Guide released on healthiest food options at Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Healthier options are now easier to find, thanks to the 13 Fall Festival booths participating in the Wise Choice program .

Deaconess and the West Side Nut Club have teamed up to recognize lower calorie, lower fat and lower sodium foods at the Fall Festival. The Wise Choice program features 13 booths, offering 28 food and drink items that are healthier options for people who want or need them.

Officials say because of the Wise Choice program, people who may have health issues, such as diabetes or heart disease, or who simply want some healthier choices will be able to find those options more easily. All recipes were analyzed by a team of Deaconess dietitians and certified to meet the following Wise Choice criteria:

Snacks and Sides:

Calories: 500 or less

Saturated fat: 5 grams or less

Sodium: 500 mg or less

No fried foods

Entrees:

Calories: 500 or less

Saturated fat: 5 grams or less

Sodium: 750 mg or less

No fried foods

Deaconess says in addition, all desserts and sweets must be made with fruit and also meet the other criteria. Many items previously offered at the Fall Festival already met the Wise Choice criteria. Some are brand new “culinary creations,” and others are alternate versions of existing recipes, such as offering a sugar-free option.

Some health tips Deaconess gave included:

Split an item or two with a friend or family member.

The length of the Fall Festival – from St. Joe Avenue to Wabash Avenue – is a third of a mile. Walking the length of the Fall Festival and back, a 150 pound adult would burn 50 calories

Save calories and hydrate yourself by drinking bottled water instead of sodas.

A downloadable and printable menu is below:

