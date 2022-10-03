Read full article on original website
Body Found in Columbia Identified, Cops Now Say It’s a Homicide
The body found in the Columbia River on Tuesday, September 27th is that of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez. Kennewick Police say it's a homicide investigation now. A fisherman found the human remains floating in the river on Tuesday, just south and east of the Cable Bridge. The Benton County Sheriff's Department and other agencies assisted in retrieving the remains.
Victim Shot in Moving Vehicle in Othello Dies, Other in Hospital
Othello Police report a female who was driving an SUV has died after being hit by gunfire late Thursday night. Two people shot in a moving vehicle in Othello, then crash into building. The Othello PD says it was a gang-related shooting. Around 11:30 PM, they were dispatched to the...
Search Intensifies for Missing Vulnerable Kennewick Man
Kennewick Police are seeking any tips the public can provide, and are asking them to be on the lookout for this man. 31-year-old man last seen near Columbia Park Boat Launch. Bradlee Anastasiou, said police, is considered a vulnerable adult, but did not specify his exact challenges. They say they were alerted to him being missing two days ago, on October 4th.
Documents Show Moses Lake Couple Had Problems Before Murder
(Moses Lake, WA) -- New court documents reveal a Moses Lake man was doing research prior to murdering his wife. Charles Bergman has been charged with killing his wife, Theresa, and dumping her body in a field in Lincoln County after pickup her up at Spokane International Airport. He then fled Washington State and was caught outside Pittsburgh. Documents show that Bergman had made several disturbing internet searches beforehand, including "lorazepam and alcohol" and "what is a lethal dose of lorazepam" as well as researching the area where he eventually left her body. He was caught in New Stanton, Pennsylvania. Currently, Bergman is in jail in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania awaiting extradition back to Washington.
Hazardous Waste Tri-Cities? Drop It Off For Free On This Day
If you have hazardous waste in your house you need to get rid of, Tri-Cities has one single day coming up in October where you can drop it off for no cost. That is right, TOTALLY FREE!. When and Where Can You Drop Off Hazardous Waste For Free In Tri-Cities?
Somebody Messing With Kennewick Online Gas Price Checkers?
Like many of us now, gas station loyalty has flown out the window, in pursuit of whoever has the cheapest gas. Online site reporting a location at $4.10-4.19? For real?. GasBuddy is a website and mobile app used by thousands of people to compare gas prices. I use it as well. Most of the time, it's pretty spot-on.
Driver Taken to Quincy Valley Medical Center After Crash near Quincy
A Quincy woman was taken to Quincy Valley Medical Center after rolling her car over on Martin Road Tuesday morning. Near 7 a.m., 44-year-old Quincy woman, Rosa Ramirez-Sanchez, was driving northbound Martin Road when she accidentally hit an apple-bin trailer carried by a tractor. The impact rolled her gold 2002...
Tri-Cities Locals Share Best Trick-Or-Treat Spots For 2022
Halloween is just around the corner. In case you didn't know, the Tri-Cities area has some of the best trick-or-treating in the entire USA. Kennewick and Yakima have both been listed as "Top Places to Trick-Or-Treat" but there are a lot of other hidden and less known places just as good. Where are these places exactly? Luckily Tri-Cities has shared their favorite spots in a Reddit forum and I'm going to share a few of mine as well! Now lets GET THAT CANDY!
Sinkhole Cuts Water Service to One Kennewick Neighborhood
(Kennewick, WA) -- A water main break forced open a sinkhole in one Kennewick residential neighborhood Tuesday. This happened off West 46th Ave between Neel and Ledbetter. Kennewick Water and Sewer says crews had to shut the street down while they worked to cover the sinkhole. All water service has been restored. The cause of the water main break is not clear.
Just Found Out My Kennewick Grocery Store Is Closing For Good
I am sad after finding out today that I will have to find another place to buy my groceries in Kennewick because the one I shop at is closing for good soon. The Kennewick Safeway located at 2825 W Kennewick Ave in the Kennewick Plaza is closing soon permanently according to multiple news reports. I have been shopping at this store for almost 20 years now. That location has been around for over 40 years, but will soon come to an end.
You’re Invited to Experience History Hike Through Time at Candy Mountain in Richland
A FREE Hike through Time at Candy Mountain is set for Saturday, October 15th. Rangers with Manhattan Project National Historical Park and Whitman Mission National Historic Site will lead a history hike up Candy Mountain on Saturday, October 15 from 12:00–2:30 pm. The inaugural “Hike Through Time” ranger program is a free, guided 3.6-mile round-trip moderate hike to the top of Candy Mountain.
Pasco’s Annual FREE Fall Festival to be Held on Saturday, Oct. 22nd
Make plans to attend this year's Pasco Fall Festival on Saturday, October 22nd. The fun starts at 4 pm at Volunteer Park (1125 North 4th Avenue-Pasco) with games, prizes, candy, an inflatable obstacle course, and also a GIANT inflatable slide. Pack up the kids and bring a few friends to the party. It's going to be a blast!
Savor the Breathtaking Views and Clear Trails of THIS Washington Lake
This recommendation comes from a co-worker. If you're looking for a great place to hike in Washington, check out Dusty Lake, near Quincy. Stunning views await you, at Crater, Potholes, and Frenchman Coulees.You'll need a Discover Pass to cover your entry fee. Why you should visit Dusty Lake. There is...
