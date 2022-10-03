Read full article on original website
Sherri Constable
2d ago
Disney is making it impossible for one in the low middle and Middle Income people to go to any Park. CEO said that they no longer want the Super Fans. I am very Disappointed. I am one of those Super Fan since I was a child. I will not be going back to any Disney Park. I was a Cast Member at a Disney Store.
Reply
6
mkalm
1d ago
Since the only customers that Disney has left are woke, who cares? They can raise prices as high as they want. Average Americans won’t go to a Disney Park if it were free! No need for their children to be indoctrinated by Mickey and Pluto.
Reply
2
Just Sayin
2d ago
Dis Dining you sure over hype a story. The prices were not JACKED up. there were a slight increase of a couple bucks.
Reply(4)
4
Comments / 17