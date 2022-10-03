Read full article on original website
phillyfunguide.com
Darksome Art & Craft Market: Every Day is Halloween
Darksome RETURNS to Mount Moriah Cemetery in Philadelphia, PA for our 3rd annual event every October! Shop with 100 weird and spooky artists in a gigantic, historic cemetery!. DJ Mighty Mike Saga will be providing tunes and there will be a special live performance by The Long Losts on the mausoleum steps. Halloween costumes are encouraged. Food from several local businesses will be available for purchase.
Friends Fall Festival
Downingtown Friends Meeting will host their annual Friends Fall Festival on Saturday, October 8, from 9am to 4pm. Shopping - quality thrifting at great discounts will be available, as will goods sold by craft artisans, and a silent auction featuring local services provided by the community. Food - think homemade...
Chilling West Chester: A Dark History Walking Tour
True tales of murder, mischief and misadventure, pulled from our archives. From the horrors of the Chester County Prison, to the cold-blooded killers tried at the courthouse, to the insidious devastation of contagious disease, West Chester's streets and alleys witnessed two hundred years of spine-chilling history. The historians and educators at the Chester County History Center will share these stories--and more--with visitors on this 90 minute walking tour. These are not ghost stories; these are true tales of terror pulled from our own archives.
Strauss and Price
On the Kimmel Cultural Campus: 300 S. Broad Street. Price Violin Concerto No. 1 (Thursday and Friday) Price Violin Concerto No. 2 (Saturday and Sunday) Rising star violinist Randall Goosby makes his Philadelphia Orchestra subscription debut with Florence Price’s violin concertos, as the Orchestra continues its exploration of her tremendous talent, life, and works. The program opens with Ravel’s La Valse, described by the composer as a Viennese waltz “mingled with, in my mind, the impression of a fantastic, fatal whirling.” Concluding the program will be an orchestral suite from Strauss’s spectacular comedic opera Der Rosenkavalier, full of lavish melodies and lovely waltzes.
State Street Movie Night Presents: ‘Carnival Of Souls’
SSMN officially kicks off its Fall slate by dipping back into the public domain with Herk Harvey’s innovative indie classic ‘Carnival of Souls’, a cheapie chiller that directly influenced an entire generation of horror giants, guest hosted by Jenn Walsh!. SSMN is a film screening and discussion...
Botanical Mixology at the Morris Arboretum
Linda Shanahan and Eric VanderHyde, Co-owners, Barefoot Botanicals. Register for this fun, interactive, delicious, and educational program, and enjoy a true 'Garden to Glass' experience! Barefoot Botanicals will provide a unique hands-on experience for the participants to learn about incorporating botanicals into their drinks. We'll explore how herbs and spices complement and balance a well-made drink.
