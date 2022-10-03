Read full article on original website
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Some parts of New England to see peak fall foliage this weekend
Much of New England’s fall foliage will be at its peak Friday, especially around Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, according to Yankee Magazine. However, most of Massachusetts is still in its “mid” phase, according to the map. This means that the foliage is just about to hit its peak, but still needs some more time to “ripen up.” The exceptions are in northwestern Massachusetts – namely near the border of Vermont – where the foliage is at its peak.
Mass. taxpayers face critical deadline this month for relief checks
A key deadline is fast approaching for Massachusetts taxpayers. Bay Staters must file their 2021 personal income tax returns by Oct. 17 if they did not meet the initial deadline last April. “Reminder: It’s an extension of time to file, not to pay,” state officials wrote in a recent blog...
$25 million federal grant puts Massachusetts in forefront of genomics research (Editorial)
The state of Massachusetts has always been a leader in research and innovation. In the 2020s, and despite fierce competition from other states and regions, it still is. The Bay State is one of only five selected as regional hubs of genomics research, as state and academic leaders become pro-active in preparing for, and hopefully circumventing or defeating, the type of infectious outbreaks that crippled the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
House of the Week: House with multiple outbuildings for sale in Western Mass.
A 3-bed, 3-bath house for sale in Western Massachusetts has a brick fireplace, beautifully restored wide plank wood floors, oversized windows and multiple outbuildings. The house, located at 1246 North St. Ext in Agawam, is for sale for $524,900. It is listed by Alex Anthony of William Raveis R.E. & Home Services.
Is Columbus Day still a holiday? Indigenous People’s Day grows in popularity
Columbus Day this year falls on Monday, Oct. 10, in Massachusetts where it’s still an official holiday, despite a push to remove it. Twenty-four states still observe Columbus Day as an official holiday and while it’s still on the books here in Massachusetts, a number of Bay State cities and towns have chosen locally to adopt Indigenous People’s Day instead, a celebration of our continent’s original inhabitants.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ ticket sold in Somerville
A $100,000 prize sold in Somerville was the largest lottery prize won in Massachusetts Thursday. The winning ticket was from the lottery game “Mass Cash.” It was sold at LP Market in Somerville, which is located at 96 Highland Ave. Overall, there were more than 500 winning lottery...
Report claims Mass. about to give too much money back to taxpayers
Massachusetts is on the brink of returning too much excess state revenues — to the tune of nearly $1.4 billion — to Bay Staters, according to a new report that calls into question a critical calculation underlying a tax cap law known as Chapter 62F. State Auditor Suzanne...
More than 120,000 mail-in ballots already sent to Massachusetts voters
Just over 20% of Massachusetts voters have already applied to vote by mail ahead of Election Day in November. As of Friday morning, Secretary of State Bill Galvin’s office has received 973,439 vote-by-mail requests, translating to 20.1% of voters. Worcester has logged 16,317 mail-in voting requests, which is almost...
Cannabis cultivator’s death tied to work at Trulieve factory in Holyoke
An employee at Trulieve Cannabis in Holyoke died in January due to her inability to breathe after inhaling cannabis dust, a federal agency is alleging in an investigation into the incident. A preliminary inspection report by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration reported that an employee...
Contractor accused of taking cash for work he never did in Massachusetts
A New Hampshire contractor took the money upfront for home improvement jobs he worked in Massachusetts. But come time to work, police said, he was nowhere to be found. Robert Merill, 32, was arrested in Marblehead on Tuesday, after eluding the custody of police in six Massachusetts towns over the course of more than a year, police said.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize won in Worcester
A $100,000 prize sold in Worcester was the largest lottery prize won in Massachusetts Tuesday. The winning ticket was from the lottery game “$15,000,000 Money Maker.” It was sold at Gateway Food Shops in Worcester. A $1 million lottery prize from a scratch-off ticket was sold in Amesbury...
Sale closed in East Longmeadow, $726,900 for a four-bedroom home
A 2,987-square-foot house built in 1994 located at 71 Old Farm Road in East Longmeadow has new owners. Todd Lohrman and Emily Leonczyk bought the property from Elizabeth C Rappaport and Jonathan S Rappaport on Aug. 31, 2022, for $726,900 which represents a price per square foot of $243. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 55,246 square-foot lot.
Worcester cannabis shop approved in 2019 finally plans to open under new name
A Worcester retail cannabis establishment which was previously approved in 2019 is finally planning to open next year, but under a new name. Cannabis of Worcester LLC is the new operator of the dispensary planned for 62 Millbrook St., the former home of DeBoise Auto Body. The establishment was approved by the city’s License Commission Thursday morning, the final approval needed at the local level; it will now go to the state’s Cannabis Control Commission.
Voting by mail in Massachusetts? Here’s how to request your ballot
With just one month until the general election, Bay Staters are also up against the clock to request their mail-in ballots. Massachusetts residents technically have until Nov. 1 to apply to vote by mail, but Secretary of State Bill Galvin’s office has encouraged people to “apply as early as possible, especially if your ballot will need to be mailed out of town.” Ideally, voters should apply two to three weeks before Election Day — which is Nov. 8 — to account for delays from the U.S. Postal Service.
E-ZPass overcharged thousands of New Jersey cars due to snapped cable
Thousands of drivers who were overcharged at a Garden State Parkway toll plaza in Atlantic County last month will have the incorrect amounts removed from accounts, officials said Tuesday. People driving cars were mistakenly processed as driving trucks and charged the higher rate after a cable tie on the gantry...
30 Mass. State Lottery players won free Las Vegas trip to win more money
During a free trip to Las Vegas, one Massachusetts man won an additional $1 million. Joseph Pinsonnault of Ware won a $1 million lottery prize after advancing to the third round of the “Everlasting Million Challenge.” The lottery said the challenge included contestants from other lotteries across the country.
NPR host Kai Ryssdal talks inflation, recession fears at Springfield Public Forum
Before Marketplace radio show host Kyle Ryssdal began to delve into the multifaceted world of economics with an avid New England crowd at the Springfield Public Forum on Thursday evening, he posed a question to the audience:. “Who in here checks their 401(K) every day,” Ryssdal asked. A few...
Murders, robberies fell in 2021 in Mass., as rapes, assaults rose, FBI data shows
The rate of violent crimes in Massachusetts held relatively even between 2020 and 2021, even as individual categories of crime rose or fell more sharply, according to data released Thursday by the FBI. In 2021, the state’s murder rate fell 17% and robberies fell 12.7% from a year prior, even...
Aldi plans to open Northampton grocery store next year
Aldi, the German-owned discount chain of supermarkets, plans to open a Northampton grocery store next year. The company expects the Northampton location will open in the spring, Chris Daniels, an Aldi vice president based in South Windsor, Connecticut, confirmed. No other details on the planned store were available. Daniels did...
Westfield Planning Board OKs 20 homes off Falley Drive despite water, sewer worries
WESTFIELD — Nathaniel Hill, a new subdivision consisting of 20 single-family homes on 27 acres off Falley Drive and adjacent to Shaker Village Estates, was approved by the Planning Board as a “definitive subdivision” on Oct. 4. The homes will be valued at approximately $160,000 each, according to the application, with no age limit for residents.
