Fredericksburg, VA

Bay Net

Local Pet Groomer Opened Mobile Spa Out Of Love For Animals

HOLLYWOOD, Md. – Zac Gagnon, a Southern Maryland native, has a love for animals like no other. Now the 36-year-old is the owner of a mobile pet spa serving the wonderful pups of southern Maryland. Zac had always wanted to do something with animals since his youth. He started...
HOLLYWOOD, MD
theriver953.com

Purple bows are appearing around Front Royal

Purple bows have been appearing around Main Street, Royal Avenue Front Royal and Warren County Court House to bring awareness to Domestic Violence. Board Members, agency volunteers and staff members and others of the Phoenix Project have been placing the bows. They not only bring awareness to the epidemic of...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
californianewswire.com

The Story of the Orange Dress: Ashburn-Based Private Chef Turned Heads at her Wedding in Local Berryville, VA

ASHBURN, Va., Oct 06, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Private Chef and Owner of Fleur de Cuisine, Natalie Ramos (now Natalie Vaughn), has shared her story about overcoming adversity on her way to success in building her chef and catering business in Loudoun County, Virginia. Through sharing her story about growing up in Brooklyn, New York’s housing projects, Natalie has gained a large following for her strength, willingness, and determination for overcoming obstacles that led to her personal and professional success.
BERRYVILLE, VA
WTOP

Police ID 2 killed in Tysons crash

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, have identified the two people killed in a crash in Tysons early Thursday and say it appears speed and alcohol contributed to the crash. Lori Byars, 51, of Woodbridge, was behind the wheel of a 1986 Mercedes 420 SEL driving eastbound on Leesburg Pike shortly before 4 a.m. when she went off the road before Chain Bridge Road.
TYSONS, VA
WTOP

DC police identify Va. pedestrian struck in Northwest

D.C. police have identified a Virginia man, who was killed Wednesday morning when he was struck trying to cross the intersection of 10th Street and Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. Shortly before 5:30 a.m., Venancie Musabe, 60, of Fredericksburg, tried to cross Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest, from the south side of the street...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Sentara to provide drive-thru flu clinics Saturday in Virginia and N.C.

Sentara Healthcare will host free community drive-thru flu clinics in Virginia and North Carolina on Sat., Oct. 8, 2022, from 8 a.m. to noon. Drive-thru flu clinics will be held at 17 Sentara facilities in Harrisonburg Charlottesville, Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads, South Boston and northeast North Carolina. According to a press release, the clinics are prepared to administer 5,630 flu vaccines. A complete list of clinic locations is available online.
HARRISONBURG, VA
DC News Now

Firefighter hurt, barn destroyed by fire in Loudoun County

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A firefighter was hurt Tuesday as crews worked to put out a barn fire in Purcellville. Loudoun County Fire and Rescue said emergency dispatchers received a call about the fire in the 18000 block of Silcott Springs Rd. shortly before 8 a.m. When crews from Purcellville, Philomont, Round […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Person in custody following police chase through Arlington, Fairfax County

A person who police say fired shots at officers following a traffic stop in Virginia is in custody. It ended in the area of Arlington Boulevard and Graham Road in West Falls Church on Thursday night. A witness said that a person jumped out of a car following a crash and started firing at police who were following. Police identified the man as Ricardo Singleton, 27.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

