Othello, WA

NEWStalk 870

Body Found in Columbia Identified, Cops Now Say It’s a Homicide

The body found in the Columbia River on Tuesday, September 27th is that of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez. Kennewick Police say it's a homicide investigation now. A fisherman found the human remains floating in the river on Tuesday, just south and east of the Cable Bridge. The Benton County Sheriff's Department and other agencies assisted in retrieving the remains.
KENNEWICK, WA
kpq.com

Alleged Violent Robbery Suspect Being Sought in Othello

Deputies are looking for a suspect accused of taking items by force during a robbery in the Othello area Wednesday. They're looking for Marco Antonio Martinez, who is accused of 1st Degree robbery, 2nd Degree Assault and 2nd Degree Theft. Deputies say he's been identified as taking items belonging to...
OTHELLO, WA
97 Rock

Teen And Adult Driver Both Cited in Car vs. Motorcycle Crash

Often in motor vehicle accidents, one party ends up with a citation. But not the case here, and their age spread was unusual. A juvenile driver slammed by a motorcycle near Moses Lake. The Grant County Sheriff's Department's Motor Vehicle Unit responded to a crash on Wednesday on the northwest...
MOSES LAKE, WA
Othello, WA
Othello, WA
Home, WA
97 Rock

Othello Burglars Not Fazed by Cameras, Hit Numerous Homes

Adams County deputies and investigators are seeking help from folks around Othello. The ACSO says these three suspects are being sought because they've been linked to multiple residential break-ins in and around Othello. Deputies say they are not 'fazed' by security cameras. They apparently knock on the door first to...
OTHELLO, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Lincoln County deputies looking for man who chased teen

HARRINGTON, Wash. – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a man who allegedly made lewd remarks at a teen before chasing them. Deputies say it happened on Coal Coulee Road south of Harrington around 6:30 on Sunday night. Deputies say the man approached the teen on foot before making the lewd comments and chasing after them. Right now, deputies are looking for a 50 to 60 year old man who drives a white single cab pickup. Deputies say he has short gray or white hair on the sides and is balding on top. If you have information on who the man is or you’ve seen him, call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (509) 725-3501 or call 911.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WA
KEPR

Man suspected of shooting WSP trooper pleads not guilty

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The man suspected of shooting a Washington State Patrol trooper pleaded not guilty to several felony charges in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Monday. Brandon O'Neel, 37, is facing charges for Attempted Aggravated Murder in the 1st Degree, Assault with a Firearm in the...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Ephrata man injured after his motorcycle collides with car

A motorcyclist was hospitalized this morning after a collision with a car outside Moses Lake. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the wreck at the intersection of Road E Northeast and Road 4 Northwest happened at 7:38 a.m. A 2013 Kia Rio being driven by a juvenile was southbound...
EPHRATA, WA
ifiberone.com

Moses Lake man sentenced to 2 years in prison on fourth DUI conviction

MOSES LAKE — A Moses Lake man has been sentenced to two years in prison after his third DUI conviction in the past three years and fourth overall. Dale C. Briley pleaded guilty in Grant County Superior Court to felony DUI, hit-and-run and operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device in connection to a July arrest.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Big Country News

2 dead in New Meadows Motel Shooting

NEW MEADOWS - On October 1, 2022 at approximately 12:44 p.m. Adams County Sheriff received a report of two individuals shot in the office of the Hartland Inn in New Meadows Idaho. Adams County Sheriff, Washington County, ISP, McCall PD, Valley County, Idaho Fish and Game, Meadows Valley EMS and...
NEW MEADOWS, ID

