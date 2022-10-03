Read full article on original website
Body Found in Columbia Identified, Cops Now Say It’s a Homicide
The body found in the Columbia River on Tuesday, September 27th is that of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez. Kennewick Police say it's a homicide investigation now. A fisherman found the human remains floating in the river on Tuesday, just south and east of the Cable Bridge. The Benton County Sheriff's Department and other agencies assisted in retrieving the remains.
Victim Shot in Moving Vehicle in Othello Dies, Other in Hospital
Othello Police report a female who was driving an SUV has died after being hit by gunfire late Thursday night. Two people shot in a moving vehicle in Othello, then crash into building. The Othello PD says it was a gang-related shooting. Around 11:30 PM, they were dispatched to the...
kpq.com
Alleged Violent Robbery Suspect Being Sought in Othello
Deputies are looking for a suspect accused of taking items by force during a robbery in the Othello area Wednesday. They're looking for Marco Antonio Martinez, who is accused of 1st Degree robbery, 2nd Degree Assault and 2nd Degree Theft. Deputies say he's been identified as taking items belonging to...
Teen And Adult Driver Both Cited in Car vs. Motorcycle Crash
Often in motor vehicle accidents, one party ends up with a citation. But not the case here, and their age spread was unusual. A juvenile driver slammed by a motorcycle near Moses Lake. The Grant County Sheriff's Department's Motor Vehicle Unit responded to a crash on Wednesday on the northwest...
Tri-Cities Man Arrested On I90 For DUI, Fentanyl, Meth, & Shrooms
A 60-year-old man from reportedly from Pasco was arrested by the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office Monday night and was arrested for DUI and possession of multiple different drugs. The 60-year-old man has been identified as Vernon J Stevklein from Pasco Washington according to the Sheriff's Office social media post. He...
Othello Burglars Not Fazed by Cameras, Hit Numerous Homes
Adams County deputies and investigators are seeking help from folks around Othello. The ACSO says these three suspects are being sought because they've been linked to multiple residential break-ins in and around Othello. Deputies say they are not 'fazed' by security cameras. They apparently knock on the door first to...
A vulnerable man disappeared in Kennewick 2 days ago. Police ask for help finding him
He was last seen in Columbia Park.
Benton County correctional officer smuggled drugs, phones into jail
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Tri-Cities resident Eric Christian, 34, was sentenced to roughly four years in federal prison for smuggling illegal contraband into the Benton County Jail while serving as a Correctional Officer in 2020. According to the Office of the U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington, Vanessa Waldref, Christian was...
Pasco man, 60, found with various drugs while speeding on I-90
WALLACE, Idaho. — Deputies in Shoshone County, Idaho arrested a 60-year-old man from Pasco for speeding and failing to stick in his lanes on I-90 in their jurisdiction. Upon contact, however, they recovered various forms of drugs and related paraphranelia. According to a social media post from the Shoshone...
44-Year-Old Rosa Ramirez-Sanchez Injured In A Rollover Crash In Quincy (Quincy, WA)
The victim was identified as Rosa Ramirez-Sanchez, 44, who was driving her gold 2002 Infiniti G20 on northbound Martin Road and hit an apple-bin trailer carried by tractor. Ramirez-Sanchez was taken to Quincy Valley Medical Center for treatment. The extent of her injury is not known. Additional information regarding the...
FOX 28 Spokane
Lincoln County deputies looking for man who chased teen
HARRINGTON, Wash. – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a man who allegedly made lewd remarks at a teen before chasing them. Deputies say it happened on Coal Coulee Road south of Harrington around 6:30 on Sunday night. Deputies say the man approached the teen on foot before making the lewd comments and chasing after them. Right now, deputies are looking for a 50 to 60 year old man who drives a white single cab pickup. Deputies say he has short gray or white hair on the sides and is balding on top. If you have information on who the man is or you’ve seen him, call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (509) 725-3501 or call 911.
KEPR
Man suspected of shooting WSP trooper pleads not guilty
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The man suspected of shooting a Washington State Patrol trooper pleaded not guilty to several felony charges in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Monday. Brandon O'Neel, 37, is facing charges for Attempted Aggravated Murder in the 1st Degree, Assault with a Firearm in the...
ncwlife.com
Ephrata man injured after his motorcycle collides with car
A motorcyclist was hospitalized this morning after a collision with a car outside Moses Lake. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the wreck at the intersection of Road E Northeast and Road 4 Northwest happened at 7:38 a.m. A 2013 Kia Rio being driven by a juvenile was southbound...
WA-17 closed twice on Thursday evening for separate crashes in Connell & Warden
CONNELL, Wash. – The southbound lanes of WA-17 were closed on Thursday night when a potato truck and a combine harvester collided near the intersection, drawing a response from law enforcement to rural Franklin County. According to an announcement made by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office alerting community members...
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake man sentenced to 2 years in prison on fourth DUI conviction
MOSES LAKE — A Moses Lake man has been sentenced to two years in prison after his third DUI conviction in the past three years and fourth overall. Dale C. Briley pleaded guilty in Grant County Superior Court to felony DUI, hit-and-run and operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device in connection to a July arrest.
2 dead in New Meadows Motel Shooting
NEW MEADOWS - On October 1, 2022 at approximately 12:44 p.m. Adams County Sheriff received a report of two individuals shot in the office of the Hartland Inn in New Meadows Idaho. Adams County Sheriff, Washington County, ISP, McCall PD, Valley County, Idaho Fish and Game, Meadows Valley EMS and...
46-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Benton County (Benton County, WA)
According to the officials, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Benton County on Sunday morning. The officials stated that a 46-year-old woman was traveling on Interstate 82 at milepost 79 near Prosser when her car struck the guardrail and spun out into the eastbound lanes. The crash was reported...
Moses Lake police tap into community funds to aid struggling woman
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Simple acts of kindness can completely transform the outlook of people in need. This was the case in a recent situation when Moses Lake police officers made contact with a woman who simply needed a nudge in her pursuit of a brighter tomorrow. As detained...
4 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash On SR 17 (Grant County, WA)
Authorities are investigating a motor vehicle crash on State Route 17 west of Warden in Grant County that injured four people. According to the deputies, a 2001 Chevy Silverado Pickup driven by Steven Booth, 57, of Warden, was just ahead of a 2008 Subaru Outback. The Outback was occupied by Stephen Fuchs, 67, and Mathew Bobbitt, 41.
Man caught on camera, seen spray painting Franklin County Commissioner’s sign
PASCO, Wash. — Stephen Bauman and his family were driving through Pasco on Sunday, late afternoon, when he spotted someone spray painting Franklin County Commissioner Clint Didier’s sign. “Been getting vandalized a lot over the last I don’t know — over a month or so,” Bauman, who owns...
