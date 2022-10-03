ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC4

Former superintendent makes case against Orem/Alpine school district split

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Former Assistant Superintendent for the Alpine School District Gary Seastrant says he worries the city of Orem doesn’t understand just how much work and money it will take to make a new school district.  During a presentation with Orem PTA members, Seastrand focused on resources, saying the size of the […]
ABC4

Paramore apologizes to fans after Utah concert

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – American rock band Paramore is apologizing to fans after an incident where a man was reportedly “physically and verbally assaulting multiple women” at their Magna show Tuesday night. The band put out a statement on social media apologizing to fans on Wednesday, saying they were made aware of the matter […]
uvureview.com

UVU Academic Tutoring services

Many students are able to overcome academic challenges through tutors but are embarrassed to seek that help. Additionally, most people don’t appreciate their tutors until later in life when that appreciation is gained through time. This story was mine, but when I became a university student, everything changed. I am now proud of the extra time I spend in tutoring. I have come to realize that tutoring helps me understand course material and succeed as a student.
uvureview.com

A closer look at Student Health Services’ wait times

Part of UVU’s purpose in providing its students exceptional care means striving to always “see” the person in front of them — their strengths and weaknesses, struggles and triumphs, and inherent dignity and worth. At Student Health Services (SHS), the staff is united in the goal of providing students with low-cost medical, psychiatric, mental health, learning disability, and crisis services.
kjzz.com

BYU community reacts to new racist allegations against school

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Fans are reacting to new allegations of racist fan behavior at a Brigham Young University game. This time, the allegations stem from a women’s soccer game hosted at the university more than a year ago. In a report from The Guardian, five visiting players...
KPCW

Longtime PC-SLC bus users call route change a disaster

The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) recently announced a variety of route changes due to a shortage of bus drivers. The 902 PC-SLC bus currently runs from Kimball Junction through the University of Utah all the way to downtown Salt Lake City. Starting December 11, the bus will only make one...
BET

Students At Utah University Are Protesting Homophobia

Students at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, are fighting back against homophobia. The Black Menaces, a TikTok page that questions Brigham Young University students about social issues, has partnered with the Religious Exemption Accountability Project for a “Strike Out Homophobia” walkout on Tuesday, October 11, which is National Coming Out Day.
designdevelopmenttoday.com

Closed Cement Factory Named Top Haunted House

An abandoned Salt Lake City factory has been named one of the best haunted houses in the U.S. Formerly a cement factory known as Portland Cement Works, the facility carries an eerie history. The site, built in 1890, used two coal-fueled 8 by 125-foot kilns that produced 1,200 barrels of...
BYU Newsnet

Crowd mourns temporary closure of local Mexican restaurant

Rancherito’s Mexican Food, a local 24-hour Mexican restaurant, received a show of support on Oct. 5 when hundreds of supporters dressed in black gathered outside the building, which is currently closed for renovation. BYU student Henry Fye, who runs an Instagram fan account named @provorancheritos, initially believed the restaurant...
utahbusiness.com

How Elizabeth Smart founded the Elizabeth Smart Foundation

And changed the way survivors are seen. The Founder Series is a column by and about Utah founders and how they got to where they are today. Click here to read past articles in the series. My whole life has prepared me for the work I’m doing today. One day,...
uvureview.com

“Why it Matters” UN Conference convenes at UVU

The United Nations “Why It Matters” sustainability conference convened at UVU, starting three days worth of discussions on sustainable development goals with many foreign dignitaries in attendance from around the world. “We are gathered here today at Utah Valley University for a period of three days to answer...
globeslcc.com

Walkout to protest religious colleges’ discrimination of LGBTQ students set for Oct. 11

Some students at Brigham Young University want students across Utah to join a nationwide college walkout. The Black Menaces teamed up with the Religious Exemptions Accountability Project to organize the Oct. 11 walkout, called “Strike Out Homophobia,” to protest discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community and other minorities on campuses of religious colleges and universities.
KPCW

Buses to start rolling between Heber City and Park City in November

High Valley Transit District will be expanding to Wasatch County this winter with bus and microtransit service to begin as soon as November 13th. High Valley Transit Executive Director Caroline Rodriguez says the plan is to have a fixed bus route between Heber City and Park City and add in microtransit zones to make sure those in Wasatch County can get a ride to jump on the bus at one of a handful of stops along Heber City’s Main St.
