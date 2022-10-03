Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
Kansas governor seeks to regain control of education debate
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ Democratic governor is trying to regain control of a debate over education in her tough race for reelection. That race recently featured Republican attacks over transgender athletes and what’s taught in the classrooms instead of her preferred focus on increases in public school spending on her watch. In their final debate, Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly sought Wednesday to portray Republican challenger Derek Schmidt as a threat to adequate funding for public schools. Schmidt said he is committed to adequate funding but argued that Kansas should protect parents’ rights. A GOP proposal vetoed by Kelly would have made it easier for parents to object to classroom materials or library books.
KEYT
Barges grounded by low water halt Mississippi River traffic
The unusually low water level in the lower Mississippi River is causing barges to get stuck in mud and sand, disrupting river travel for shippers, recreational boaters and even passengers on a cruise line. Lack of rainfall in recent weeks has left the Mississippi River approaching record low levels in...
KEYT
In Wisconsin, Michels’ shift on abortion isn’t 1st reversal
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Tim Michels’ recent reversal to support abortion ban exceptions for rape and incest isn’t the first time he’s shifted ground on a significant issue in his campaign against Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. Before that, Michels changed his position on what should be done with the state’s bipartisan election commission and also started accepting large campaign donations after saying he wouldn’t take any larger than $500. The Democratic incumbent is largely focusing on Michels’ abortion shift in hopes of winning a second term. Meanwhile, Republicans are hoping to knock off Evers to give Michels a chance to work with a GOP-controlled Legislature keen to change voting laws ahead of the 2024 presidential election in the key swing state.
KEYT
Georgia’s Warnock outraises Walker as giving to Kemp jumps
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is maintaining his cash lead in Georgia over Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Meanwhile, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp sharply accelerated his fundraising over the summer in his race against Democrat Stacey Abrams. Walker says his campaign raised more than $12 million in the third quarter. Warnock reports raising $26.3 million in the same period. Walker says he has about $7 million in cash, while Warnock says he has nearly twice as much. Kemp says he took in $28.7 million from July through September. That’s more than the $22.4 million the Republican raised in his entire run against Abrams in 2018. No numbers have yet been reported for Abrams.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEYT
Republican LePage says he would veto 15-week abortion ban
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Former Gov. Paul LePage says he’d veto a bill banning abortions at 15 weeks — news that’s disappointing to anti-abortion groups. The Republican who’s seeking his old job back provided the answer during a labored exchange Tuesday evening in the first debate with Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and independent Sam Hunkler. Karen Vachon, executive director of Maine Right to Life, said it’s disturbing that the governor doesn’t support a 15-week limit on abortions. LePage said he supports current state law that bans abortions after a fetus becomes viable outside the womb, at roughly 24 weeks.
KEYT
3 accused of assisting governor kidnapping plot stand trial
An FBI agent has testified that postings in online chatrooms by members of a paramilitary group connected to a 2020 anti-government plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer included instructions on how to make explosives. Special Agent Henrik Impola told a Jackson County Circuit Court jury Wednesday that screenshots of excerpts from the 1971 counterculture book “The Anarchist Cookbook,” which contains instructions for making bombs and illicit drugs, among other things, were taken from the cellphone of a man who approached authorities with information about the Wolverine Watchmen militia. His testimony came during the first day of the trial of Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar, group members accused of assisting people who directly plotted to kidnap Whitmer.
KEYT
NC judge suspends sheriff taped disparaging Black employees
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina judge has suspended a sheriff who was recorded calling Black employees by derogatory names and saying they should be fired. WECT-TV reports that the suspension of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene on Tuesday comes after District Attorney Jon David sought his removal alleging Greene engaged in racial profiling of employees. Superior Court Judge Douglas B. Sasser suspended Greene until a hearing on a petition for removal. David wrote that Greene “committed willful misconduct and maladministration in office.” In a statement last week, Greene said the recording of a 2019 phone call obtained by the station was altered, but he didn’t deny being on the call or making the statements.
KEYT
Report: Mom of Walker’s child says he paid for her abortion
ATLANTA (AP) — A new report says a woman who claims Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker paid for her 2009 abortion is the mother of one of his children. The latest reporting undercuts Walker’s claims that he didn’t know who the woman was. The Daily Beast says that the woman was so well known to Walker that, according to her, they conceived another child together years after the abortion. She decided to continue on with the later pregnancy, though she noted that Walker again said it wasn’t a convenient time. Walker has called the abortion allegation a “flat-out lie.” The Daily Beast says the Walker campaign declined to comment on Wednesday’s story.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEYT
How Florida residents can stay safe in Hurricane Ian’s aftermath
The storm may have moved out, but Hurricane Ian’s impacts are far from over. After tearing through the Caribbean, it slammed into the southwest Florida coast as a Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday, September 28, causing widespread devastation — and more than 100 fatalities in the state. (Ian then slowed as it moved up the Georgia and Carolina coasts, but still brought damage as a Category 1 storm.)
KEYT
Florida’s island dwellers dig out from Ian’s destruction
ST. JAMES CITY, Fla. (AP) — The full breadth of Hurricane Ian’s destruction is still coming into focus a week after it hit southwest Florida. Utility workers pushed Wednesday to restore power, and crews have been searching for anyone still trapped inside flooded or damaged homes. Construction workers are building temporary bridges to barrier islands, including Pine Island, that have been cut off from the mainland. The number of storm-related deaths has risen to at least 84 in recent days. President Joe Biden was scheduled Wednesday to visit Fort Myers’ Fisherman’s Wharf in an area that was especially devastated by winds and surging tides.
KEYT
Nebraska Sandhills wildfire more than half contained
HALSEY, Neb. (AP) — Officials say a destructive Nebraska Sandhills wildfire that saw one firefighter die while fighting the flames is now more than half contained. The Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team said Wednesday that the size of the Bovee Fire was mapped Tuesday at nearly 19,000 acres, or about 30 square miles. That’s up from the 15,000 acres, or about 23 square miles, reported Sunday night. Officials said the fire was 56% contained going into Wednesday. Continued favorable weather conditions are helping fire crews contain the grasslands blaze that was sparked Sunday afternoon and ballooned over a matter of hours in the tinder-dry region. Purdum Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Mike Moody died Sunday after suffering an apparent heart attack while battling the fire.
Comments / 0