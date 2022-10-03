Read full article on original website
PATRICK ROY'S RETURN TO THE NHL APPEARS IMMINENT
Patrick Roy is one of hockey's most decorated and respected figures, winning four Stanley Cups between 1985 and 2001. Roy's retirement would just mark the end of his playing career; shortly after hanging up his pads, Roy took command of the Quebec Ramparts of the QMJHL, named head coach in 2005.
PAUL BISSONNETTE BLASTED OVER HIS LATEST COMMENTS ON LIVE TV
During last night's broadcast of the Rangers-Bruins' preseason game, Paul Bissonnette made a joke about Tyler Seguin's looks, joking that the Stars' forward is responsible for the NHL's increased viewership; particularly among the female audience. In short, he joked that women watch hockey because of how attractive some of the...
NHL power rankings: No. 32 Canadiens to No. 1 Avalanche
Nearly 30 years have passed since a Canadian-based team won the Stanley Cup, and just one has played in the final in the past 11 years. The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers hope to buck that trend. The Alberta representatives are set to begin their respective seasons on their home...
ARBER XHEKAJ JUMPS AUSTIN WATSON AFTER HUGE HIT ON KIRBY DACH (VIDEO)
Arber Xhekaj went from an undrafted free agent to quietly signing a contract with Montreal, and now he is making an exclamatory statement in the Montreal Canadiens' camp with his relentless physical play. He has thrown big hits, fought several times, and contributed on the scoresheet a couple times too....
MAPLE LEAFS' DEFENSEMAN ABSENT FROM PRACTICE, KEEFE ISSUES UPDATE
Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Justin Holl was absent from the team's practice today, according to Jonas Siegel. It turns out he has food poisoning, per Sheldon Keefe. Holl should be considered just fine for the team's opener, but they need to stay as healthy as they can. With injuries already accumulating, the Leafs can hardly afford any more, or else their season can go off the rails in a hurry.
BRUINS PREPARED TO MAKE PASTRNAK HIGHEST PAID PLAYER IN FRANCHISE HISTORY
Heading into the 2022-23 season, Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak has not yet been signed to a contract extension, which has led to plenty of speculation in recent months. As of now, the uber-talented Pastrnak is set to become an unrestricted free agent at season's end. There had been some talk months ago that the Bruins may look to deal him if contract talks weren't going well, though management swiftly denied those rumors. It appears they weren't lying, as, according to Ty Anderson of Boston's 98.5 The Sports Hub, they are willing to go as high as he wants. In fact, Anderson suggested that if and when he signs, it will be the richest team deal in team history.
T.J. OSHIE LEAVES GAME AFTER RECEIVING AWKWARD HIT (VIDEO)
T.J. Oshie left the Capitals' preseason game against Detroit after taking an awkward hit from Red Wings' center Joe Veleno. He is ruled out for the rest of the contest due to an upper-body injury. Hopefully, this is nothing serious and Oshie is green-lit for the season opener. Already down...
RON FRANCIS THINKS SHANE WRIGHT IS CAPABLE OF SPENDING THE ENTIRE YEAR IN SEATTLE
It appears that the pre-season performances of 2022 fourth overall pick Shane Wright have won over his General Manager, Ron Francis. In an interview with Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic on Wednesday, Francis said that he believes Shane Wright will spend the entire 2022-23 season with the Kraken. "I don't...
EDMONTON OILERS RELEASE JAKE VIRTANEN FROM PTO
The Edmonton Oilers have released forward Jake Virtanen from his professional tryout agreement, per Darren Dreger. Virtanen, 26, played most recently in the KHL after being blacklisted from North American pro hockey due to a sexual assault charge, since acquitted. Edmonton signing him to a tryout was controversial enough, but...
CALGARY FLAMES AND MACKENZIE WEEGAR CLOSING IN ON HUGE EXTENSION
The Calgary Flames are reportedly closing in on a contract extension with defenseman Mackenzie Weegar, somewhere in the neightborhood of eight years, $50 million (~$6.25M AAV):. The Flames acquired Weegar in the blockbuster trade that saw Matthew Tkachuk head off to Florida. Weegar, 28, was a seventh-round pick in 2013,...
