Frederick County, MD

Nottingham MD

Baltimore woman triple-checks scratch-off after $100,000 win

BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore woman is in disbelief after purchasing a winning Maryland Lottery scratch-off ticket. Rita Jones couldn’t believe she won. The Baltimore City resident had scratched off her instant ticket with a lucky dime and doubted what she saw. Had she really won the top prize on the Show Me $100,000! game?
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Journal

The sad saga of the Chesapeake Bay blue crab

In Sept. 1924, in response to substantial declines in the Chesapeake Bay blue crab harvest, the governors of Maryland and Virginia met to discuss solutions to the "crab crises.” The meeting yielded four proposed conservation measures:. Virginia would ban the harvest of egg-bearing females, or “sponge crabs,” year around....
MARYLAND STATE
PhillyBite

Maryland's Best All You Can Eat Buffet Restaurants

- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
LAUREL, MD
NBC Washington

Maryland Man Sentenced for Selling Fentanyl That Killed Mother of 3

A Maryland man was sentenced to 9-and-a-half years in federal prison for selling a 34-year-old Montgomery County woman the dose of fentanyl that killed her. Debbie Coldsmith left the federal courthouse in Greenbelt surrounded by a group of Maryland mothers who have lost children to overdoses – most from fentanyl.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Overturned dump truck closes MD-108 in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An overturned dump truck closed both directions of Maryland Route 108 (Laytonsville Road) between Hawkins Creamery Road and Rocky Road are closed Thursday afternoon, officials said. The incident may lead to extended closures in the area, according to the Montgomery County Office of Emergency...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
#The Maryland Lottery
Bay Net

DNR Maryland Fishing Report – October 6

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Welcome to the great month of “Rocktober!” The recent wind and rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ian has created difficult conditions, but the weather should be improving soon. Anglers saw some exciting fishing action prior to the storm and are anticipating some good fishing in the coming days. Across the state, cooling water temperatures should cause both freshwater and saltwater fish to feed more aggressively prior to the winter months.
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Washington

Maryland Woman Sues After Giving Birth on Jail Cell Floor

A Maryland woman says her cries for help were not only ignored but mocked when she was forced to have her baby on the floor of a jail cell. Jazmin Valentine filed a lawsuit against those she accuses of denying her care. Her 1-and-a-half-year-old daughter is healthy, but the way...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Maryland Lottery Announces Big Winners Throughout Maryland

– Players across the state won more than $29.6 million in the seven days ending Oct. 2. Players in Frederick and Lanham who became Maryland Lottery millionaires were the state’s biggest winners last week, while two other players in Parkton and Middle River each landed prizes of $100,000 or more.
FREDERICK, MD
ourcommunitynow.com

6 Haunted Houses and Terror Trails in Maryland

From haunted forests to horror movie-themed escape rooms, there is something scary for everyone. If your favorite thing to do in October is to visit haunted houses, you’re in the right place. Among the dry cornstalks and dark forests of Maryland are some of the scariest haunted attractions in the nation. Grab your coat and some friends and prepare to be thoroughly terrified. Here are 6 haunted houses in Maryland you need to visit this year:
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Driver killed in crash near Lothian in Anne Arundel County

LOTHIAN, Md. - A driver was killed in a crash Wednesday night in Anne Arundel County near Lothian. The crash was reported around 4:15 p.m. along Southern Maryland Boulevard and Lower Pindell Road. Police say the driver of a truck was heading southbound on Southern Maryland Boulevard when it hit...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Man Killed In Vehicle Crash In Hagerstown

His motorcycle collided with a car. Hagerstown, Md (KM) Hagerstown Police continue to investigate a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon which killed a motorcyclist. At around 3:18 PM, officers and fire and rescue personnel were dispatched to the intersection of the Dual Highway and Edgewood Drive for a motor vehicle crash. They learned that a motorcycle and a Honda sedan collided at the intersection.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two Maryland cities ranked in Top 50 places to live, according to Money.com

BALTIMORE - Two Maryland cities are ranked in the top 50 places to live, according to Money.com.The website lists Columbia, sixth overall, and Rockville, 20th, on their rankings.Money.com ranks the cities based on economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and where the best futures lie.Money.com said this about Columbia: "Columbia's unique history is part of its draw: The town was unveiled in 1967 by developer James W. Rouse, who set out to plan a community built on the principle that neighborhoods should be places with a capacity for "joyous living.' Today, Columbia is Howard County's piece de resistance, attracting families...
COLUMBIA, MD
Bay Net

LOCATED: Jalil and Rhodie Stewart, Have Been Found

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening that two brothers have been reported missing in St. Mary’s County. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on October 6 that the two boys, identified as Jalil Cam’ron Stewart, 17, and Rhodie Isaac Stewart Jr., 14, are related.
CHARLOTTE HALL, MD

