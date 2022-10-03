Read full article on original website
'They’re going to need some time to adjust' | Dozens of pets rescued and brought to Virginia in search of 'fur-ever' homes
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A flight full of cats and dogs arrived at Richmond International Airport Thursday morning. Wings of Rescue said 130 animals, 97 dogs and 33 cats, were evacuated from Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Fiona. Among the shelters that volunteered to take some of the...
‘The worst that I have seen’: Nearly 60 animals rescued from Richmond home
A life-saving mission by Richmond Animal Care and Control recently rescued almost 60 animals from a local home.
Nearly 60 animals rescued from ‘heartbreaking’ situation, filthy conditions in Richmond
The animal rescue said despite an already full shelter, its crews performed a "life-saving mission" last week, removing 19 dogs, 33 cats, a rabbit, turtle, pot belly pig and a raccoon from what photos depict as filthy conditions at a location in the city.
Bay Net
Local Pet Groomer Opened Mobile Spa Out Of Love For Animals
HOLLYWOOD, Md. – Zac Gagnon, a Southern Maryland native, has a love for animals like no other. Now the 36-year-old is the owner of a mobile pet spa serving the wonderful pups of southern Maryland. Zac had always wanted to do something with animals since his youth. He started...
Invasive pest affecting Richmond-area crape myrtles
The white specks that can be found on some of the flowering trees are insects called bark scale. Peggy Singlemann, a horticulture consultant and the founder of RVA Gardeners, said bark scale feed on the sap out of the trees. This eventually weakens the trees and shortens their longevity.
She was given a 3% chance of survival. How a Virginia mother recovered from terrible burns
Just over a year after Charlottesville resident Charlie Xavier was left with burns on 85% of her body, the mother of two is back home, continuing the road to recovery.
theriver953.com
Purple bows are appearing around Front Royal
Purple bows have been appearing around Main Street, Royal Avenue Front Royal and Warren County Court House to bring awareness to Domestic Violence. Board Members, agency volunteers and staff members and others of the Phoenix Project have been placing the bows. They not only bring awareness to the epidemic of...
californianewswire.com
The Story of the Orange Dress: Ashburn-Based Private Chef Turned Heads at her Wedding in Local Berryville, VA
ASHBURN, Va., Oct 06, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Private Chef and Owner of Fleur de Cuisine, Natalie Ramos (now Natalie Vaughn), has shared her story about overcoming adversity on her way to success in building her chef and catering business in Loudoun County, Virginia. Through sharing her story about growing up in Brooklyn, New York’s housing projects, Natalie has gained a large following for her strength, willingness, and determination for overcoming obstacles that led to her personal and professional success.
WTOP
Police ID 2 killed in Tysons crash
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, have identified the two people killed in a crash in Tysons early Thursday and say it appears speed and alcohol contributed to the crash. Lori Byars, 51, of Woodbridge, was behind the wheel of a 1986 Mercedes 420 SEL driving eastbound on Leesburg Pike shortly before 4 a.m. when she went off the road before Chain Bridge Road.
WTOP
‘What a day this was’: 1 arrested after firing shots at police during chase through Northern Virginia
A person who police said fired shots at officers following a traffic stop in Northern Virginia is in custody. What police described as a nearly 12-hour crime spree ended in the area of Arlington Boulevard and Graham Road in West Falls Church on Thursday night. A witness said a person...
WTOP
DC police identify Va. pedestrian struck in Northwest
D.C. police have identified a Virginia man, who was killed Wednesday morning when he was struck trying to cross the intersection of 10th Street and Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. Shortly before 5:30 a.m., Venancie Musabe, 60, of Fredericksburg, tried to cross Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest, from the south side of the street...
Augusta Free Press
Sentara to provide drive-thru flu clinics Saturday in Virginia and N.C.
Sentara Healthcare will host free community drive-thru flu clinics in Virginia and North Carolina on Sat., Oct. 8, 2022, from 8 a.m. to noon. Drive-thru flu clinics will be held at 17 Sentara facilities in Harrisonburg Charlottesville, Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads, South Boston and northeast North Carolina. According to a press release, the clinics are prepared to administer 5,630 flu vaccines. A complete list of clinic locations is available online.
Firefighter hurt, barn destroyed by fire in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A firefighter was hurt Tuesday as crews worked to put out a barn fire in Purcellville. Loudoun County Fire and Rescue said emergency dispatchers received a call about the fire in the 18000 block of Silcott Springs Rd. shortly before 8 a.m. When crews from Purcellville, Philomont, Round […]
WTOP
Person in custody following police chase through Arlington, Fairfax County
A person who police say fired shots at officers following a traffic stop in Virginia is in custody. It ended in the area of Arlington Boulevard and Graham Road in West Falls Church on Thursday night. A witness said that a person jumped out of a car following a crash and started firing at police who were following. Police identified the man as Ricardo Singleton, 27.
Newly proposed Henrico animal adoption center’s name has been finalized
The county has decided to name its newest adoption center 'Henrico Pet Adoption Center.' The name was chosen as the top choice out of almost 400 total public submissions, which included Henrico Animal House, Happy Tails Pet Adoption Center, Wags & Whiskers Pet Adoption Center, Furever Friends Pet Adoption Center and more.
WTOP
Cleanup of Leesburg fuel spill from overfilled hospital generator could take days
Fire crews contained a fuel spill that polluted a stream and a creek in Leesburg, Virginia, on Tuesday morning, but the cleanup could take several days to complete. The fuel leaked from an overfilled backup generator at Inova Loudoun Hospital’s Cornwall campus through storm drains. According to Loudoun County...
Va. firefighter volunteering in Fla. says damage is among the worst he's seen
Henrico Fire Captain Mark Cumashot is in Florida with Virginia Task Force Two, an urban search and rescue team.
Northern Virginia man caught with hand in the company accounts to tune of $7 million
A Loudoun County man pleaded guilty to wire fraud Thursday in a scheme that cost his employer more than $7 million over three years.
Fredericksburg Police seeking to identify Kohl’s shoplifting suspects
The Fredericksburg Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a pair they say shoplifted from a Kohl's in the Central Park area.
Body found in Virginia in 1999 identified as Dutch tourist
A body found in Prince William County over 23 years ago has been identified as a man who was visiting the United States from the Netherlands.