FLYERS DEMOTE FORMER FIRST-ROUNDER CAM YORK, TORTORELLA EXPLAINS WHY
The Philadelphia Flyers announced the cuts they made today, and among that group is 2019 14th overall pick Cam York. York, 21, played 30 games for the Flyers last season and was expected to make a big jump in 2022-23. Alas, head coach John Tortorella did not vibe with York's game and sent him to the AHL.
ST. LOUIS BLUES RELEASE VETERAN FORWARD FROM PTO
The St. Louis Blues have released forward Tyler Pitlick from his professional tryout agreement:. Pitlick, 30, has played 325 NHL games for six teams, amassing just 89 points. Selected 31st overall by the Edmonton Oilers in 2010 -- the Taylor Hall draft -- Pitlick never reached the heights for which the Oilers had hoped. As such, he wouldn't play an NHL game until 2013-14, when he dressed in ten games for Edmonton, scoring just one goal.
DUMBA CALLS OUT NHL'S ATTEMPTS TO HANDLE RACISM
Minnesota Wild defenseman Mathew Dumba called out the NHL regarding their attempts to handle racism in the league. The veteran blue-liner is asking the NHL to do a better job of erasing racism from the sport. He even went as far as calling it an "old boys club." "It just...
OILERS ANNOUNCE THE HIRING OF FORMER DEFENSEMAN STEVE STAIOS
The Edmonton Oilers took to Twitter on Thursday morning to announce that Steve Staios has been hired as a special advisor to their hockey operations staff. His focus will be mainly in line with player development. Staios, suited up for 1001 career games at the NHL level, 573 of which...
FLAMES MAKE DECISION ON PTO HOPEFULS MILANO AND EAKIN
The Calgary Flames made decisions on three players hoping to earn spots on their roster for the 2022-23 season, which included releasing both Sonny Milano and Cody Eakin from their professional tryout offers (PTOs). Eakin, 31, was the first of the two to be signed back on Sept. 11. There...
CONNOR MCDAVID EMBARRASSES VANCOUVER CANUCKS FOR INSANE GOAL (VIDEO)
Connor McDavid did not have to go this hard during preseason. He is just on a different level, and you could have had Vancouver's five best players in franchise history on the ice, all at their peaks, and they still wouldn't have stood a chance on this one. Not sure...
TAGE THOMPSON FINISHES OFF GORDIE HOWE HAT-TRICK IN DEFENSE OF HIS TEAMMATE (VIDEO)
When Buffalo signed Tage Thompson to that massive contract extension earlier in the summer, lots of folks questioned whether he would fulfill his side of the bargain. Well, if he continues to do stuff like this, those folks will not have a leg to stand on. What a scene from Thompson, scoring a beauty, earning the secondary assist, and then mugged Jalen Chatfield after he dummied Vinnie Hinostroza.
FULL WAIVERS LIST - OCTOBER 7
Teams are cutting their rosters down to size in preparation for the 2022-23 season, which means we have players getting cut and placed on waivers. Most waived players thus far have cleared with a select few getting scooped up by competitors. Everyone from yesterday's group cleared, but I have a feeling that might not be the case tomorrow.
CAROLINA HURRICANES TERMINATE CONTRACT OF RUSSIAN DEFENSEMAN
The Carolina Hurricanes announced today they have mutually agreed to terminate the contract of defenseman Grigorii Dronov. Which is odd, considering they signed the deal two days ago. The team's release simply states: "...the Hurricanes have agreed to mutually part ways with defenseman Grigorii Dronov." Dronov spent the last six...
DETAILS REGARDING NASHVILLE'S REVERSE RETRO JERSEY LEAKED
In a little over a week from now, the National Hockey League and Adidas will be releasing the Reverse Retro 2.0 jersey line for the 2022-23 season. Information has leaked for several teams on what their jerseys may look like and even a few teams have had images of their new unforms leaked.
