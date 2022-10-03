True tales of murder, mischief and misadventure, pulled from our archives. From the horrors of the Chester County Prison, to the cold-blooded killers tried at the courthouse, to the insidious devastation of contagious disease, West Chester's streets and alleys witnessed two hundred years of spine-chilling history. The historians and educators at the Chester County History Center will share these stories--and more--with visitors on this 90 minute walking tour. These are not ghost stories; these are true tales of terror pulled from our own archives.

