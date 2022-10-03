ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Driver Hospitalized After FedEx Tractor-Trailer Hits Rt. 78 Guardrail, Flips: State Police

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PhjV3_0iKICAEr00
NJSP Photo Credit: NJSP

The driver of a FedEx tractor-trailer was taken to a nearby hospital after the vehicle slammed into a guardrail and overturned on Rt. 78, state police said.

The tractor-trailer was traveling in the eastbound lanes when it veered off the right side of the road, hit the guardrail, and flipped into the highway near milepost 7.3 in Bloomsbury Borough just after 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, NJSP Trooper Charles Marchan told DailyVoice.com.

The tractor-trailer’s contents did not spill during the crash.

The driver, a 46-year-old man from Yonkers, New York, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Marchan said.

Meanwhile, the left and center lanes were shut down for about five hours following the crash, which remains under investigation, Marchan said.

