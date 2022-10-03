Read full article on original website
Nottingham MD
Baltimore woman triple-checks scratch-off after $100,000 win
BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore woman is in disbelief after purchasing a winning Maryland Lottery scratch-off ticket. Rita Jones couldn’t believe she won. The Baltimore City resident had scratched off her instant ticket with a lucky dime and doubted what she saw. Had she really won the top prize on the Show Me $100,000! game?
Bay Journal
The sad saga of the Chesapeake Bay blue crab
In Sept. 1924, in response to substantial declines in the Chesapeake Bay blue crab harvest, the governors of Maryland and Virginia met to discuss solutions to the "crab crises.” The meeting yielded four proposed conservation measures:. Virginia would ban the harvest of egg-bearing females, or “sponge crabs,” year around....
PhillyBite
Maryland's Best All You Can Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
NBC Washington
Maryland Man Sentenced for Selling Fentanyl That Killed Mother of 3
A Maryland man was sentenced to 9-and-a-half years in federal prison for selling a 34-year-old Montgomery County woman the dose of fentanyl that killed her. Debbie Coldsmith left the federal courthouse in Greenbelt surrounded by a group of Maryland mothers who have lost children to overdoses – most from fentanyl.
fox5dc.com
"She’s the boss": Maryland man, mom talk lobster after $1 million Powerball prize
It will be lobster dinner for a Maryland man and his mom after they won a $1 million lottery prize playing Powerball. The 51-year-old man and his mother took home the jackpot after winning a September 14 Powerball drawing. The son told the Maryland Lottery that the two emigrated from...
WJLA
Overturned dump truck closes MD-108 in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An overturned dump truck closed both directions of Maryland Route 108 (Laytonsville Road) between Hawkins Creamery Road and Rocky Road are closed Thursday afternoon, officials said. The incident may lead to extended closures in the area, according to the Montgomery County Office of Emergency...
WUSA
Two people struck by a vehicle in Frederick Maryland
Frederick City Police tell WUSA 9 a vehicle hit two people who were walking. They say one other person was nearby but was not struck.
WJLA
Surveying what's left of Maryland and Delaware beaches after Hurricane Ian
REHOBOTH, Del. (7News) — Maryland and Delaware officials are surveying the damage to the local beaches in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. And 7News is monitoring what the high tides and erosion have done to several beach towns. Brad Bell got an ATV tour of the damage to Rehoboth...
Mother-son duo win $1M Powerball in Baltimore, celebrate with lobster dinner
A Baltimore man and his mom won the $1 million playing Powerball with the Maryland Lottery, but they don't expect to make any major lifestyle changes.
Bay Net
DNR Maryland Fishing Report – October 6
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Welcome to the great month of “Rocktober!” The recent wind and rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ian has created difficult conditions, but the weather should be improving soon. Anglers saw some exciting fishing action prior to the storm and are anticipating some good fishing in the coming days. Across the state, cooling water temperatures should cause both freshwater and saltwater fish to feed more aggressively prior to the winter months.
NBC Washington
Maryland Woman Sues After Giving Birth on Jail Cell Floor
A Maryland woman says her cries for help were not only ignored but mocked when she was forced to have her baby on the floor of a jail cell. Jazmin Valentine filed a lawsuit against those she accuses of denying her care. Her 1-and-a-half-year-old daughter is healthy, but the way...
Bay Net
Maryland Lottery Announces Big Winners Throughout Maryland
– Players across the state won more than $29.6 million in the seven days ending Oct. 2. Players in Frederick and Lanham who became Maryland Lottery millionaires were the state’s biggest winners last week, while two other players in Parkton and Middle River each landed prizes of $100,000 or more.
September ends with two more million dollar lottery winners
The month of September ended with the Maryland Lottery crowning two more millionaires. One lucky scratch-off ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven on Lanham Severn Drive in Prince George’s County.
ourcommunitynow.com
6 Haunted Houses and Terror Trails in Maryland
From haunted forests to horror movie-themed escape rooms, there is something scary for everyone. If your favorite thing to do in October is to visit haunted houses, you’re in the right place. Among the dry cornstalks and dark forests of Maryland are some of the scariest haunted attractions in the nation. Grab your coat and some friends and prepare to be thoroughly terrified. Here are 6 haunted houses in Maryland you need to visit this year:
West Virginia man admits to distributing drug called ‘boot’—what is that?
A West Virginia man has admitted to his role in a conspiracy to traffic a drug known as "boot" from Maryland to Berkeley and Jefferson counties.
Bay Net
Governor Larry Hogan To Visit Charles County Public Library La Plata Branch
LA PLATA, Md. – The Charles County Public Library is proud to announce that Maryland Governor Larry Hogan will be visiting its La Plata branch. As part of a statewide tour, Governor Hogan will be stopping in La Plata to present a special citation in honor of the library’s 100th anniversary.
fox5dc.com
Driver killed in crash near Lothian in Anne Arundel County
LOTHIAN, Md. - A driver was killed in a crash Wednesday night in Anne Arundel County near Lothian. The crash was reported around 4:15 p.m. along Southern Maryland Boulevard and Lower Pindell Road. Police say the driver of a truck was heading southbound on Southern Maryland Boulevard when it hit...
wfmd.com
Man Killed In Vehicle Crash In Hagerstown
His motorcycle collided with a car. Hagerstown, Md (KM) Hagerstown Police continue to investigate a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon which killed a motorcyclist. At around 3:18 PM, officers and fire and rescue personnel were dispatched to the intersection of the Dual Highway and Edgewood Drive for a motor vehicle crash. They learned that a motorcycle and a Honda sedan collided at the intersection.
Two Maryland cities ranked in Top 50 places to live, according to Money.com
BALTIMORE - Two Maryland cities are ranked in the top 50 places to live, according to Money.com.The website lists Columbia, sixth overall, and Rockville, 20th, on their rankings.Money.com ranks the cities based on economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and where the best futures lie.Money.com said this about Columbia: "Columbia's unique history is part of its draw: The town was unveiled in 1967 by developer James W. Rouse, who set out to plan a community built on the principle that neighborhoods should be places with a capacity for "joyous living.' Today, Columbia is Howard County's piece de resistance, attracting families...
Bay Net
LOCATED: Jalil and Rhodie Stewart, Have Been Found
CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening that two brothers have been reported missing in St. Mary’s County. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on October 6 that the two boys, identified as Jalil Cam’ron Stewart, 17, and Rhodie Isaac Stewart Jr., 14, are related.
