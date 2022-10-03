ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some parts of New England to see peak fall foliage this weekend

Much of New England’s fall foliage will be at its peak Friday, especially around Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, according to Yankee Magazine. However, most of Massachusetts is still in its “mid” phase, according to the map. This means that the foliage is just about to hit its peak, but still needs some more time to “ripen up.” The exceptions are in northwestern Massachusetts – namely near the border of Vermont – where the foliage is at its peak.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
$25 million federal grant puts Massachusetts in forefront of genomics research (Editorial)

The state of Massachusetts has always been a leader in research and innovation. In the 2020s, and despite fierce competition from other states and regions, it still is. The Bay State is one of only five selected as regional hubs of genomics research, as state and academic leaders become pro-active in preparing for, and hopefully circumventing or defeating, the type of infectious outbreaks that crippled the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Springfield, MA
Massachusetts State
Springfield, MA
Is Columbus Day still a holiday? Indigenous People’s Day grows in popularity

Columbus Day this year falls on Monday, Oct. 10, in Massachusetts where it’s still an official holiday, despite a push to remove it. Twenty-four states still observe Columbus Day as an official holiday and while it’s still on the books here in Massachusetts, a number of Bay State cities and towns have chosen locally to adopt Indigenous People’s Day instead, a celebration of our continent’s original inhabitants.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Sale closed in East Longmeadow, $726,900 for a four-bedroom home

A 2,987-square-foot house built in 1994 located at 71 Old Farm Road in East Longmeadow has new owners. Todd Lohrman and Emily Leonczyk bought the property from Elizabeth C Rappaport and Jonathan S Rappaport on Aug. 31, 2022, for $726,900 which represents a price per square foot of $243. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 55,246 square-foot lot.
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
Worcester cannabis shop approved in 2019 finally plans to open under new name

A Worcester retail cannabis establishment which was previously approved in 2019 is finally planning to open next year, but under a new name. Cannabis of Worcester LLC is the new operator of the dispensary planned for 62 Millbrook St., the former home of DeBoise Auto Body. The establishment was approved by the city’s License Commission Thursday morning, the final approval needed at the local level; it will now go to the state’s Cannabis Control Commission.
WORCESTER, MA
Voting by mail in Massachusetts? Here’s how to request your ballot

With just one month until the general election, Bay Staters are also up against the clock to request their mail-in ballots. Massachusetts residents technically have until Nov. 1 to apply to vote by mail, but Secretary of State Bill Galvin’s office has encouraged people to “apply as early as possible, especially if your ballot will need to be mailed out of town.” Ideally, voters should apply two to three weeks before Election Day — which is Nov. 8 — to account for delays from the U.S. Postal Service.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Aldi plans to open Northampton grocery store next year

Aldi, the German-owned discount chain of supermarkets, plans to open a Northampton grocery store next year. The company expects the Northampton location will open in the spring, Chris Daniels, an Aldi vice president based in South Windsor, Connecticut, confirmed. No other details on the planned store were available. Daniels did...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
