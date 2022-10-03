ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orem, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uvureview.com

Wolverine Sports Central | Season 1: Episode 5

Welcome back everyone! After a week off, Nathan and Gavin get all caught up on our amazing teams here at UVU. With some amazing cross country news, close calls in soccer, and updates on golf, our teams have a lot going on! Be sure to tune in to hear all about it and see when they’re playing next.
OREM, UT
uvureview.com

UVU Academic Tutoring services

Many students are able to overcome academic challenges through tutors but are embarrassed to seek that help. Additionally, most people don’t appreciate their tutors until later in life when that appreciation is gained through time. This story was mine, but when I became a university student, everything changed. I am now proud of the extra time I spend in tutoring. I have come to realize that tutoring helps me understand course material and succeed as a student.
OREM, UT
uvureview.com

“Why it Matters” UN Conference convenes at UVU

The United Nations “Why It Matters” sustainability conference convened at UVU, starting three days worth of discussions on sustainable development goals with many foreign dignitaries in attendance from around the world. “We are gathered here today at Utah Valley University for a period of three days to answer...
OREM, UT
uvureview.com

A closer look at Student Health Services’ wait times

Part of UVU’s purpose in providing its students exceptional care means striving to always “see” the person in front of them — their strengths and weaknesses, struggles and triumphs, and inherent dignity and worth. At Student Health Services (SHS), the staff is united in the goal of providing students with low-cost medical, psychiatric, mental health, learning disability, and crisis services.
OREM, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy