Read full article on original website
Related
beckerspayer.com
Mississippi insurance commissioner pushes for new regulations amid Blue Cross, UMMC dispute
Mississippi Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney is urging state lawmakers to enact more regulations to prevent another contract dispute like the one currently playing out between the state's largest insurer and hospital, the Daily Journal reported Oct. 5. Mr. Chaney told members of the state's House and Senate Insurance Committee Oct....
beckerspayer.com
Where 8 payers are expanding Medicare Advantage in 2023
With the Medicare annual enrollment period set to begin Oct. 15, payers nationwide are greatly expanding their Medicare Advantage plans to new states and hundreds of new counties in 2023. Where eight payers are expanding MA plans next year:. The CVS Health insurance arm said Oct. 1 it is expanding...
beckerspayer.com
BCBS Tennessee names director of strategy and innovation
BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee has promoted Neda Long to director of strategy and innovation. Ms. Long will be responsible for identifying strategies that support the company's investment portfolio and innovation direction, according to an Oct. 3 news release. "Neda has successfully executed deals with the Echo Innovation Alliance and Sanitas...
beckerspayer.com
New Mexico seeking payer contracts for 1M Medicaid recipients
New Mexico is contract proposals from payers to deliver services to the state's 969,093 Medicaid members. Managed care organizations work with the state's Medicaid program to provide physical and behavioral health and long-term care services, according to an Oct. 3 news release. The current contract with BCBS of New Mexico,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
beckerspayer.com
7 payers join Hurricane Ian relief efforts
Several healthcare payers have joined hurricane relief efforts, pledging philanthropic support to Florida communities recovering from Hurricane Ian. Elevance Health Foundation will donate $1 million each to the Florida Disaster Fund and the American Red Cross and a total of $700,000 to several other local disaster relief organizations. The United...
beckerspayer.com
'The Blues Conspiracy': Federal court revives antitrust claims against BCBS Michigan over anesthesiology rates
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan is facing a revived antitrust lawsuit from the Anesthesia Associates of Ann Arbor over an alleged decadeslong scheme to control the state's anesthesia market. Anesthesia Associates originally sued BCBSM in 2020 for allegedly violating state and federal laws by purposefully driving down reimbursement rates...
Know your Tennessee Constitutional amendments
November’s midterm elections approach, and for Tennesseans, that means only a handful of major hot-ticket races. Gov. Bill Lee has opposition for his second term from Dr. Jason Martin of Nashville. Martin entered the race as a reaction to Lee’s oft-criticized — from all political segments — handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, […] The post Know your Tennessee Constitutional amendments appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
wpln.org
Tennessee hospital chiefs huddle to address hiring crisis
Tennessee hospital chiefs huddled in Franklin this weekend, largely to focus on their shared hiring crisis. The staffing shortage has not eased even as the pandemic subsides, and many hospital leaders are beginning to get used to high turnover. Hospitals — like many institutions — have generally rewarded longevity. So...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecentersquare.com
Tennessee incumbent Gov. Bill Lee facing Democrat challenger Martin with contrasting views
(The Center Square) — Incumbent Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee was uncontested in the primary and will be facing Democrat Jason Martin in the Nov. 8 general election. Lee won by a wide margin over Democrat Karl Dean in 2018 and will battle for a second term with Martin, who beat Memphis’ JB Smiley by roughly 1,500 votes for the nomination.
WSMV
Attorneys for former TN Rep. Robin Smith ask for sentencing delay due to Casada trial
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former State Rep. Robin Smith’s attorney submitted an unopposed motion Tuesday asking the court to delay her sentencing to 2024 so that she may testify in a different trial. According to criminal Information filed in U.S. District Court, Smith engaged in a fraudulent scheme with...
Claiborne Progress
Key constitutional amendments on ballot in Tennessee
Tennessee residents will be asked to vote on four different constitutional amendments. In order to pass, the amendments will need to receive approval from more than 50% of those voting in the Nov. 8 statewide election after going through an extensive process to reach the ballot. The four initiatives include...
Delta-8, Delta-9, and Delta-10: How do they tie into the cannabis debate?
Delta-9 is the one most associated with the 'high' from a cannabis product, but all three do different things.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvlt.tv
What your vote for Amendment 1 could mean this upcoming November
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Tennesseans heading out to the polls in November will have the chance to vote on Amendment 1 which would make the Right-to-Work statute become part of the state constitution. So what does your vote yes or no mean? Lincoln Memorial University Law Associate Dean William Gill said...
marketplace.org
This Tennessee library can offer more services — when it pays as much as McDonald’s
The role of the public library within a community is expanding. Across the country, public libraries are providing more community and social services, including child care, digital literacy assistance and small business and entrepreneurship courses. And more libraries are hiring social workers to connect people who need food, housing and...
beckerspayer.com
Moda Health expanding to Idaho
Moda Health, a Portland, Ore.-based insurer with 400,000 members, is offering plans in Idaho for 2023, the company said Oct. 3. Moda Health will offer individual, family and employer group plans in 15 Idaho counties. Medicare supplement plans will be available in all of the state's 44 counties. The company...
utdailybeacon.com
East Tennessee Maverick: Remove slavery from Tennessee, vote yes on Amendment 3
Slavery is still in the state constitution of Tennessee. You read that right, there is still an exception to the total abolition of slavery within our state. It lies within the unethical, outdated construction of our criminal justice system. Article I, Section 33 of our constitution states that “slavery and...
Tennessee state veterinarian lifts poultry restrictions after bird flu confirmed in backyard flock
Several weeks after highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was detected in a backyard flock in northwest Tennessee, the state veterinarian decided to lift the poultry restrictions that were implemented statewide.
Aircraft to drop raccoon rabies vaccines in Tennessee
Wildlife officials will begin distributing rabies vaccine packets by aircraft this week in East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, and North Carolina.
wcyb.com
Tennessee Unclaimed Property will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival
ERWIN, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival in Erwin this weekend helping reunite Tennesseans with the more than $1.2 billion of unclaimed property. According to the Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, there is a...
Verizon customers reportedly having problems when calling 911 in Tennessee. Here's the list of Shelby County emergency numbers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Emergency officials said Tuesday morning they have received reports some Verizon customers are having trouble connecting to emergency dispatchers when dialing 911. According to the City of Memphis Office of Emergency Management, Verizon said the problem is occurring through several parts of Tennessee. Below...
Comments / 0