis

Tennessee hospital chiefs huddled in Franklin this weekend, largely to focus on their shared hiring crisis. The staffing shortage has not eased even as the pandemic subsides, and many hospital leaders are beginning to get used to high turnover. Hospitals — like many institutions — have generally rewarded longevity. So...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare Advantage#Concur#Linus Business#Medical Insurance#General Health#Medical Services#Oig#Bcbs Tennessee#Bluecross Blueshield#Inter Valley Health Plan#Cms#Bcbst#Pomona
Claiborne Progress

Key constitutional amendments on ballot in Tennessee

Tennessee residents will be asked to vote on four different constitutional amendments. In order to pass, the amendments will need to receive approval from more than 50% of those voting in the Nov. 8 statewide election after going through an extensive process to reach the ballot. The four initiatives include...
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
wvlt.tv

What your vote for Amendment 1 could mean this upcoming November

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Tennesseans heading out to the polls in November will have the chance to vote on Amendment 1 which would make the Right-to-Work statute become part of the state constitution. So what does your vote yes or no mean? Lincoln Memorial University Law Associate Dean William Gill said...
TENNESSEE STATE
beckerspayer.com

Moda Health expanding to Idaho

Moda Health, a Portland, Ore.-based insurer with 400,000 members, is offering plans in Idaho for 2023, the company said Oct. 3. Moda Health will offer individual, family and employer group plans in 15 Idaho counties. Medicare supplement plans will be available in all of the state's 44 counties. The company...
IDAHO STATE
wcyb.com

Tennessee Unclaimed Property will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival

ERWIN, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival in Erwin this weekend helping reunite Tennesseans with the more than $1.2 billion of unclaimed property. According to the Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, there is a...
ERWIN, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Verizon customers reportedly having problems when calling 911 in Tennessee. Here's the list of Shelby County emergency numbers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Emergency officials said Tuesday morning they have received reports some Verizon customers are having trouble connecting to emergency dispatchers when dialing 911. According to the City of Memphis Office of Emergency Management, Verizon said the problem is occurring through several parts of Tennessee. Below...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy